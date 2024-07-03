Invest wise with Expert advice
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SectorTrading
Open₹72.99
Prev. Close₹70
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹72.99
Day's Low₹72.99
52 Week's High₹82.99
52 Week's Low₹37.01
Book Value₹0.05
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)25.99
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
3.57
3.57
3.57
3.57
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-3.44
-3.23
-3.1
-3.01
Net Worth
0.13
0.34
0.47
0.56
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0
0.26
0
0
yoy growth (%)
-100
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
-0.23
0
0
As % of sales
0
87.07
0
0
Employee costs
-0.04
-0.03
-0.01
-0.01
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-0.11
-0.17
-0.05
-0.04
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
-0.14
0
0
0
Working capital
-0.07
0.21
-0.13
-0.08
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-100
0
0
0
Op profit growth
-31.32
108.89
15.59
7.6
EBIT growth
-24.22
153.1
37.46
6.33
Net profit growth
145.2
-437.66
37.8
6.27
No Record Found
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Adani Enterprises Ltd
ADANIENT
3,100
|126.12
|4,19,563.36
|-890.34
|0.04
|5,953.89
|574.68
Aegis Logistics Ltd
AEGISLOG
1,341.45
|37.12
|47,084.9
|394.15
|0.65
|1,068.73
|98.55
Premier Energies Ltd
PREMIERENE
978
|299.08
|44,396.46
|28.69
|0.03
|176.36
|42.62
Redington Ltd
REDINGTON
377.85
|21.64
|29,539.35
|321.01
|1.59
|20,753.2
|67.83
Honasa Consumer Ltd
HONASA
470.9
|64.24
|15,352.48
|84.31
|0.64
|696.32
|42.84
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Executive Director & CFO
Anuj Kumar Singh
Executive Director & MD
GANESH YADAV
Independent Non Exe. Director
GOUTAM KUMAR BHAKAT
Independent Non Exe. Director
Desh Deepak
Executive Director
Dhananjay Ganesh Patil
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Deepak Sharma
2070 Rasta Bara,
Gangore,
Rajasthan - 302003
Tel: 91-141-2575213
Website: http://www.rishabspecial.in
Email: compliance.rsyl@gmail.com
C-101 247 Park,
L B S Marg, Vikhroli West,
Mumbai-400083
Tel: 91-22-49186000
Website: https://in.mpms.mufg.com
Email: rnt.helpdesk@in.mpms.mufg.com
Summary
Rishab Special Yarns Limited was incorporated on 17 August 1987 with the Registrar of Companies, Jaipur, Rajasthan. The Company was initially engaged into the business of manufacturing and processing ...
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