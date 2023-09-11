To

the Members of

IKIO Technologies Limited (Formerly IKIO

Lighting Limited)

Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial

Statements

OPINION

We have audited the accompanying standalone

financial statements of IKIO Technologies Limited

(Formerly IKIO Lighting Limited) ("the Company"),

which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31,

2025, the Statement of Profit and Loss including

Other Comprehensive Income, the Statement of

Changes in Equity, and the Statement of Cash Flows

for the year the ended and notes to the standalone

financial statements including a summary of material

accounting policies and other explanatory information

(hereinafter referred to as the "Standalone Financial

Statements").

In our opinion and to the best of our information and

according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid

standalone financial statements give the information

required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") in

the manner so required and give a true and fair view

in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards

prescribed under Section 133 of the Act read with

the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules,

2015, as amended ("Ind AS") and other accounting

principles generally accepted in India, of the state of

affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2025, its profit,

total comprehensive income, changes in equity and

its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

BASIS FOR OPINION

We conducted our audit in accordance with Standards

on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of

the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards

are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities

for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

section of our report. We are independent of the

Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics

issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of

India ("ICAI") together with the ethical requirements

that are relevant to our audit of the Standalone

Financial Statements under the provisions of the

Act and Rules thereunder and we have fulfilled our

other ethical responsibilities in accordance with

these requirements and the ICAIs Code of Ethics. We

believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is

sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our

audit opinion on the Standalone Financial Statements

KEY AUDIT MATTERS

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our

professional judgement, were of most significance

in our audit of the standalone financial statements

of the current period. These matters were addressed

in the context of our audit of the standalone financial

statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion

thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on

these matters. We have determined that there are no

key audit matters to communicate in our report.

INFORMATION OTHER THAN THE

STANDALONE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

AND AUDITORS REPORT THEREON

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the

other information. The other information comprises

the information included in the Annual Report for

the financial year 2024-25 but does not include the

financial statements and our auditors report thereon.

The Annual Report is expected to be made available

to us after the date of this auditors report.

Our opinion on the Standalone Financial Statements

does not cover the other information and we do not

express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the Standalone

Financial Statements, our responsibility is to read the

other information and, in doing so, consider whether

the other information is materially inconsistent

with the Standalone Financial Statements or our

knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears

? to be materially misstated.

The Annual Report is not made available to us as at

the date of this auditors report. We have nothing to

report in this regard.

RESPONSIBILITIES OF MANAGEMENT AND

THOSE CHARGED WITH GOVERNANCE

FOR THE STANDALONE FINANCIAL

STATEMENTS

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible

for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act

with respect to the preparation of these standalone

financial statements that give a true and fair view of

the financial position, financial performance including

other comprehensive income, changes in equity, and

cash flows of the Company in accordance with the Ind

AS and other accounting principles generally accepted

in India. This responsibility also includes maintenance

of adequate accounting records in accordance with the

provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of

the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds

and other irregularities; selection and application of

appropriate accounting policies; making judgements

and estimates that are reasonable and prudent;

and design, implementation and maintenance

of adequate internal financial controls that were

operating effectively forensuring the accuracy and

completeness of the accounting records, relevant to

the preparation and presentation of the Standalone

Financial Statements that give a true and fair view

and are free from material misstatement, whether

due to fraud or error.

In preparing the standalone financial statements,

the Management and the Board of Directors are

responsible for assessing the Companys ability to

continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable,

matters related to going concern and using the going

concern basis of accounting unless management

either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease

operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors is also responsible for

overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

AUDITORS RESPONSIBILITIES FOR THE

AUDIT OF THE STANDALONE FINANCIAL

STATEMENTS

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance

about whether the standalone financial statements

as a whole are free from material misstatement,

whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an

auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable

assurance is a high level of assurance but is not a

guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance

with SAs will always detect a material misstatement

when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or

error and are considered material if, individually or in

the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to

influence the economic decisions of users taken on

the basis of these standalone financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise

professional judgement and maintain professional

skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

? Identify and assess the risks of material

misstatement of the standalone financial

statements, whether due to fraud or error, design

and perform audit procedures responsive to those

risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient

and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

The risk of not detecting a material misstatement

resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting

from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery,

intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the

override of internal control.

? Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant

to the audit in order to design audit procedures

that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under

section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible

for expressing our opinion on whether the

company has adequate internal financial controls

with reference to Standalone Financial Statements

in place and the operating effectiveness of

such controls.

? Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting

policies used and the reasonableness of

accounting estimates and related disclosures

made by management.

? Conclude on the appropriateness of managements

use of the going concern basis of accounting and,

based on the audit evidence obtained, whether

a material uncertainty exists related to events or

conditions that may cast significant doubt on the

Companys ability to continue as a going concern.

If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists,

we are required to draw attention in our auditors

report to the related disclosures in the Standalone

Financial Statements or, if such disclosures are

inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions

are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the

date of our auditors report. However, future events

or conditions may cause the Company to cease to

continue as a going concern.

? Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and

content of the Standalone Financial Statements,

including the disclosures, and whether the

Standalone Financial Statements represent the

underlying transactions and events in a manner

that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the

Standalone Financial Statements that, individually or

in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic

decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the

Standalone Financial Statements may be influenced.

We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative

factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work

and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to

evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in

the Standalone Financial Statements.

We communicate with those charged with

governance regarding, among other matters, the

planned scope and timing of the audit and significant

audit findings, including any significant deficiencies

in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with

a statement that we have complied with relevant

ethical requirements regarding independence, and

to communicate with them all relationships and

other matters that may reasonably be thought to

bear on our independence, and where applicable,

related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged

with governance, we determine those matters

that were of most significance in the audit of the

standalone financial statements of the current period

and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe

these matters in our auditors report unless law or

regulation precludes public disclosure about the

matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we

determine that a matter should not be communicated

in our report because the adverse consequences of

doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh

the public interest benefits of such communication.

REPORT ON OTHER LEGAL AND

REGULATORY REQUIREMENTS

(1) As required by the Companies (Auditors Report)

Order, 2020 ("the Order") issued by the Central

Government of India in terms of section 143(11)

of the Act, we give in "Annexure 1", a statement

on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4

of the Order, to the extent applicable.

(2) As required by section 143(3) of the Act, we

report that:

a We have sought and obtained all the

information and explanations which to

the best of our knowledge and belief were

necessary for the purposes of our audit;

b In our opinion, proper books of account

as required by law have been kept by the

Company so far as it appears from our

examination of those books except for the

matter as stated in (h) (vi) below for reporting

related to requirements of Audit Trail;

c The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit

and Loss including Other Comprehensive

Income, Statement of Changes in Equity, and

the Statement of Cash Flows dealt with by

this report are in agreement with the books

of account;

d In our opinion, the aforesaid Standalone

Financial Statements comply with the Ind AS

specified under section 133 of the Act;

e On the basis of the written representations

received from the directors as on March 31,

2025, and taken on record by the Board of

Directors, none of the directors is disqualified

as on March 31, 2025 from being appointed

as a director in terms of section 164(2) of

the Act;

f With respect to the adequacy of the

internal financial controls with reference

to Standalone Financial Statements of the

Company and the operating effectiveness of

such controls, we give our separate report in

"Annexure 2".

g With respect to the other matters to

be included in the Auditors Report in

accordance with the requirements of section

197(16) of the Act, as amended:

In our opinion and to the best of our

information and according to the

explanations given to us, the remuneration

paid by the Company to its directors during

the year is in accordance with the provisions

of section 197 of the Act.

h With respect to the other matters to

be included in the Auditors Report in

accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies

(Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our

opinion and to the best of our information

and according to the explanations given

to us:

(i) The Company has disclosed the

impact of pending litigations on its

financial position in its Standalone

Financial Statements - Refer Note 39 on

Contingent Liabilities to the Standalone

Financial Statements;

(ii) The Company did not have any long-

term contracts including derivative

contracts. Hence, the question of

any material foreseeable losses does

not arise;

(iii) There were no amounts which were

required to be transferred to the

Investor Education and Protection Fund

by the Company.

(iv) (a) The Management has represented

that, to the best of its knowledge

and belief, other than as disclosed

in the notes to the accounts, no

funds have been advanced or

loaned or invested (either from

borrowed funds or share premium

or any other sources or kind of

funds) by the Company to or in any

other person or entity, including

foreign entities ("Intermediaries"),

with the understanding, whether

recorded in writing or otherwise,

that the Intermediary shall, directly

or indirectly lend or invest in other

persons or entities identified in

any manner whatsoever by or on

behalf of the Company ("Ultimate

Beneficiaries") or provide any

guarantee, security or the like on

behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

(b) The Management has represented,

that, to the best of its knowledge

and belief, no funds have been

received by the Company from

any person or entity, including

foreign entities ("Funding Parties"),

with the understanding, whether

recorded in writing or otherwise,

that the Company shall, directly or

indirectly, lend or invest in other

persons or entities identified in any

manner whatsoever by or on behalf

of the Funding Party ("Ultimate

Beneficiaries") or provide any

guarantee, security or the like on

behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

(c) Based on the audit procedures that

has been considered reasonable and

appropriate in the circumstances,

nothing has come to our notice that

has caused us to believe that the

representations under sub-clause

(i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e) contain any

material misstatement.

(v) The final dividend paid by the Company

during the year in respect of the same

declared for the previous year is in

accordance with section 123 of the

Companies Act 2013 to the extent it

applies to payment of dividend.

The Company has not declared any

dividend during the year and until the

date of this report.

(vi) Based on our examination which

included test checks, except for the

instances mentioned below, the

Company has used an accounting

software for maintaining its books of

account which has a feature of recording

audit trail (edit log) facility and the same

has operated throughout the year for

all relevant transactions recorded in the

respective software:

a. The feature of recording audit trail

(edit log) facility was not enabled

at the database level to log any

direct data changes in respect

of the accounting software used

for maintaining the books of

account relating to payroll and

the accounting software used for

maintaining general ledger.

Further, during the course of our audit

we did not come across any instance of

audit trail feature being tampered with.

Additionally, the audit trail has been

preserved by the Company as per the

statutory requirements for the retention

of record.

ANNEXURE 1 TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS

REPORT

[Referred to in paragraph 1 under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements in the Independent

Auditors Report of even date to the members of IKIO Technologies Limited (Formerly IKIO Lighting Limited)

on the standalone financial statements for the year ended March 31, 2025]

To the best of our information and according

to the information, explanations, and written

representations provided to us by the Company and

the books of account and other records examined by

us in the normal course of audit we report that:

(i) In respect of the Companys property, plant

and equipment, right of use assets and

intangible assets:

(a) (A) The Company has maintained proper

records showing full particulars,

including quantitative details and

situation of property, plant and

equipment and relevant details of right

of use assets. However, during the year,

the Company has identified that certain

particulars need to be updated and has

initiated the process for such updation,

and has represented that the same will

be appropriately updated during the

financial year 2025-26.

(B) The Company has maintained proper

records showing full particulars of

intangible assets.

(b) The Company has a regular programm of

physical verification of its property, plant and

equipment and right of use assets under

which the assets are physically verified in

a phased manner over a period of three

years, which, in our opinion, is reasonable

having regard to the size of the Company

and the nature of its assets. Pursuant to

the programm, certain property, plant and

equipment and right of use assets which

were due for physical verification during

the year were verified during the year and

no material discrepancies were noticed on

such verification.

(c) The title deeds of all the immovable

properties including investment properties

held by the Company (other than properties

where the Company is the lessee and

the lease agreements are duly executed

in favour of the lessee) disclosed in the

financial statements are held in the name

of the Company. However, for title deeds

of following immovable which have been

pledged as security for loans/ guarantees

taken by the Company, have been verified

from the pledge documents.

Description of property Gross Carrying

Value

(Amount in

Million) Industrial Land and Building,

Plot No- 102, Sector 7,

Industrial Area 11 E, Ranipur,

Sidkul, Distt- Haridwar. 70.44

(d) The Company has not revalued its Property,

Plant and Equipment and Right of Use

assets and Intangible assets during the year.

(e) No proceedings have been initiated or are

pending against the Company for holding

any benami property under the Benami

Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (45

of 1988) and rules made thereunder.

Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(i)(e) of

the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(ii) (a) The Management has conducted physical

verification of inventory at reasonable

intervals during the year, except for goods in

transit and inventory lying with third parties.

In our opinion, the coverage and procedure

of such verification by the management is

appropriate. No discrepancies of 10% or more

in the aggregate for each class of inventory

were noticed on physical verification which

have been properly dealt with in the books

of account.

(b) The Company has a working capital limit

in excess of 5 Crore sanctioned by banks

based on the security of current assets

during the year. The quarterly statements,

in respect of the working capital limits

have been filed by the Company with such

banks and such statements are materially in

agreement with the books of account of the

Company for the respective periods.

(iii) The Company has not provided any guarantee,

security or granted any advances in the nature of

loans, secured or unsecured to companies, firms,

limited liability partnership or any other parties

during the year. The Company has granted loans to

companies and made investments in companies

during the year, in respect of which the requisite

information is as below. The Company has not

made any investments in or granted any loans,

secured or unsecured, to firms, limited liability

partnership or any other parties.

(a) The Company has provided loans to 3

companies. The details of the same are

given below:

Particulars Loans

(in Million) Aggregate amount during the year - Subsidiaries 165.20 - Others - Balance outstanding as at balance sheet date - Subsidiaries 906.29 - Others -

(b) In our opinion the investments made during

the year and the terms and conditions

of the grant of loans during the year are,

prima facie, not prejudicial to the interest of

the Company.

(c) In respect of loans and advances in the

nature of loans granted by the Company, the

schedule of repayment of principal has been

stipulated and the repayments/receipts

of principal are as per terms. However, the

terms for payment of interest have not

been stipulated.

(d) There is no overdue amount in respect of

loans granted to such companies.

(e) The Company has not granted any which has

fallen due during the year. Further, no fresh

loans were granted to any party to settle the

overdue loans.

(f) The Company has granted loans which are

repayable on demand or without specifying

any terms or period of repayment, as per

details below:

Particulars Related Parties Aggregate of loans - Repayable on demand (A)* 102.79 - Agreement does not specify any terms or period of payment of interest (B) 803.50 Total (A+B) 906.29 Percentage of loans 100.00%

*Terms of payment of interest not specified in the

agreement.

(iv) In our opinion, and according to the information

and explanations given to us, the Company has

complied with the provisions of section 186 of the

Act in respect of loans, investments, guarantees

and security, as applicable. Further, the Company

has not entered into any transaction covered

under section 185.

(v) The Company has not accepted any deposits

and there are no amounts which have been

considered as deemed deposit within the

meaning of sections 73 to 76 of the Act and

the Companies (Acceptance of Deposits) Rules,

2014 (as amended). Accordingly, reporting

under clause 3(v) of the Order is not applicable to

the Company.

(vi) The Central Government has not specified

maintenance of cost records under sub-

section (1) of section 148 of the Act, in respect

of Companys products/business activity.

Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(vi) of the

Order is not applicable.

(vii) (a) In our opinion, and according to the

information and explanations given to

us, undisputed statutory dues including

goods and services tax, provident fund,

employees state insurance, income-tax,

sales-tax, service tax, duty of customs, duty

of excise, value added tax, cess and other

material statutory dues, as applicable, have

generally been regularly deposited with the

appropriate authorities by the Company,

though there have been slight delays in a

few cases. Further, no undisputed amounts

payable in respect thereof were outstanding

at the year-end for a period of more than six

months from the date they became payable.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, there are no statutory dues referred in

sub-clause (a) which have not been deposited with the appropriate authorities on account of any

dispute except for the following:

Name of the

statute Nature of

dues Gross Amount

(In million) Period to which

the amount relates

(A.Y.) Forum where

dispute is pending Remarks, if any The Customs

Act, 1962 IGST on

Imports 2.07 2024-2025 Commissioner

(Appeals),

Customs, New

Delhi Appeal filed on 11.09.2023

and pending for order

before commissioner

(appeals), customs, New

Delhi GST Act, 2017 DRC-01A issued 3.50 2025-2026 GST Authority Reply filed on 26.04.2025

pending for departmental

action.

(viii) According to the information and explanations

given to us, no transactions were surrendered

or disclosed as income during the year in the tax

assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43

of 1961) which have not been recorded in the

books of accounts.

(ix) (a) According to the information and

explanations given to us, the Company has

not defaulted in repayment of its loans or

borrowings or in the payment of interest

thereon to any lender.

(b) According to the information and

explanations given to us including

confirmations received from banks and other

lenders and written representation received

from the management of the Company,

and on the basis of our audit procedures,

we report that the Company has not been

declared a willful defaulter by any bank or

financial institution or other lender.

(c) In our opinion and according to the

information and explanations given to us,

money raised by way of term loans were

applied for the purposes for which these

were obtained.

(d) In our opinion and according to the

information and explanations given to us,

and on an overall examination of the financial

statements of the Company, funds raised by

the Company on short-term basis have not

been utilised for long-term purposes.

(e) According to the information and

explanations given to us and on an overall

examination of the financial statements of

the Company, the Company has not taken

any funds from any entity or person on

account of or to meet the obligations of its

subsidiaries. There are no joint ventures or

associate companies.

(f) According to the information and

explanations given to us, the Company

has not raised any loans during the year

on the pledge of securities held in its

subsidiaries. There are no joint ventures or

associate companies.

(x) (a) In our opinion and according to the

information and explanations given to

us, money raised by way of initial public

offer were applied for the purposes for

which these were obtained, though idle/

surplus funds which were not required for

immediate utilisation have been invested in

readily realisable liquid investments.

(b) According to the information and

explanations given to us, the Company

has not made any preferential allotment or

private placement of shares or (fully, partially

or optionally) convertible debentures during

the year. Accordingly, reporting under clause

3(x)(b) of the Order is not applicable to

the Company.

(xi) (a) To the best of our knowledge and according

to the information and explanations given to

us, considering the principles of materiality

outlined in Standards on Auditing no fraud

by the Company or on the Company has

been noticed or reported during the period

covered by our audit.

(b) No report under sub-section (12) of Section

143 of the Act has been filed by the auditors

in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under Rule 13

of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules,

2014 with the Central Government.

(c) According to the information and

explanations given to us including the

written representation made to us by the

management of the Company, there are no

whistle-blower complaints received by the

Company during the year.

(xii) The Company is not a Nidhi Company and

the Nidhi Rules, 2014 are not applicable to it.

Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xii) of the

Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xiii) In our opinion and according to the information

and explanations given to us, all transactions

entered into by the Company with the related

parties are in compliance with sections 177

and 188 of the Act, where applicable. Further,

the details of such related party transactions

have been disclosed in the standalone financial

statements, as required under Indian Accounting

Standard (Ind AS) 24, Related Party Disclosures

specified in Companies (Indian Accounting

Standards) Rules 2015, as amended as prescribed

under section 133 of the Act.

(xiv) (a) In our opinion and according to the

information and explanations given to us,

the Company has an internal audit system as

required under section 138 of the Act which

is commensurate with the size and nature of

its business.

(b) We have considered the reports issued by

the Internal Auditors of the Company till

date for the period under audit.

(xv) According to the information and explanation

given to us, the Company has not entered into

any non-cash transactions with its directors or

persons connected with them and accordingly,

provisions of section 192 of the Act are not

applicable to the Company.

(xvi) (a) The Company is not required to be registered

under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of

India Act, 1934. Accordingly, reporting under

clause 3(xvi) of the Order is not applicable to

the Company.

(b) According to the information and

explanations given to us, the Company is

not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as

defined in the regulations made by the

RBI. Accordingly, reporting under clause

3(xvi)(c) of the Order is not applicable to

the Company.

(c) Based on the information and explanations

given to us and as represented by the

management of the Company, the Group

(as defined in Core Investment Companies

(Reserve Bank) Directions, 2016) does not

have any CIC.

(xvii) The Company has not incurred any cash loss

in the current as well as the immediately

preceding financial year.

(xviii) There has been no resignation of the statutory

auditors during the year. Accordingly,

reporting under clause 3(xviii) of the Order is

not applicable to the Company.

(xix) On the basis of the financial ratios, ageing

and expected dates of realisation of financial

assets and payment of financial liabilities,

other information accompanying the

financial statements and our knowledge

of the Board of Directors and Management

plans and based on our examination of

the evidence supporting the assumptions,

nothing has come to our attention, which

causes us to believe that any material

uncertainty exists as on the date of the

audit report indicating that Company is not

capable of meeting its liabilities existing at

the date of balance sheet as and when they

fall due within a period of one year from

the balance sheet date. We, however, state

that this is not an assurance as to the future

viability of the Company. We further state

that our reporting is based on the facts up to

the date of the audit report and we neither

give any guarantee nor any assurance that

all liabilities falling due within a period of one

year from the balance sheet date, will get

discharged by the Company as and when

they fall due.

(xx) (a) There are no unspent amounts towards

Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) on

other than ongoing projects requiring a

transfer to a Fund specified in Schedule VII of

the Companies Act, 2013 in compliance with

second proviso to sub-section (5) of Section

135 of the Act. Accordingly, reporting under

clause 3(xx)(a) of the Order is not applicable

to the Company.

(b) The Company has not undertaken any

ongoing projects in relation to its CSR

activities. Accordingly, reporting under

clause 3(xx)(b) of the Order is not applicable

to the Company.

(xxi) The reporting under clause (xxi) is not

applicable in respect of audit of standalone

financial statements of the Company.

Accordingly, no comment has been included

in respect of said clause under this report.

ANNEXURE 2 TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS

REPORT

[Referred to in paragraph 2 under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements in the Independent

Auditors Report of even date to the members of IKIO Technologies Limited (Formerly IKIO Lighting Limited)

on the standalone financial statements for the year ended March 31, 2025]

REPORT ON THE INTERNAL FINANCIAL

CONTROLS OVER FINANCIAL REPORTING

UNDER CLAUSE (I) OF SUB-SECTION 3 OF

SECTION 143 OF THE COMPANIES ACT,

2013 ("THE ACT")

We have audited the internal financial controls over

financial reporting of IKIO Technologies Limited

(Formerly IKIO Lighting Limited) ("the Company") as

of March 31, 2025 in conjunction with our audit of

the financial statements of the Company for the year

ended on that date.

MANAGEMENTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR

INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS

The Companys management is responsible for

establishing and maintaining internal financial

controls based on the internal control over financial

reporting criteria established by the Company

considering the essential components of internal

control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of

Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of

India ("ICAI").

These responsibilities include the design,

implementation and maintenance ofadequate internal

financial controls that were operating effectively

for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its

business, including adherence to companys policies,

the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and

detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and

completeness of the accounting records, and the

timely preparation of reliable financial information, as

required under the Companies Act, 2013.

AUDITORS RESPONSIBILITY

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the

Companys internal financial controls over financial

reporting based on our audit. We conducted our

audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit

of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

(the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing

specified under section 143(10) of the Act to the

extent applicable to an audit of internal financial

controls, both issued by the ICAI. Those Standards

and the Guidance Note require that we comply with

ethical requirements and plan and perform the

audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether

adequate internal financial controls over financial

reporting was established and maintained and if such

controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain

audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal

financial controls system over financial reporting and

their operating effectiveness.

Our audit of internal financial controls over financial

reporting included obtaining an understanding of

internal financial controls over financial reporting,

assessing the risk that a material weakness exists,

and testing and evaluating the design and operating

effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed

risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors

judgement, including the assessment of the risks of

material misstatement of the financial statements,

whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained

is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our

audit opinion on the Companys internal financial

controls system over financial reporting.

MEANING OF INTERNAL FINANCIAL

CONTROLS OVER FINANCIAL REPORTING

A companys internal financial control over financial

reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable

assurance regarding the reliability of financial

reporting and the preparation of financial statements

for external purposes in accordance with generally

accepted accounting principles. A companys internal

financial control over financial reporting includes

those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to

the maintenance of records that, in reasonable

detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions

and dispositions of the assets of the company;(2)

provide reasonable assurance that transactions

are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of

financial statements in accordance with generally

accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and

expenditures of the company are being made only in

accordance with authorisations of management and

directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable

assurance regarding prevention or timely detection

of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the

companys assets that could have a material effect on

the financial statements.

INHERENT LIMITATIONS OF INTERNAL

FINANCIAL CONTROLS OVER FINANCIAL

REPORTING

Because of the inherent limitations of internal

financial controls over financial reporting, including

the possibility of collusion or improper management

override of controls, material misstatements due to

error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also,

projections of any evaluation of the internal financial

controls over financial reporting to future periods are

subject to the risk that the internal financial control

over financial reporting may become inadequate

because of changes in conditions, or that the degree

of compliance with the policies or procedures

may deteriorate.

OPINION

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material

respects, an adequate internal financial controls

system over financial reporting and such internal

financial controls over financial reporting were

operating effectively as at March 31, 2025, based

on the internal control over financial reporting

criteria established by the Company considering the

essential components of internal control stated in the

Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls

Over Financial Reporting issued bv the ICAI.

For BGJC & Associates LLP Chartered Accountants ICAI Firm Registration No. 003304N/N500056

Pranav Jain Partner Membership No. 098308 UDIN: 25098308BMKWGA8107