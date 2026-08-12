Board Meeting 12 Aug 2026 5 Aug 2026

Quarterly Results Enclosed herewith the Unaudited Financial Result for the quarter ended 30th June, 2026. Board Meeting Outcome for Unaudited Financial Result for the First quarter ended 30th June, 2026 (As per BSE Announcement dated on: 12.08.2026)

Board Meeting 11 Jul 2026 11 Jul 2026

Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (Listing Regulations), we hereby submit that based on the recommendation of the Nomination & Remuneration Committee, the Board of Directors (Board) of the Company at its Meeting held today i.e 11th July, 2026, has considered and approved the appointment of Mr. Avinash Yadav (DIN: 11734727) as Additional Director in the category of Executive Director designated as Managing Director of the Company for a term of 5 (five) consecutive years, subject to approval of the Shareholders of the company.

Board Meeting 27 May 2026 25 May 2026

Quarterly Results & Audited Results Board Meeting Outcome for Audited Financial Result for the quarter and year ended on 31st March, 2026 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 27/05/2026)

Board Meeting 21 Feb 2026 18 Feb 2026

Increase in Authorised Capital & Inter alia, to consider and approve:- 1. the increase in Authorised Share Capital of the company and consequent amendment in memorandum of association of the company, subject to approval of shareholders which will be taken up through Postal Ballot. 2. change of name of the Company from RISHAB SPECIAL YARNS LIMITED to IMPERA WORLDWIDE LIMITED, subject to approval of shareholders which will be taken up through Postal Ballot. 3. To consider, evaluate and if deem fit to approve the proposal for raising of funds by way of issuance of one or more instruments including equity shares or warrants convertible into equity shares of the Company through preferential issue, private placements, rights issue or any other methods or combination thereof as may be permitted with the provisions of SEBI (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2018 as amended, subject to requisite approvals. 4. the draft Postal Ballot Notice. The company hereby submit that the Board of Directors (Board) of the Company in its Meeting held on Saturday, February 21, 2026, commenced at 03:00 P.M. and concluded at 05:00 PM. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 21/02/2026)

Board Meeting 5 Feb 2026 28 Jan 2026

Quarterly Results Rishab Special Yarns Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 05/02/2026 ,inter alia, to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and Nine month ended 31st December, 2025 along with the Limited Review Report The Company in its Board Meeting held today i.e on February 05, 2026, commenced at 04:00 P.M. and concluded at 05:00 PM. has considered and approved the Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone) of the company for the quarter and Nine Months ended 31st December, 2025 along with the Limited Review Report. Unaudited Standalone Financial Result for the quarter and Nine Months Ended on 31st December, 2025. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on:05.02.2026)

Board Meeting 22 Jan 2026 22 Jan 2026

1. Considered and approved Change of name of the Company from RISHAB SPECIAL YARNS LIMITED to IMPERA INDUSTRIES LIMITED or NORTHSTAR INDUSTRIES LIMITED or any other name as may be approved by Central Registration Centre, Ministry of Corporate Affairs and subject to necessary approval. The company hereby submits that, the board of directors of the company has considered and approved to change the name of the company in their duly held board meeting on 22nd January 2026.

Board Meeting 13 Nov 2025 4 Nov 2025