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SectorSteel
Open₹21.72
Prev. Close₹22.35
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.57
Day's High₹22.35
Day's Low₹21.72
52 Week's High₹25.64
52 Week's Low₹5.45
Book Value₹1.13
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)889.71
P/E47.55
EPS0.47
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
39.81
39.81
39.81
39.81
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-13.44
-0.06
8.74
45.86
Net Worth
26.37
39.75
48.55
85.67
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
143.85
139.53
949.15
1,085.77
yoy growth (%)
3.09
-85.29
-12.58
85.95
Raw materials
-154.4
-98.83
-833.86
-940.94
As % of sales
107.33
70.82
87.85
86.66
Employee costs
-5.84
-15.95
-21.98
-20.92
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-17.02
-19.67
4.95
0.38
Depreciation
-7.59
-10.6
-8.4
-18.36
Tax paid
0
0
0
-0.03
Working capital
165.94
-33.97
-5.86
-13.66
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
3.09
-85.29
-12.58
85.95
Op profit growth
-10.11
-6,482.49
-97.93
41.31
EBIT growth
-20
-146.22
11.95
59.99
Net profit growth
0.59
-569.12
1,100.8
-91.35
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Gross Sales
4.71
23.81
143.86
139.54
531.79
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
4.71
23.81
143.86
139.54
531.79
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
1.89
26.12
32.4
37.1
25.78
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
JSW Steel Ltd
JSWSTEEL
1,260.95
|45.07
|3,08,359.52
|2,094
|0
|34,783
|350.03
Tata Steel Ltd
TATASTEEL
202.85
|14.98
|2,53,228.35
|4,659.74
|1.97
|37,916.21
|137.54
Jindal Steel Ltd
JINDALSTEL
1,155.8
|28.31
|1,17,901.78
|-143.48
|0.17
|15,935.07
|520.83
Steel Authority of India Ltd
SAIL
184
|20.63
|76,001.67
|1,679.51
|1.28
|30,813.45
|140.89
Jindal Stainless Ltd
JSL
664.25
|20.1
|54,762.07
|891.57
|0.6
|10,826.47
|228.85
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Varun S Gupta
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Dilip Maharana
Executive Chairman
Sudhirkumar H Gupta
Independent Director
Santosh Pandharinath Bhosale
Independent Director
Shivanand Shesherao Bhalerao
Independent Director
Ratna Deep Ranjan
Independent Director
Rajesh Govind Pote
Joint Managing Director
Siddharth S. Gupta
Non Executive Director
Priyanka V. Gupta
Zenith Compound,
Khopoli,
Maharashtra - 410203
Tel: 91-02192 265812
Website: http://www.indiasteel.in
Email: cosec@indiasteel.in; info@indiasteel.in
C-101 247 Park,
L B S Marg, Vikhroli West,
Mumbai-400083
Tel: 91-22-49186000
Website: www.linkintime.co.in
Email: paytm.ipo@linkintime.co.in
Summary
India Homes Limited was initially incorporated as Khanna & Roy Heavy Engineering Limited in 1987. The Company was acquired by the present Promoter H L Gupta, who took over the firm in 1990 and renamed...
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Reports by India Homes Ltd
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1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
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