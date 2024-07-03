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Impera Worldwide Ltd Share Price Live

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72.99
(4.27%)
Sep 8, 2026|12:00:00 AM

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Equities

Futures

Option

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  • Open72.99
  • Day's High72.99
  • 52 Wk High82.99
  • Prev. Close70
  • Day's Low72.99
  • 52 Wk Low 37.01
  • Turnover (lac)0
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value0.05
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)25.99
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data

No Record Found

No Record Found

Impera Worldwide Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Trading

Open

₹72.99

Prev. Close

₹70

Turnover(Lac.)

₹0

Day's High

₹72.99

Day's Low

₹72.99

52 Week's High

₹82.99

52 Week's Low

₹37.01

Book Value

₹0.05

Face Value

₹10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

25.99

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Impera Worldwide Ltd Corporate Action

13 Aug 2025

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 13 Aug, 2025

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8 Aug 2025

12:00 AM

BookCloser

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5 Aug 2026

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

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Impera Worldwide Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

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Demat Account

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Impera Worldwide Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

10 Sep, 2026|11:54 AM
Jun-2026Mar-2026Dec-2025Sep-2025
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 44.23%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 44.23%

Non-Promoter- 55.76%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 55.76%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share PriceShare Price

Impera Worldwide Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Equity Capital

3.57

3.57

3.57

3.57

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-3.44

-3.23

-3.1

-3.01

Net Worth

0.13

0.34

0.47

0.56

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0

0.26

0

0

yoy growth (%)

-100

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

-0.23

0

0

As % of sales

0

87.07

0

0

Employee costs

-0.04

-0.03

-0.01

-0.01

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-0.11

-0.17

-0.05

-0.04

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

-0.14

0

0

0

Working capital

-0.07

0.21

-0.13

-0.08

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-100

0

0

0

Op profit growth

-31.32

108.89

15.59

7.6

EBIT growth

-24.22

153.1

37.46

6.33

Net profit growth

145.2

-437.66

37.8

6.27

View Ratios

No Record Found

Impera Worldwide Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Adani Enterprises Ltd

ADANIENT

3,100

126.124,19,563.36-890.340.045,953.89574.68

Aegis Logistics Ltd

AEGISLOG

1,341.45

37.1247,084.9394.150.651,068.7398.55

Premier Energies Ltd

PREMIERENE

978

299.0844,396.4628.690.03176.3642.62

Redington Ltd

REDINGTON

377.85

21.6429,539.35321.011.5920,753.267.83

Honasa Consumer Ltd

HONASA

470.9

64.2415,352.4884.310.64696.3242.84

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Impera Worldwide Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Executive Director & CFO

Anuj Kumar Singh

Executive Director & MD

GANESH YADAV

Independent Non Exe. Director

GOUTAM KUMAR BHAKAT

Independent Non Exe. Director

Desh Deepak

Executive Director

Dhananjay Ganesh Patil

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Deepak Sharma

Registered Office

2070 Rasta Bara,

Gangore,

Rajasthan - 302003

Tel: 91-141-2575213

Website: http://www.rishabspecial.in

Email: compliance.rsyl@gmail.com

Registrar Office

C-101 247 Park,

L B S Marg, Vikhroli West,

Mumbai-400083

Tel: 91-22-49186000

Website: https://in.mpms.mufg.com

Email: rnt.helpdesk@in.mpms.mufg.com

Summary

Rishab Special Yarns Limited was incorporated on 17 August 1987 with the Registrar of Companies, Jaipur, Rajasthan. The Company was initially engaged into the business of manufacturing and processing ...
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Reports by Impera Worldwide Ltd

Company FAQs

The Impera Worldwide Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹72.99 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Impera Worldwide Ltd is ₹25.99 Cr. as of 08 Sep ‘26
The PE and PB ratios of Impera Worldwide Ltd is 0 and 1255.53 as of 08 Sep ‘26
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Impera Worldwide Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Impera Worldwide Ltd is ₹37.01 and ₹82.99 as of 08 Sep ‘26
Impera Worldwide Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 45.95%, 3 Years at -0.39%, 1 Year at 40.02%, 6 Month at 23.71%, 3 Month at -3.92% and 1 Month at 3.97%.
The shareholding pattern of Impera Worldwide Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 44.23 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 55.77 %

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