Notice of the EGM of the Company to be held on 23.02.2026 The proceedings of the 1st ( EGM No.1/2025-26) Extra-Ordinary General Meeting of the Company held on 23rd February,2026 at 2 p.m through VC/OAVM. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on:23.02.2026) Results of the EGM of the Company held on 23 02 2026 Scrutiniser Report dtd.25 02 2026 of the EGM of the Company held on 23 02 2026 issued by the Scrutiniser Mr. Mayur More Practicing Company Secretary (As per BSE Announcement dated on: 25.02.2026)