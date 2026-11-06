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IGL Spirits Ltd Share Price Live

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849.89
(-4.52%)
Nov 6, 2026|11:09:51 AM

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Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open863.45
  • Day's High863.45
  • 52 Wk High967.33
  • Prev. Close890.14
  • Day's Low845.64
  • 52 Wk Low 875.21
  • Turnover (lac)749.73
  • P/E0
  • Face Value5
  • Book Value0
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)5,696.54
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data

No Record Found

No Record Found

IGL Spirits Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Miscellaneous

Open

₹863.45

Prev. Close

₹890.14

Turnover(Lac.)

₹749.73

Day's High

₹863.45

Day's Low

₹845.64

52 Week's High

₹967.33

52 Week's Low

₹875.21

Book Value

₹0

Face Value

₹5

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

5,696.54

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

IGL Spirits Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

IGL Spirits Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

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IGL Spirits Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Nov, 2026|11:43 AM
Nov-2026Oct-2026
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 59.62%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 59.62%

Non-Promoter- 7.05%

Institutions: 7.05%

Non-Institutions: 33.31%

Custodian: 0.00%

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Share PriceShare Price

IGL Spirits Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2026Mar-2025

Equity Capital

0.01

0.01

Preference Capital

0

0

Reserves

0

0

Net Worth

0.01

0.01

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

IGL Spirits Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

GMR Airports Ltd

GMRAIRPORT

99.3

202.471,05,767.542.139.981,133.0455.92

NBCC (India) Ltd

NBCC

80.33

32.0321,708225.241.242,889.6210.53

International Gemological Institute Limited

IGIL

406.95

27.8917,571.61169.730305.664.93

Central Mine Planning & Design Institute Ltd

CMPDI

184.33

19.613,169.73194.842.28593.3134.22

Horizon Industrial Parks Ltd

HORIZONIND

44.35

012,774.1477.32049.6933.89

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT IGL Spirits Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

No Record Found

Registered Office

A-1 Industrial Area,

Bazpur Road Kashipur,

Uttarakhand - 244713

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

F-65 1st Floor,

Okhla Industrial Are, Phase-I,

New Delhi-110020

Tel: 91-11-41406149-52

Website: www.mcsdel.com

Email: mcsdel@vsnl.com

Summary

No Record Found

Reports by IGL Spirits Ltd

Company FAQs

The IGL Spirits Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹849.89 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of IGL Spirits Ltd is ₹5696.54 Cr. as of 06 Nov ‘26
The PE and PB ratios of IGL Spirits Ltd is 0 and 178.44 as of 06 Nov ‘26
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a IGL Spirits Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of IGL Spirits Ltd is ₹875.21 and ₹967.33 as of 06 Nov ‘26
IGL Spirits Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at N/I% and 1 Month at N/I%.
The shareholding pattern of IGL Spirits Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 59.63 %
Institutions - 7.05 %
Public - 33.32 %

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