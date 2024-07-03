Invest wise with Expert advice
No Record Found
No Record Found
SectorConsumer Durables
Open₹152
Prev. Close₹150.55
Turnover(Lac.)₹4.85
Day's High₹152.92
Day's Low₹148
52 Week's High₹252.9
52 Week's Low₹103.53
Book Value₹63.57
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)1,181.62
P/E79.19
EPS1.91
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
77.28
77.28
65
25
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
399.22
402.6
36.16
51.44
Net Worth
476.5
479.88
101.16
76.44
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2026
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
Gross Sales
595.29
485.88
437.95
358.77
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
595.29
485.88
437.95
358.77
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
Other Income
14.52
15.11
15.35
3.17
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
LG Electronics India Ltd
LGEINDIA
1,519.9
|61.2
|1,03,142.86
|692.73
|0
|8,053.55
|112.93
Havells India Ltd
HAVELLS
1,140.3
|41.94
|71,554.32
|734.24
|0.88
|6,687.68
|151.07
Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd
DIXON
11,392
|91.71
|69,646.2
|77.9
|0.09
|861.32
|530.24
Voltas Ltd
VOLTAS
1,276.2
|119.45
|42,250.67
|82.2
|0.31
|3,739.65
|240.69
Blue Star Ltd
BLUESTARCO
1,552.2
|77.4
|31,924.78
|162.93
|0.55
|3,862.88
|148.83
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman / Executive Director / M D / Promoter
Hardeep Singh
E D & Wholetime Director
Surmeet Kaur
E D & Wholetime Director
Sanjeet Singh
Independent Non Exe. Director
Rohit Singhal
Independent Non Exe. Director
Kishore Kumar Sansi
Independent Non Exe. Director
C S Verma
Independent Non Exe. Director
Rachana Chowdhary
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Sandeep Kumar Agarwal
Additional Director
Madhu Pandit
411 Arunachal Building,
19 Barakhamba Road Conna.Place,
New Delhi - 110001
Tel: 91-120-4116186
Website: http://www.ikio.in
Email: secretarial@ikiolighting.com
Karvy Selenium Tow-B,
31&32 Financial Dist, Nanakramguda,
Hyderabad-500032
Tel: 91-40-67162222
Website: www.kfintech.com
Email: einward.ris@karvy.com
Summary
IKIO Lighting Limited was incorporated as IKIO Lighting Private Limited issued by the ROC at New Delhi on March 21, 2016. The name of Company was changed to IKIO Lighting Limited, upon conversion into...
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Reports by IKIO Technologies Ltd
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