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IKIO Technologies Ltd Share Price Live

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152.9
(1.56%)
Jun 9, 2026|03:04:54 PM

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Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open152
  • Day's High152.92
  • 52 Wk High252.9
  • Prev. Close150.55
  • Day's Low148
  • 52 Wk Low 103.53
  • Turnover (lac)4.85
  • P/E79.19
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value63.57
  • EPS1.91
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)1,181.62
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data

No Record Found

No Record Found

IKIO Technologies Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Consumer Durables

Open

₹152

Prev. Close

₹150.55

Turnover(Lac.)

₹4.85

Day's High

₹152.92

Day's Low

₹148

52 Week's High

₹252.9

52 Week's Low

₹103.53

Book Value

₹63.57

Face Value

₹10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

1,181.62

P/E

79.19

EPS

1.91

Divi. Yield

0

IKIO Technologies Ltd Corporate Action

14 May 2025

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 14 May, 2025

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14 May 2025

12:00 AM

BookCloser

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24 Apr 2026

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

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IKIO Technologies Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

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Knowledge Center

Demat Account

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Trading Account

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IKIO Technologies Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

09 Jun, 2026|09:57 AM
Mar-2026Dec-2025Sep-2025Jun-2025
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 72.54%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 72.54%

Non-Promoter- 2.11%

Institutions: 2.11%

Non-Institutions: 25.34%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share PriceShare Price

IKIO Technologies Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Equity Capital

77.28

77.28

65

25

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

399.22

402.6

36.16

51.44

Net Worth

476.5

479.88

101.16

76.44

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2026Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023

Gross Sales

595.29

485.88

437.95

358.77

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

595.29

485.88

437.95

358.77

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

Other Income

14.52

15.11

15.35

3.17

IKIO Technologies Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

LG Electronics India Ltd

LGEINDIA

1,519.9

61.21,03,142.86692.7308,053.55112.93

Havells India Ltd

HAVELLS

1,140.3

41.9471,554.32734.240.886,687.68151.07

Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd

DIXON

11,392

91.7169,646.277.90.09861.32530.24

Voltas Ltd

VOLTAS

1,276.2

119.4542,250.6782.20.313,739.65240.69

Blue Star Ltd

BLUESTARCO

1,552.2

77.431,924.78162.930.553,862.88148.83

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT IKIO Technologies Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman / Executive Director / M D / Promoter

Hardeep Singh

E D & Wholetime Director

Surmeet Kaur

E D & Wholetime Director

Sanjeet Singh

Independent Non Exe. Director

Rohit Singhal

Independent Non Exe. Director

Kishore Kumar Sansi

Independent Non Exe. Director

C S Verma

Independent Non Exe. Director

Rachana Chowdhary

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Sandeep Kumar Agarwal

Additional Director

Madhu Pandit

Registered Office

411 Arunachal Building,

19 Barakhamba Road Conna.Place,

New Delhi - 110001

Tel: 91-120-4116186

Website: http://www.ikio.in

Email: secretarial@ikiolighting.com

Registrar Office

Karvy Selenium Tow-B,

31&32 Financial Dist, Nanakramguda,

Hyderabad-500032

Tel: 91-40-67162222

Website: www.kfintech.com

Email: einward.ris@karvy.com

Summary

IKIO Lighting Limited was incorporated as IKIO Lighting Private Limited issued by the ROC at New Delhi on March 21, 2016. The name of Company was changed to IKIO Lighting Limited, upon conversion into...
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Reports by IKIO Technologies Ltd

Company FAQs

What is the IKIO Technologies Ltd share price today?

The IKIO Technologies Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹152.9 today.

What is the Market Cap of IKIO Technologies Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of IKIO Technologies Ltd is ₹1181.62 Cr. as of 09 Jun ‘26

What is the PE and PB ratio of IKIO Technologies Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of IKIO Technologies Ltd is 79.19 and 2.36 as of 09 Jun ‘26

What is the 52 Week High and Low of IKIO Technologies Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a IKIO Technologies Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of IKIO Technologies Ltd is ₹103.53 and ₹252.9 as of 09 Jun ‘26

What is the CAGR of IKIO Technologies Ltd?

IKIO Technologies Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at -28.03%, 1 Year at -32.04%, 6 Month at -13.63%, 3 Month at 14.05% and 1 Month at -15.41%.

What is the shareholding pattern of IKIO Technologies Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of IKIO Technologies Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 72.55 %
Institutions - 2.11 %
Public - 25.34 %

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