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Impera Worldwide Ltd Cash Flow Statement

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72.99
(4.27%)
Sep 8, 2026|12:00:00 AM

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Rishabh Sp. Yarn FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-0.11

-0.17

-0.05

-0.04

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

-0.14

0

0

0

Working capital

-0.07

0.21

-0.13

-0.08

Other operating items

Operating

-0.33

0.03

-0.18

-0.12

Capital expenditure

-0.01

-1.49

0

0

Free cash flow

-0.34

-1.45

-0.18

-0.12

Equity raised

-7.8

-9.27

-10.24

-10.15

Investing

0

0

0

0

Financing

2.47

3.38

3.78

4

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

-5.67

-7.35

-6.65

-6.28

Rishabh Sp. Yarn : related Articles

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