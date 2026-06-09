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India Homes Ltd Balance Sheet

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22
(-1.57%)
Jun 9, 2026|08:21:00 PM

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FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Equity Capital

39.81

39.81

39.81

39.81

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-13.44

-0.06

8.74

45.86

Net Worth

26.37

39.75

48.55

85.67

Minority Interest

Debt

102.42

93.05

67.43

63.59

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

128.79

132.8

115.98

149.26

Fixed Assets

202.02

208.89

216.48

223.95

Intangible Assets

Investments

0.01

0.01

0.01

0.06

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

-73.7

-76.56

-100.93

-75.19

Inventories

135.34

135.35

136.07

170.19

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

0

0

0.23

0.27

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

54.15

57.64

53.3

42.45

Sundry Creditors

-162.07

-163.93

-167.72

-187.77

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-101.12

-105.62

-122.81

-100.34

Cash

0.47

0.45

0.44

0.46

Total Assets

128.8

132.79

116

149.27

India Steel : related Articles

No Record Found

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