|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|27 Sep 2024
|27 Sep 2024
|We wish to inform you that the Board of Directors at its meeting held today i.e., September 27, 2024, has considered and noted/approved the following matters: a) Effectiveness of the composite scheme of amalgamation b)Receipt of the certified copy of the order dated September 25, 2024 c)Appointed Dates d)Effective Date e)Record Date f)Share Exchange Ratio The Board Meeting commenced at 4:30 p.m. and concluded at 6:00 p.m. We Request you to kindly take the above on record and to bring the above to the notice of all concerned.
|Board Meeting
|6 Sep 2024
|6 Sep 2024
|This is to inform you that Ms. Shivangi Mistry, Company Secretary (Key Managerial Personnel), of IDFC Limited (Bank), has tendered her resignation to pursue career opportunities outside the Company, and the same has been accepted by the IDFC. The effective date of her release shall be October 31, 2024 (close of business hours). The Company would like to place on record its sincere appreciation for the diligent and dedicated services provided by Ms. Shivangi Mistry throughout her tenure as the Company Secretary of the Company and wishes her all the best for her future endeavours. The details as required in terms of disclosure under Regulation 30 read with Points 7 and 7C of Paragraph A of Part A of Schedule III of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 are enclosed herewith as Annexure I and Annexure II.
|Board Meeting
|2 Aug 2024
|29 Jul 2024
|IDFC LIMITEDhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 02/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve In compliance with Regulations 29(1) & 29(2) of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we hereby inform you that the 186th Board Meeting of IDFC Limited will be held on Friday August 02 2024 at Mumbai to discuss and approve inter alia the following: (a) Unaudited Financial Results (subjected to Limited Review by Auditors) for the quarter ended June 30 2024. Further in continuation to our letter dated June 26 2024 and pursuant to the IDFC Code of Conduct for Prohibition of Insider Trading in shares of the Company the Trading Window was closed for dealing in the equity shares of IDFC Limited for all the Board Members and Designated Persons and their respective Dependent Family Members from Monday July 01 2024 and will remain closed till Monday August 05 2024 (both days inclusive). Kindly take note of the same. This is to inform you that the Board of Directors (the Board) of IDFC Limited (the Company) at its meeting held today i.e. August 02, 2024 has inter alia considered the following: 1. Approved the Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter ended June 30, 2024. Please find enclosed herewith the aforesaid financial results together with copies of Limited Review Reports issued by KKC & Associates LLP, Chartered Accountants, the Statutory Auditors of the Company. We hereby confirm and declare that the Statutory Auditors of the Company have issued Report on the aforesaid financial results (Standalone and Consolidated) with unmodified opinion. The above information is also available on the website of the Company: www.idfclimited.com The Board Meeting commenced at 11:00 a.m. and concluded at 11:45 a.m. Read less.. unaudited financial results (standalone & Consolidated) of the company for the quarter ended June 30, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 02.08.2024)
IDFC shareholders will receive 155 equity shares of ₹10 each in IDFC FIRST Bank for every 100 equity shares of ₹10 held by IDFC.
IDFC Bank and IDFC Capital First announced the completion of their merger in 2018 to form IDFC First Bank.
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