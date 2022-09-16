TO,

THE MEMBER(S)

IKIO Technologies Limited

(Formerly Known as IKIO Lighting Limited)

Your Directors take pleasure in presenting the 09th (Ninth) Annual Report on the business and operations of

the Company and the accounts for the Financial Year ended March 31, 2025.

FINANCIAL SUMMARY OR HIGHLIGHTS/PERFORMANCE OF THE COMPANY

Amount in million (?)

Standalone Consolidated Financial Year ended Financial Year ended Particulars March 31, 2025 March 31, 2024 March 31, 2025 March 31, 2024 Revenue from operations 2,077.26 2,409.76 4,858.79 4,379.50 Other income 198.34 192.42 151.13 153.46 Total Income 2,275.60 2,602.18 5,009.91 4,532.99 Profit/Loss Before Depreciation, Finance Costs,

Exceptional items and Tax Expenses 374.39 479.42 750.81 1,080.67 Less: Depreciation/ Amortisation/ Impairment 28.83 29.86 242.72 120.00 Profit/Loss Before Finance Costs, Exceptional items

and Tax Expenses 345.56 449.56 508.09 960.67 Less: Finance Cost 41.82 58.00 83.62 115.57 Profit/Loss Before Exceptional items and Tax

Expenses 303.74 391.56 424.47 845.10 Add/(less): Exceptional items - - - - Profit/Loss Before Tax 303.74 391.56 424.47 845.10 Less: Taxes (Current & Deferred) 67.69 104.80 100.30 239.39 Profit/Loss for the year 236.05 286.76 324.17 605.71 Total Comprehensive Income for the Year 236.92 287.20 332.08 607.19

FINANCIAL REVIEW AND ANALYSIS/STATE

OF COMPANYS AFFAIRS

Your Company has generated on a Standalone basis,

the total revenue of 2,077.26 million for the financial

year ended March 31, 2025 as against 2,409.76

million for the financial year ended March 31, 2024.

Your Company has earned profit after tax of 236.05

million for the financial year ended March 31, 2025 as

against net profit of 286.76 million for the financial

year ended March 31, 2024.

Your Company has generated on a Consolidated basis,

the total revenue of 4,858.79 million for the financial

year ended March 31, 2025 as against 4379.5

million for the financial year ended March 31, 2024.

Your Company has earned profit after tax of 324.17

million for the financial year ended March 31, 2025 as

against net profit of 605.71 million for the financial

year ended March 31, 2024.

These Financial Information are also available at the

website of the Company at https://ikiotech.com/

corporate-governance .

During the year under review, the Companys revenue

growth was supported by healthy growth in the

Product Display and Energy Solutions segments,

which helped offset the decline in the ODM Lighting

Solutions segment. However, the profitability was

affected mainly on account of lower ODM revenues,

front-loaded expenses like employee costs and

depreciation related to new facilities, and investments

in new product categories. Despite these pressures,

the Company maintained stable gross margin at

42% for the year. Business mix diversification and

the scaling up of newer verticals - such as wearables,

hearables, and international expansion - position the

Company well for future growth.

MATERIAL CHANGES AND COMMITMENTS

AFFECTING THE FINANCIAL POSITION OF

THE COMPANY, OCCURRED BETWEEN THE

END OF THE FINANCIAL YEAR TO WHICH

THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS RELATE AND

THE DATE OF THE REPORT

During the financial year 2024-25, the name of the

Com pany has been changed from IKIO Lighting Limited

to IKIO Technologies Limited. Additionally, the domain

of Email Id of the Company and its employees has been

changed from " @ikiolighting.com " to " @ikiotech.com "

and the Company has shifted its corporate office from

D-234, Sector-63, Noida, Uttar Pradesh, India, 201301

to Plot No. 10, Unit-01, Sector-156, Noida, Uttar Pradesh,

India, 201307 with effect from April 01, 2025.

During the year, the Company obtained In-Principal

approval from the Stock Exchanges for the issuance

and allotment of 22,50,000 equity shares upon

the exercise of stock options, pursuant to the SEBI

(Share Based Employee Benefits and Sweat Equity)

Regulations, 2021. Moreover, the Nomination &

Remuneration Committee in their meeting held on

January 08, 2025 has approved the grant of 8,70,000

stock options under the ILL Employee Stock Option

Scheme 2022 ("Scheme") to eligible employees of the

Company and its subsidiaries.

Additionally, During the year, Mrs. Rachana Chowdhary

was appointed as an Independent Woman Director in

the Company w.e.f. May 24, 2024.

Furthermore, a Memorandum of Understanding was

entered into between Royalux LLC (a wholly owned

subsidiary of IKIO Solutions Private Limited and a

step-down subsidiary of the Company) and Metco

Engineering Inc., USA.

Besides this, Ritech Holdings Limited (UAE), a

step-down subsidiary, entered into a Joint Venture

Agreement on January 07, 2025, with AG Investment

Holdings Limited (UAE), Mr. Jaspreet Singh Pal a

Director in Ritech Holdings Limited and its subsidiary

Royalux FZCO, UAE.

During the year, Mr. Subhash Chandra Agarwal

resigned from the position of Chief Financial Officer

(CFO) with effect from June 30, 2024, and Mr. Atul

Kumar Jain was appointed as CFO on August 09, 2024.

FUTURE PROSPECT AND OUTLOOK OF THE

COMPANY

Indias Electronics Manufacturing Services

(EMS) sector is gaining momentum as a global

manufacturing hub, supported by the "China+1"

strategy and favourable government policies. As per

Market Research Future, the EMS-ODM market in

India is projected to grow from USD 80.96 billion in

2024 to USD 186.5 billion by 2035, at a CAGR of 7.9%.

This growth is being driven by increased demand for

design-led manufacturing and incentives under the

Production Linked Incentive (PLI) schemes targeting

electronics and semiconductors.

The segment is expected to see continued expansion

through 2031, fueled by rising demand in sectors

such as electric vehicles, industrial automation, and

smart appliances. Growing participation from global

OEMs and a strong domestic consumption base

further strengthen Indias position as a competitive

player in the global EMS landscape.

Capitalising on this significant opportunity, we believe

the Company is well-positioned for its next phase of

growth, on the back of:

? Capacity Expansion: In May 2024, we commissioned

Block I (~2 Lakh sq. ft.) and are nearing completion

of civil construction for Block II (~2 Lakh sq. ft.) as

part of our ongoing greenfield expansion.

? New Product Categories: We have also expanded

our product portfolio with the launch of two new

categories - Hearables and Wearables.

? Geographical Expansion: Beyond our existing

markets, we have entered the Gulf region under

the Product Display segment and, in the U.S., have

extended our reach beyond the RV segment to supply

Industrial and Solar products to Energy Services

Companies. For the financial year 2024-25, revenue

from outside India accounted for approximately 22%

of the Companys total income.

The future holds strong potential for the Company,

and we remain optimistic about the opportunities

that lie ahead.

CHANGE IN THE NATURE OF BUSINESS, IF

ANY

There was no change in the nature of business of the

Company during the year under review.

DIVIDEND

In order to conserve the resources of the Company

and to plough back the profits for growth, The Board

of Directors of the Company have decided not to

recommend any dividend on the equity shares of the

Company for the financial year ended March 31, 2025.

UTILISATION OF IPO PROCEEDS

The proceeds of the funds raised through IPO by the Company are being utilised as per the Objects of the

Issue. The disclosure compliance with the Regulation 32 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure

Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (hereinafter refer to as "the Listing Regulations") is as under:

Amount in Million (?)

Particulars Original

Allocation

(In million) Fund Utilised

Up to March 31,

2025 (In million) Fund Unutilised

Up to March 31,

2025 ((In million)) Deviation

(If any) 1) Repayment/prepayment, in full or part, of

certain borrowings availed by Company

and its Subsidiaries on consolidated basis 500 500 Nil Nil 2) Investment in wholly owned Subsidiary,

IKIO Solutions Private Limited, for setting

up a new facility at Noida, Uttar Pradesh 2123.12 1218.95 904.17 Nil 3) General Corporate Purposes (GCP) 638.29 * 637.78 0.51 Nil Total 3261.41 2356.73 904.68 Nil

* GST amount of 35.17 million on IPO expenses retained in "Public Issue Account" (Refer: footnote to the IPO expenses table on

page no. 116 of the prospectus, "All aforementioned fees do not include applicable taxes.

As per the Monitoring Agency Report for the quarter

ended March 31, 2025, there has been no deviation

in the utilisation of the IPO proceeds by the Company

from the objects stated in the Prospectus dated June

06, 2023. However, the Prospectus had estimated

the utilisation of 2,123.12 million for Object 2 and

638.29 million for Object 3 by the end of Fiscal 2025.

But, as of March 31, 2025, the Company has utilised

1,218.95 million for Object 2 and 637.78 million for

Object 3, hence, there is a delay in the implementation

schedule. Based on the recommendation of the

Management and as reviewed by the Statutory

Auditors, the Monitoring Agency, and the Audit

Committee, the Board of Directors has approved

the extension of the period for deployment of the

IPO proceeds up to the Financial Year 2026-27, in

accordance with the original objects stated in the

Prospectus. The Audit Committee members and

Board members has granted their approval to utilise

700 million during the FY 2025-26 and balance

amount in FY 2026-27.

SHARE CAPITAL

As on March 31, 2025, the Authorised Share Capital

of your Company is 1,000,000,000/- comprising

of 100,000,000 equity shares of 10/- each. and

the paid-up equity share capital of the Company

is 77,28,07,010 /- comprising 7,72,80,701 equity

shares of 10/- each fully paid-up.

GRANT OF EMPLOYEE STOCK OPTIONS

DURING THE YEAR

The Board has, in its meeting held on September 14,

2022, authorised and given its in principle approval

to constitute the ILL Employee Stock Option Scheme

2022 ("ILL ESOP Scheme 2022"), the constitution of

the ILL Employee Stock Option Scheme 2022 has

been further approved by the shareholders of the

Company on September 16, 2022.

The ILL Employee Stock Option Scheme 2022 ("ILL

ESOP Scheme 2022"), has been formally adopted

with the objective of enabling the Company to attract

and retain talented employees by offering them the

opportunity to acquire a continuing equity interest in

the Company, which reflect their efforts in building

the growth and the profitability of the Company.

Based on the recommendations of Nomination and

Remuneration Committee and Board of Directors of

the Company, the shareholders of the Company, in

their annual general meeting held on August 20, 2024,

has ratified the ILL Employee Stock Option Scheme

2022 ("ILL ESOP Scheme 2022") and accorded their

approval to grant the Employee Stock Options to

the eligible employees of Company including its

subsidiary Company(ies) or Associate Company(ies)

under ILL Employee Stock Option Scheme 2022 ("ILL

ESOP Scheme 2022").

Further, based on the recommendations of NRC

Committee members, the Board of directors has

approved the grant of 8,70,000 stock options to

the eligible employees of the Company and its

subsidiary Companies.

A certificate from Secretarial Auditor of the Company

i.e. M/s. Mehak Gupta & Associates, Company

Secretaries has been received confirming that ILL

ESOP Scheme 2022 have been implemented in

compliance with the Securities and Exchange Board

of India (Share Based Employee Benefits and Sweat

Equity) Regulations, 2021 ("SEBI ESOP Regulations")

and in accordance with resolutions of the Company. A

copy of the certificate is attached as Annexure-A and

other activities is also available on the website of the

Company at https://ikiotech.com/

TRANSFER AMOUNT TO RESERVES

The Board of Directors of your Company has decided

not to transfer any amount to the Reserves for the

year under review.

TRANSFER TO INVESTOR EDUCATION AND

PROTECTION FUND

During the year under review, the Company was

not required to transfer any amount or share to the

Investor Education and Protection Fund established

by the Central Government.

DEPOSITS

During the year under review, your Company has

neither invited nor accepted/renewed any deposits

within the meaning of Section 73 of the Companies

2013 (‘the Act) and the Companies (Acceptance of

Deposits) Rules, 2014 and as such, no amount on

account of principal or interest on deposits from

public was outstanding as on the March 31, 2025.

DEBENTURES

During the period under review, the Company has not

issued any debentures pursuant to Section 71 of the

Act read with relevant Rules thereunder.

CONSERVATION OF ENERGY, TECHNOLOGY

ABSORPTION, FOREIGN EXCHANGE

EARNINGS AND OUTGO

The information on conservation of energy, technology

absorption and foreign exchange earnings & outgo

pursuant to Section 134(3)(m) of the Act read with

Rule 8(3) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is

annexed as Annexure-B to this Report.

PARTICULARS OF EMPLOYEES

The information required pursuant to Section

197(12) of the Act read with rule 5 of the Companies

(Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial

Personnel) Rules, 2014 in respect of the employees

of the Company is annexed as Annexure-C to

this Report.

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

Pursuant to the provisions of Section 129(3) of the Act

and the SEBI Listing Regulations, the Consolidated

Financial Statements of your Company were prepared

in accordance with the applicable Ind AS and forms

part of the Annual Report.

SUBSIDIARIES/JOINT VENTURES/ASSOCIATES

As on March 31, 2025, your Company had

06 Subsidiaries (including direct, Step-down

Subsidiaries).

Direct Subsidiaries

Royalux Lighting Private Wholly Owned Subsidiary Limited (RLPL) of the Company IKIO Solutions Private Wholly Owned Subsidiary Limited (ISPL) of the Company

Indirect Subsidiaries

Royalux Exports Wholly Owned Subsidiary Private Limited of RLPL Royalux LLC, USA Wholly Owned Subsidiary

of ISPL Ritech Holding Wholly Owned Subsidiary Limited, UAE of ISPL Royalux FZCO, UAE Subsidiary of Ritech

Holding Limited, UAE

Pursuant to the provisions of Section 129(3) of the

Act, a statement containing salient features of the

financial statements of Subsidiaries and Associates of

the Company in the prescribed format Form AOC - 1

is annexed as Annexure-D, forms part of this Report.

Please refer the consolidated financial statements for

the financial year ended March 31, 2025 for the details

of performance and contribution of the subsidiaries

to the overall performance of your Company. In

accordance with Section 136 of the Act the financial

statements of all the subsidiaries are available on the

Companys website and can be accessed through the

link https://ikiotech.com/financial-information

MATERIAL SUBSIDIARY

In terms of the provisions of the SEBI Listing

Regulations, your Company has a policy for

determining ‘Material Subsidiary and the said policy

is available on the Companys website and can be

accessed through the link https://i kiotech.com/

corporate-governance . During the year under review,

your Company had two material unlisted subsidiary

companies namely, Royalux Lighting Private Limited

and Royalux Exports Private Limited.

LISTING AT STOCK EXCHANGES

The equity shares of your Company are listed on

National Stock Exchange of India Limited (NSE)

and BSE Limited (BSE). The Company got listed

on BSE Limited and National Stock Exchange on

June 16, 2023.

DEPOSITORIES

Your Company has arrangements with National

Securities Depository Limited ("NSDL") and Central

Depository Services (India) Limited ("CDSL"), the

Depositories, for facilitating the various services

like Dematerialisation of shares, Corporate Actions,

Pledging of securities, e-voting etc. The Annual

Custody fees for the FY 2024-25 has been paid to

both the Depositories.

CORPORATE GOVERNANCE REPORT

The Corporate Governance Report as required in

terms of SEBI Listing Regulations forms part of

the Annual Report. A certificate from Practicing

Company Secretary confirming compliance with the

conditions of Corporate Governance as stipulated

under Regulations 17 to 27 and clauses (b) to (i)

of Regulation 46(2) and paragraphs C, D and E of

Schedule V of the SEBI Listing Regulations is annexed

with the Corporate Governance Report.

DIRECTORS RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT

In terms of the provisions of Section 134(5) of the Act,

your Directors confirm that:

(i) in the preparation of the annual accounts, the

applicable accounting standards had been

followed along with proper explanation relating

to material departures;

(ii) they have selected such accounting policies and

applied them consistently and made judgements

and estimates that are reasonable and prudent

so as to give a true and fair view of the state of

affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2025 and

the profit and loss of the Company for that period;

(iii) they have taken proper and sufficient care

for the maintenance of adequate accounting

records in accordance with the provisions of the

Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company

and for preventing and detecting fraud and

other irregularities;

(iv) they have prepared the annual accounts on a

going concern basis;

(v) they have laid down internal financial controls

to be followed by the Company and that such

internal financial controls are adequate and were

operating effectively; and

(vi) they have devised proper systems to ensure

compliance with the provisions of all applicable

laws and that such systems were adequate and

operating effectively.

DECLARATION BY INDEPENDENT

DIRECTORS

The Company has received declarations from all

Independent Directors that they fulfil the conditions

of independence prescribed under Section 149(6)

of the Act as well as SEBI Listing Regulations.

Independent Directors have confirmed that they

are not aware of any circumstance or situation,

which exists or may be reasonably anticipated, that

could impair or impact their ability to discharge

their duties as an Independent Directors. They

have got themselves registered in the data bank

for Independent Directors being maintained by the

Indian Institute of Corporate Affairs (IICA), of the

Ministry of Corporate Affairs, Government of India and

their names are included in the data bank maintained

by IICA. The Board after assessing their disclosures

confirms that all Independent Directors fulfil the

conditions of independence specified in the Act and

SEBI Listing Regulations and are independent of the

management of the Company. The Board is satisfied

of the integrity, expertise and experience (including

proficiency) of the all the Independent Directors of

the Company.

CONFIRMATION BY DIRECTORS

REGARDING DIRECTORSHIP/COMMITTEE

POSITIONS

Based on the disclosures received from Directors,

none of the Directors on the Board holds directorships

in more than ten public companies including seven

listed companies and none of the Independent

Directors served as an Independent Director in

more than seven listed entities as on March 31,

2025. Further, no Whole-time Director served as an

Independent Director in any other listed company.

Necessary disclosures regarding Committee positions

in other public companies as on March 31, 2025 have

been made by the Directors and have been reported

in the Corporate Governance Report and forms part

of the Annual Report.

BOARD MEETINGS

During the financial year 2024-25, six board

meetings were held on 13-05-2024, 24-05-2024,

09-08-2024, 08-11-2024, 08-01-2025 and 07-

02-2025. The meeting details are provided in the

Corporate Governance Report which forms part of

the Annual Report. The maximum interval between

any two meetings did not exceed 120 days, as

prescribed by the Companies Act, 2013. Details of

attendance of directors are mentioned in Corporate

Governance Report.

AUDIT COMMITTEE

As on March 31, 2025, the Audit Committee

comprises of 3 Directors including 2 Independent

Directors. Mr. Rohit Singhal, Independent Director

is the Chairman of the Committee and Mr. Kishore

Kumar Sansi (Independent Director), & Mr. Hardeep

Singh (Managing Director) are the members of the

Committee. All the recommendations by the Audit

Committee were accepted by the Board. Other details

are provided in the Corporate Governance Report

which forms part of the Annual Report.

AUDITORS AND THEIR REPORTS

Statutory Auditors

M/s. BGJC & Associates LLP, Chartered Accountants

(Firm Registration No 003304N/N500056) were

appointed as Statutory Auditors of the Company for

a period of five years commencing from the financial

year 2021-22 until the financial year 2025-26 till the

conclusion of 10th Annual General Meeting.

The Auditors Report for the FY 2024-25 does not

contain any qualification. The notes to the financial

statements referred to in the Auditors Report are

self-explanatory and do not call for any further

explanations or comments.

Secretarial Auditor

M/s. Mehak Gupta & Associates, Practicing Company

Secretary (COP No. 15013, Membership No. FCS

10703) were appointed as Secretarial Auditor of the

Company to conduct Secretarial Audit for the financial

year 2024-25. The Secretarial Audit Report is annexed

as Annexure-E to this Report. The Report is self-

explanatory and does not contain any qualification,

reservation or adverse remark.

Royalux Lighting Private Limited and Royalux Exports

Private Limited, are the material subsidiaries of the

Company and IKIO Solutions Private Limited is the

subsidiary of the Company. Pursuant to Regulation 24A

of the SEBI Listing Regulations. the Secretarial Audit

Report of Royalux Lighting Private Limited and Royalux

Exports Private Limited and IKIO Solutions Private

Limited for the financial year ended March 31, 2025

issued by Practicing Company Secretaries are annexed

as Annexure-F, G & H respectively to this Report.

Based on the recommendation of Audit Committee

and pursuant to the provisions of Section 204 and

other relevant provisions of Companies Act, 2013

read with Rule 9 of the Companies (Appointment

and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules,

2014 and SEBI (LODR) Regulations, the Board of

Directors of the Company in their meeting held

on May 13, 2025 has granted their approval for the

appointment of MAKS & Co., Company Secretaries,

[FRN P2018UP067700] for conducting Secretarial

Audit of the Company for the term of 5 consecutive

years commencing from FY 2025-26 to FY 2029-

30, subject to the approval of shareholder in the

upcoming Annual General Meeting.

Cost Audit

The provision of Section 148 of Companies Act, 2013

about appointment of Cost Audit are not applicable

to the Company.

Internal Auditor

Pursuant to provisions of Section 138 of the Companies

Act, 2013 M/s, Shiv Saroj & Associates (Chartered

Accountants), bearing membership no - 019715N,

Internal Auditors of the Company have conducted

internal audit of the functions and activities of the

Company and effectiveness of Internal Control Systems

of the Company during Financial Year 2024-25.

Further, provisions of Section 138 of the Companies

Act 2013 read with Rule 13 of the Companies

(Accounts) Rules, 2014 and other applicable provisions

if any of the Companies Act, 2013 and based on the

recommendation of Audit Committee, the Board

of Directors of the Company in their meeting held

on May 13, 2025 has granted their approval for the

the appointment of M/s Shiv Saroj and Associates,

Registration No. FRN 019715N, as the Internal Auditor

of the Company for a period of six months starting

from April 01, 2025 to September 30, 2025

REPORTING OF FRAUDS

During the year under review, none of the Auditors

of the Company have reported any fraud as specified

under Section 143(12) of the Act.

SECRETARIAL STANDARDS

The Secretarial Standards i.e. SS-1 & SS-2 issued by

the Institute of Company Secretaries of India relating

to meetings of the Board of Directors and General

Meetings, respectively have been duly complied by

the Company.

DISCLOSURE ABOUT RECEIPT OF

COMMISSION

In terms of Section 197(14) of the Act and rules made

thereunder, during the year under review, none

of the directors of the Company has received any

commission from the Company or any of its subsidiary

Company, thus the said provision is not applicable to

your Company.

CREDIT RATING

The credit rating agency, CRISIL Limited on June 15,

2024 has reaffirmed its rating on the long-term bank

facilities ‘CRISIL BBB-/Stable.

DIRECTORS AND KEY MANAGERIAL

PERSONNEL

As on March 31, 2025, the Board comprises of 7

Directors (3 Executive and 4 Non-Executive Directors).

Independent Directors constitute more than 50% of

the Boards strength.

During the year under review following changes took

place in the composition of Board of Directors of

the Company:

• Mrs. Surmeet Kaur (DIN: 00118695), who was

liable to retire by rotation was re-appointed by

the members vide ordinary resolution at the AGM

held on August 20, 2024.

• Based on the market capitalisation report as on

March 31 2024, issued by stock exchange, the

Company fall under top 1000 listed Companies.

Pursuant to regulation 17 of SEBI (LODR),

the Company has appointed Ms. Rachana

Chowdhary as an Independent Women Director

on the Board of Directors of the Company w.e.f.

August 20, 2024.

Pursuant to the provisions of Section 152 of the

Companies Act, 2013 read with Articles of Association

of the Company, Mr. Sanjeet Singh (08353656) is

liable to retire by rotation at the ensuing AGM and

being eligible, has offered himself for re-appointment.

The resolution seeking Members approval for his re-

appointment forms part of the AGM Notice. The Board

of Directors of your Company has recommended

his re-appointment based on the recommendation

of Nomination and Remuneration Committee. A

brief resume of Mr. Sanjeet Singh along with other

details as stipulated under Regulation 36(3) of the

SEBI Listing Regulations read with the Secretarial

Standards on General Meetings, is provided in the

Notice convening the AGM.

Based on the recommendation of the Nomination

and Remuneration Committee and the Board of

Directors of the Company, Mr. Sanjeet Singh, Whole-

time Director (DIN: 08353656) of the Company

was appointed as a Chief Executive Officer of the

company and designate him as the Group CEO of

IKIO Group, without any change in his existing terms

of appointment and remuneration, subject to the

approval of shareholders of the Company in ensuing

Annual General Meeting.

Pursuant to the provisions of Section 203 of the

Companies Act, 2013, Mr. Hardeep Singh (Managing

Director & Chairman), Mrs. Surmeet Kaur (Whole-time

Director), Mr. Sanjeet Singh (Whole-time Director),

Mr. Atul Kumar Jain (Chief Financial Officer) and

Mr. Sandeep Kumar Agarwal (Company Secretary &

Compliance Officer) are the Key Managerial Personnel

of the Company as on March 31, 2025.

Mr. Atul Kumar Jain has tendered his resignation from

the position of Chief Financial Officer due to personal

reasons, w.e.f. from July 1, 2025.

CORPORATE SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

(CSR)

Corporate Social Responsibility ("CSR") is a way of

conducting business, by which corporate entities

visibly contribute to the social good and the welfare

of society at large with an aim to improve quality of

life of people. The Company feels that the essence

of CSR is to integrate economic, environmental and

social objectives with the Companys operations and

growth. CSR is the process by which an organisation

thinks about and evolves its relationships with

society for the common good and demonstrates

its commitment by giving back to the society for

the resources it used to flourish by adoption of

appropriate business processes and strategies. To

give further impetus to this cause, the Company

endeavors to manage its operations with an emphasis

on Sustainable development to minimise impact on

environment and promotes inclusive growth.

The CSR policy of the Company is available on the

website of the Company at https://ikiotech.com/

corporate-governance

The Companys CSR policy statement and the annual

report on CSR activities undertaken during the

financial year ended March 31, 2025, in accordance

with the provisions of Section 135 of the Act read

with the Companies (Corporate Social Responsibility

Policy) Rules, 2014, is given at "Annexure-I" to

this Report.

The CSR Committee comprises two Executive

Directors namely Mr. Hardeep Singh (Chairman)

and Mrs. Surmeet Kaur and one Non-Executive

Independent Directors namely, Mr. Chandra Shekhar

Verma. The details of the CSR Committee meetings

and the attendance of the members thereat are

provided in the Corporate Governance Report and

forms part of this Report.

ANNUAL RETURN

Pursuant to Section 92(3) read with Section 134(3)

(a) of the Act, the Annual Return of the Company

is available on the Companys website and can be

accessed through the link https://ikiotech.com/

annual-return

BUSINESS RESPONSIBILITY AND

SUSTAINABILITY REPORT

The Business Responsibility and Sustainability Report

as required in terms of SEBI Listing Regulations is

annexed as Annexure-J.

MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS

REPORT

The Management Discussion and Analysis Report

for FY 2024-25, as stipulated under the Listing

Regulations, forms part of the Annual Report.

PARTICULARS OF LOANS, GUARANTEES

AND INVESTEMENTS

Particulars of loans, guarantees and investments

covered under the provisions of Section 186

are disclosed in the notes to the Standalone

Financial Statement.

There were no one time settlement or request for re-

adjustment of any loan taken by the Company from

Banks and Financial Institutions.

PARTICULARS OF CONTRACTS/

ARRANGEMENTS WITH RELATED PARTIES

All related party transactions that were entered during

the year were in the ordinary course of business and

at arms length basis. There were no material related

party transactions during the year.

Accordingly, the disclosure of related party

transactions as required under Section 134(3)(h)

of the Act in Form AOC-2 is not applicable to the

Company for FY 2024-25 and hence, does not form

part of this report.

Details of related parties and transactions entered

into with/by them etc. have been disclosed in Note

no. 45 of the Standalone Financial Statements.

Prior approval of the Audit Committee was sought for

entering into related party transactions. A statement

of transactions with related parties in the ordinary

course ofbusiness and arms length basis is periodically

placed before the Audit Committee for its review.

Omnibus approval was obtained for transactions

which were repetitive in nature. Transactions entered

into pursuant to omnibus approval were placed before

the Audit Committee for its review during the year.

The related party transactions policy was adopted by

the Company is available on the Companys website

and can be accessed through the link https://i kiotech.

com/corporate-governance

NOMINATION AND REMUNERATION POLICY

The Nomination and Remuneration Policy was

devised in accordance with Section 178 of the Act

and the SEBI Listing Regulations. The Nomination

and Remuneration Policy of the Company is aimed

at inculcating a performance-driven culture. The

said policy, inter alia, includes criteria for determining

qualifications, positive attributes and independence

of directors and policy relating to the remuneration

for the Directors, Key managerial personal and

other employees of the Company. Through its

comprehensive compensation programme, the

Company endeavours to attract, retain, develop and

motivate a high-performance workforce. The said

policy is available on the Companys website and

can be assessed through link https://ikiotech.com/

corporate-governance

ANNUAL EVALUATION OF BOARD

PERFORMANCE, PERFORMANCE OF ITS

COMMITTEES AND INDIVIDUAL DIRECTORS

The Board of your Company on the recommendation

of Nomination and Remuneration Committee had

laid down the criteria for evaluation of performance

of the Board, its Committees, Chairperson and

individual Directors including Independent Director.

Accordingly, annual performance evaluation process

was carried out based on evaluation forms, which

include a rating mechanism. Independent Directors

in a separate meeting also reviewed the performance

of the Board as a whole, Non-Independent Directors

and the Chairman, considering the views of the

Executive Directors and Non-Executive Directors.

The Independent Directors in the said meeting also

evaluated the quality, quantity and timeliness of the

flow of information between the Management and

the Board, that is necessary for the Board to effectively

and reasonably perform their duties.

The Board carried out annual performance

evaluation of its own performance on the basis of

evaluation forms received from all the Directors.

The performance of each Board Committee was

evaluated by the Board, based on evaluation forms

received from the respective Committee members.

Further, performance of every Director was evaluated

by Nomination & Remuneration Committee as well as

the Board on the basis of evaluation forms received

from all the Directors except the Director being

evaluated. Based on the evaluation forms received,

the performance of the Board, its committees

and individual Directors was evaluated by the

Board and the Board expressed satisfaction over

their performances.

INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROL

The Company has a robust and well embedded

system of internal control, which ensures that all

the assets of the Company are safeguarded and

protected against any loss from unauthorised use or

disposition and all the transactions are authorised,

recorded and reported correctly. Internal audit and

management reviews provides assurance on the

effectiveness of internal financial controls, which

are continuously monitored through management

reviews, self-assessment, functional experts as well as

by the Statutory/ Internal Auditors during the course

of their audits.

Your Companys internal control systems are

commensurate with the nature of its business,

the size and complexity of its operations and such

internal financial controls with reference to the

Financial Statements are adequate. Your Company

has implemented robust process to ensure that all

internal financial controls are effectively working.

The Statutory Auditors Report also includes

their reporting on internal financial controls over

Financial Reporting.

PROCEEDING UNDER INSOLVENCY AND

BANKRUPTCY CODE, 2016

During the period under review, there is no proceeding

pending under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code,

2016 against the Company.

RISK MANAGEMENT

Pursuant to Regulation 21 of the SEBI Listing

Regulations, your Company has constituted a Risk

Management Committee, the details of which are

given in Corporate Governance Report. The Company

has also put in place a Risk Management Policy for

identification, assessment, monitoring and mitigation

of various risks. The said policy is available on the

Companys website and can be accessed through the

link https://ikiotech.com/corporate-governance

The Audit Committee has additional oversight in the

area of financial risks and controls. The major business

and process risks are identified from time to time

by the businesses and functional heads. The major

risks identified by the businesses and functions are

systematically addressed through mitigating actions

on a continuing basis. In the opinion of the Board,

there are no risks which may threaten the existence

of the Company.

SIGNIFICANT AND MATERIAL ORDERS

PASSED BY THE REGULATORS OR COURTS

OR TRIBUNALS

During the year under review, no significant and

material order was passed by the regulators or courts

or tribunals which would impact the going concern

status of your Company and its operations in future.

POLICY FOR PREVENTION, PROHIBITION

AND REDR ESSAL OF SEXUAL HARASSM ENT

AT WORKPLACE

Your Company has a policy for Prevention, Prohibition

and Redressal of Sexual Harassment at Workplace

in line with the provisions of Sexual Harassment of

Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and

Redressal) Act, 2013 (‘POSH) and the rules framed

thereunder with the objective of providing a safe

working environment to all the team members,

free from discrimination on any ground and

from harassment at workplace including sexual

harassment. All employees including subsidiaries

(regular, temporary, ad - hoc, contractual, probationers

and trainees) are covered under this policy. The policy

is gender neutral.

An internal Complaints Committee has been set-

up to redress complaints received regarding sexual

harassment at various workplaces in accordance with

POSH. The Committee constituted in compliance

with POSH ensures a free and fair enquiry process

within time limit prescribed in the policy for resolution.

During the year under review, the Company had not

received any complaint on sexual harassment and no

complaint was pending as on March 31, 2025.

The table below provides details of complaints

received/disposed during the financial year

2024-25:

No. of complaint at the beginning of

Financial Year Nil No. of complaints filed during the

Financial Year Nil No. of complaints disposed during the

Financial Year Nil No. of complaint pending at the end of

Financial Year Nil

A STATEMENT BY THE COMPANY WITH

RESPECT TO THE COMPLIANCE OF THE

PROVISION RELATING TO THE MATERNITY

BENEFIT ACT 1961

During the period under review, Company has duly

complied with the applicable provisions of Maternity

Benefit Act, 1961 pertaining to the requirements

regarding maternity leave, benefits and other related

entitlements for eligible women employees.

VIGIL MECHANISM/WHISTLE BLOWER

POLICY

The Company has in place a Whistle Blower Policy

in line with the provisions of the Act and SEBI Listing

Regulations, which provides a formal mechanism

for the Directors and Employees of the Company to

report to the relevant authorities within the Company

any unethical behaviour, actual or suspected fraud,

violation of the applicable laws, Codes/Policies of the

Company or leak or suspected leak of confidential/

proprietary information etc. and to ensure that they

are protected against any adverse action and/ or

discrimination as a result of such reporting. During

the year under review, the Company had not received

any complaint under Whistle Blower Policy and no

complaint was pending as on March 31, 2025. None of

the person has been denied access to the Chairperson

of the Audit Committee. The said policy is available on

the Companys website and can be accessed through

the link https://i kiotech.com/corporate-governance

DETAILS OF DIFFERENCE BETWEEN

VALUATION DONE ON ONE TIME

SETTLEMENT AND VALUATION DONE

WHILE AVAILING LOAN FROM BANKS AND

FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS

During the year under review, there has been no

one time settlement of loans taken from Banks and

Financial Institutions.

ACKNOWLEDGEMENT

Your Directors place on record their sincere thanks to

bankers, business associates, consultants, and various

Government Authorities for their continued support

extended to your Companies activities during the

year under review. Your Directors also acknowledges

gratefully the shareholders for their support and

confidence reposed on your Company.

By Order of the Board For IKIO Technologies Limited

Sd/- Hardeep Singh Managing Director DIN No.: 00118729

Sd/- Surmeet Kaur Whole-time Director DIN No.: 00118695