|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|8 Sep 2025
|13 Aug 2025
|AGM 08/09/2025 The Board has approved the Draft Notice of the 37th Annual General Meeting of the Company to be held on Monday, September 08,2025 at 10.00 A.M at SHIVAM PARTY HALL PLOT NO.44-47, RSC-13, MANGAL MURTY ROAD, GORAI-II, BORIVALI (WEST), MUMBAI-400091. The Notice of the AGM and Annual Report 2024-25 will be available on the website of the Company and will be submitted to the Stock Exchanges in due course. Notice of AGM (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 13.08.2025) outcome of AGM Declaration of AGM Voting result and Scrutiniser Report (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 08.09.2025)
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