Impera Worldwide Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
3.57
3.57
3.57
3.57
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-3.44
-3.23
-3.1
-3.01
Net Worth
0.13
0.34
0.47
0.56
Minority Interest
Debt
0.43
0.3
0.19
0.14
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
0.56
0.64
0.66
0.7
Fixed Assets
0
0
0
0
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.71
0.71
0.71
0.7
Networking Capital
-0.16
-0.06
-0.06
0
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
0
0
0
0
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
0.05
0.13
0.12
0.17
Sundry Creditors
-0.01
-0.01
-0.02
-0.02
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-0.2
-0.18
-0.16
-0.16
Cash
0
0
0.01
0.01
Total Assets
0.55
0.65
0.66
0.7
No Record Found
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
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