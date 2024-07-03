India Homes Ltd Summary

India Homes Limited was initially incorporated as Khanna & Roy Heavy Engineering Limited in 1987. The Company was acquired by the present Promoter H L Gupta, who took over the firm in 1990 and renamed it as Isibars Limited in May, 1991. Thereafter, it was changed to India Steel Works Limited and now has changed to India Homes Limited with prior approval from the Ministry of Corporate Affairs on July 17, 2025.



Initially, the Company was engaged in manufacturing and trading of steel products like hot rolled, bars and rods, bright bars, etc. Later Isibar took over the Steel Division of Zenith comprising the Steel Melting and Rolling Unit at Khopoli, Maharashtra. Drawn stainless steel bars and bright bars, being corrosion-resistant, are used in the automobile, textile, machine tool, chemical, food, dairy and marine industries.



Stainless steel flats are cold-rolled and used to manufacture stainless steel utensils. The company increased its capacity for cold-finished bars to 10,000 TPA. The companys expansion-cum-backward integration project at Khopoli has been implemented and it started production from July, 1998 with a cost of Rs 120.52 crores.



During 2003-04, the Cold bar rolling mill was re-installed and started commercial operations from the year on to augment the rolling capacities of the Company to 1,00,000 MT per annum from 80000 MT. The Company also undertook to expand its steel making capacity by installing a new Induction furnace. Upon completion of this expansion project the steel making capacity at the end of the year was increased to 54,000 MT per annum from 40,000 MT.



During 2012-13, the Bright Bar Division in Navi Mumbai was shifted and merged into the Khopoli facilities. The Wholly Owned Subsidiary namely Indinox Steels Private Limited was incorporated on June 16, 2018.Now, the Company is also pivoting into real estate activities as a new business, exploring property development.