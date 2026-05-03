Board Meeting 2 May 2026 24 Apr 2026

Audited Results. Outcome of Board meeting held on 02nd May, 2026 and submission of Audited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter and financial year ended 31st March, 2026. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 03.05.2026)

Board Meeting 31 Jan 2026 19 Jan 2026

Quarterly Results IKIO Technologies Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 31/01/2026 ,inter alia, to consider and approve the Un-audited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) of the company for the Quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2025 . Outcome of Board Meeting held on 31st January 2026 of IKIO Technologies Limited (the Company) and Un-audited (Standalone & Consolidated) Financial Results for the quarter and nine months ended 31st December 2025 and disclosure for other items (As per BSE Announcement dated on: 31.01.2026)

Board Meeting 7 Nov 2025 4 Nov 2025

IKIO Technologies Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/11/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Un-audited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2025. Outcome of Board Meeting held on 07th November, 2025 and Un-audited Financial Results for the second quarter and half year ended 30th September, 2025 Outcome of Board Meeting held on 07th November, 2025 and Un-audited Financial Results for the second quarter and half year ended 30th September, 2025 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on:07.11.2025)

Board Meeting 2 Aug 2025 30 Jul 2025