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India Homes Ltd Share Price Live

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22.35
(0.00%)
Jun 9, 2026|02:53:00 PM

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Equities

Futures

Option

No Chart Data Available

  • Open21.72
  • Day's High22.35
  • 52 Wk High25.64
  • Prev. Close22.35
  • Day's Low21.72
  • 52 Wk Low 5.45
  • Turnover (lac)0.57
  • P/E47.55
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value1.13
  • EPS0.47
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)889.71
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data

No Record Found

No Record Found

India Homes Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Steel

Open

₹21.72

Prev. Close

₹22.35

Turnover(Lac.)

₹0.57

Day's High

₹22.35

Day's Low

₹21.72

52 Week's High

₹25.64

52 Week's Low

₹5.45

Book Value

₹1.13

Face Value

₹1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

889.71

P/E

47.55

EPS

0.47

Divi. Yield

0

India Homes Ltd Corporate Action

17 Jul 2025

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 17 Jul, 2025

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24 Jul 2025

12:00 AM

BookCloser

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12 May 2026

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

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31 Jan 2026

12:00 AM

EGM

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India Homes Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

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Knowledge Center

Demat Account

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India Homes Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

09 Jun, 2026|09:37 AM
Mar-2026Dec-2025Sep-2025Jun-2025
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 35.40%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 35.40%

Non-Promoter- 3.52%

Institutions: 3.51%

Non-Institutions: 61.08%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share PriceShare Price

India Homes Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Equity Capital

39.81

39.81

39.81

39.81

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-13.44

-0.06

8.74

45.86

Net Worth

26.37

39.75

48.55

85.67

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

143.85

139.53

949.15

1,085.77

yoy growth (%)

3.09

-85.29

-12.58

85.95

Raw materials

-154.4

-98.83

-833.86

-940.94

As % of sales

107.33

70.82

87.85

86.66

Employee costs

-5.84

-15.95

-21.98

-20.92

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-17.02

-19.67

4.95

0.38

Depreciation

-7.59

-10.6

-8.4

-18.36

Tax paid

0

0

0

-0.03

Working capital

165.94

-33.97

-5.86

-13.66

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

3.09

-85.29

-12.58

85.95

Op profit growth

-10.11

-6,482.49

-97.93

41.31

EBIT growth

-20

-146.22

11.95

59.99

Net profit growth

0.59

-569.12

1,100.8

-91.35

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Gross Sales

4.71

23.81

143.86

139.54

531.79

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

4.71

23.81

143.86

139.54

531.79

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

1.89

26.12

32.4

37.1

25.78

India Homes Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

JSW Steel Ltd

JSWSTEEL

1,260.95

45.073,08,359.522,094034,783350.03

Tata Steel Ltd

TATASTEEL

202.85

14.982,53,228.354,659.741.9737,916.21137.54

Jindal Steel Ltd

JINDALSTEL

1,155.8

28.311,17,901.78-143.480.1715,935.07520.83

Steel Authority of India Ltd

SAIL

184

20.6376,001.671,679.511.2830,813.45140.89

Jindal Stainless Ltd

JSL

664.25

20.154,762.07891.570.610,826.47228.85

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT India Homes Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Varun S Gupta

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Dilip Maharana

Executive Chairman

Sudhirkumar H Gupta

Independent Director

Santosh Pandharinath Bhosale

Independent Director

Shivanand Shesherao Bhalerao

Independent Director

Ratna Deep Ranjan

Independent Director

Rajesh Govind Pote

Joint Managing Director

Siddharth S. Gupta

Non Executive Director

Priyanka V. Gupta

Registered Office

Zenith Compound,

Khopoli,

Maharashtra - 410203

Tel: 91-02192 265812

Website: http://www.indiasteel.in

Email: cosec@indiasteel.in; info@indiasteel.in

Registrar Office

C-101 247 Park,

L B S Marg, Vikhroli West,

Mumbai-400083

Tel: 91-22-49186000

Website: www.linkintime.co.in

Email: paytm.ipo@linkintime.co.in

Summary

India Homes Limited was initially incorporated as Khanna & Roy Heavy Engineering Limited in 1987. The Company was acquired by the present Promoter H L Gupta, who took over the firm in 1990 and renamed...
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Reports by India Homes Ltd

Company FAQs

What is the India Homes Ltd share price today?

The India Homes Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹22.35 today.

What is the Market Cap of India Homes Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of India Homes Ltd is ₹889.71 Cr. as of 09 Jun ‘26

What is the PE and PB ratio of India Homes Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of India Homes Ltd is 47.55 and 19.77 as of 09 Jun ‘26

What is the 52 Week High and Low of India Homes Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a India Homes Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of India Homes Ltd is ₹5.45 and ₹25.64 as of 09 Jun ‘26

What is the CAGR of India Homes Ltd?

India Homes Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 78.02%, 3 Years at 141.85%, 1 Year at 287.35%, 6 Month at 122.61%, 3 Month at 50.61% and 1 Month at -3.83%.

What is the shareholding pattern of India Homes Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of India Homes Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 35.40 %
Institutions - 3.52 %
Public - 61.08 %

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