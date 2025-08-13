Impera Worldwide Ltd Management Discussions

As is known to shareholders, the company is at present in the process of Change of Management and hence a SWOT analysis by the present management may not be justified. Yet in order to fulfill the stipulated requirements,

Existing management has been unable to arrange funds for revival of commercial/manufacturing activity and hence in the interest of Shareholders has entered into an agreement to divest its holding.

Following open offer as per SEBI(SAST) act, by the prospective investor, the price of Share has moved up substantially on the Stock Exchange thus probably reflecting the confidence of Shareholders in general.

Existing Board and the management is hence unable to comment on the future course which the Company is likely to take.

Since there was no business activity by the Company in the year under consideration, there is no comparative data to report.

In view of the above present management would like to report as follows:

Industry Structure and Development:-

Presently the Company has no manufacturing plant or commercial activity, in its earlier line of activity which was Texturising and other value added activities in the field of Polyester Filament Yarn. Presently the Industry is dominated by large players like RIL, JBF industries and others.

Opportunity and Threat-

Opportunity: A new management is likely to commence new Business in course of time.

Threat: In case the management is not changed, it would be difficult for existing management to raise funds for reviving or any new activity

Segment-wise or product wise performance: There is no business during the year hence segment reporting not required. Due to suspension of operations there is nothing to report on segment-wise performance.

Outlook: The outlook of the company shall depend on the ability of new Board and Management to do business, their business acumen, business plan for which they have gone for open offer and its ability to raise finances for its future planning.

Risk and concerns:-As the domestic and global conditions are extremely competitive in general in all business and all depend on the new management to respond to the same.

Internal Control systems and their adequacy: The company has adequate control systems commensurate with its size.

Discussion on financial performance with respect to operational performance: Presently the Company has no manufacturing plant or commercial activity. So, without any operation there is no point of discussion on financial performance with respect to operational performance.

Material Development in Human Resources/Industrial Relations front, including number of people employed - Company continues to have good record of industrial relation.

AS there is no business operations during the year including production, sales, purchase, inventory movement, interest payment or payable, loans from bank or outside party on interest. So, Ratio for Debtors Turnover, Inventory Turnover, Interest Coverage, Debt Equity cannt be calculated. Hence, change cannt be determined in these ratios.