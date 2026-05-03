|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|2 May 2026
|24 Apr 2026
|Audited Results. Outcome of Board meeting held on 02nd May, 2026 and submission of Audited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter and financial year ended 31st March, 2026. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 03.05.2026)
|Board Meeting
|31 Jan 2026
|19 Jan 2026
|Quarterly Results IKIO Technologies Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 31/01/2026 ,inter alia, to consider and approve the Un-audited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) of the company for the Quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2025 . Outcome of Board Meeting held on 31st January 2026 of IKIO Technologies Limited (the Company) and Un-audited (Standalone & Consolidated) Financial Results for the quarter and nine months ended 31st December 2025 and disclosure for other items (As per BSE Announcement dated on: 31.01.2026)
|Board Meeting
|7 Nov 2025
|4 Nov 2025
|IKIO Technologies Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/11/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Un-audited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2025. Outcome of Board Meeting held on 07th November, 2025 and Un-audited Financial Results for the second quarter and half year ended 30th September, 2025 Outcome of Board Meeting held on 07th November, 2025 and Un-audited Financial Results for the second quarter and half year ended 30th September, 2025 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on:07.11.2025)
|Board Meeting
|2 Aug 2025
|30 Jul 2025
|IKIO Technologies Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 02/08/2025 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-audited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) of the company for the Quarter ended June 30 2025. Outcome of Board Meeting held on 02nd August, 2025 and Un-audited Financial Results for the quarter ended 30th June, 2025 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 02/08/2025)
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