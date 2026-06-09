India Homes Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
39.81
39.81
39.81
39.81
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-13.44
-0.06
8.74
45.86
Net Worth
26.37
39.75
48.55
85.67
Minority Interest
Debt
102.42
93.05
67.43
63.59
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
128.79
132.8
115.98
149.26
Fixed Assets
202.02
208.89
216.48
223.95
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.01
0.01
0.01
0.06
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
-73.7
-76.56
-100.93
-75.19
Inventories
135.34
135.35
136.07
170.19
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
0
0
0.23
0.27
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
54.15
57.64
53.3
42.45
Sundry Creditors
-162.07
-163.93
-167.72
-187.77
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-101.12
-105.62
-122.81
-100.34
Cash
0.47
0.45
0.44
0.46
Total Assets
128.8
132.79
116
149.27
No Record Found
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
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