Outcome of Board Meeting held on 13th May, 2025 and Audited Financial Results for the quarter and Year ended 31st March, 2025 Notice of 9th Annual General Meeting of the Company to be held on Thursday, August 21, 2025 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 29/07/2025) Outcome/Proceedings of the 9th Annual General Meeting of the Company held on 21st August, 2025 Outcome of Annual General Meeting held on 21st August, 2025_Appointment of Secretarial Auditor and Appointment of Chief Executive Officer. Disclosure of Voting Results and Scrutinizers report of the 9th Annual General Meeting of the Company held on 21st August, 2025 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on:21.08.2025)