IDFC LIMITEDhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 02/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve In compliance with Regulations 29(1) & 29(2) of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we hereby inform you that the 186th Board Meeting of IDFC Limited will be held on Friday August 02 2024 at Mumbai to discuss and approve inter alia the following: (a) Unaudited Financial Results (subjected to Limited Review by Auditors) for the quarter ended June 30 2024. Further in continuation to our letter dated June 26 2024 and pursuant to the IDFC Code of Conduct for Prohibition of Insider Trading in shares of the Company the Trading Window was closed for dealing in the equity shares of IDFC Limited for all the Board Members and Designated Persons and their respective Dependent Family Members from Monday July 01 2024 and will remain closed till Monday August 05 2024 (both days inclusive). Kindly take note of the same. This is to inform you that the Board of Directors (the Board) of IDFC Limited (the Company) at its meeting held today i.e. August 02, 2024 has inter alia considered the following: 1. Approved the Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter ended June 30, 2024. Please find enclosed herewith the aforesaid financial results together with copies of Limited Review Reports issued by KKC & Associates LLP, Chartered Accountants, the Statutory Auditors of the Company. We hereby confirm and declare that the Statutory Auditors of the Company have issued Report on the aforesaid financial results (Standalone and Consolidated) with unmodified opinion. The above information is also available on the website of the Company: www.idfclimited.com The Board Meeting commenced at 11:00 a.m. and concluded at 11:45 a.m. Read less.. unaudited financial results (standalone & Consolidated) of the company for the quarter ended June 30, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 02.08.2024)