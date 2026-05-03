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IKIO Technologies Ltd Board Meeting

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154.58
(2.68%)
Jun 9, 2026|05:30:00 AM

IKIO Lighting CORPORATE ACTIONS

09/06/2025calendar-icon
09/06/2026calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting2 May 202624 Apr 2026
Audited Results. Outcome of Board meeting held on 02nd May, 2026 and submission of Audited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter and financial year ended 31st March, 2026. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 03.05.2026)
Board Meeting31 Jan 202619 Jan 2026
Quarterly Results IKIO Technologies Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 31/01/2026 ,inter alia, to consider and approve the Un-audited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) of the company for the Quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2025 . Outcome of Board Meeting held on 31st January 2026 of IKIO Technologies Limited (the Company) and Un-audited (Standalone & Consolidated) Financial Results for the quarter and nine months ended 31st December 2025 and disclosure for other items (As per BSE Announcement dated on: 31.01.2026)
Board Meeting7 Nov 20254 Nov 2025
IKIO Technologies Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/11/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Un-audited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2025. Outcome of Board Meeting held on 07th November, 2025 and Un-audited Financial Results for the second quarter and half year ended 30th September, 2025 Outcome of Board Meeting held on 07th November, 2025 and Un-audited Financial Results for the second quarter and half year ended 30th September, 2025 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on:07.11.2025)
Board Meeting2 Aug 202530 Jul 2025
IKIO Technologies Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 02/08/2025 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-audited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) of the company for the Quarter ended June 30 2025. Outcome of Board Meeting held on 02nd August, 2025 and Un-audited Financial Results for the quarter ended 30th June, 2025 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 02/08/2025)

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