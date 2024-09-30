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IDFC shareholders will receive 155 equity shares of ₹10 each in IDFC FIRST Bank for every 100 equity shares of ₹10 held by IDFC.
IDFC Bank and IDFC Capital First announced the completion of their merger in 2018 to form IDFC First Bank.
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