Board Meeting 15 May 2026 12 May 2026

India Homes Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 15/05/2026 ,inter alia, to consider and approve inter alia to approve Audited Annual financial Staements & Results for the quarter & financial year ended 31 03 2026. Outcome of the Board Meeting held on 15.05.2026 and Submission of Audited Financial Results for the Quarter Ended 31.03.2026. (As per BSE Announcement dated on: 15.05.2026) The tenure of appointment of auditor In point no3 of the Board Meeting outcome and Annexure V dated 15 05 2026, inadvertently mentioned 5 years instaed of 1 year, corrected & resubmitted. All other conetnts of the said submission remain unchanged. (As per BSE Announcement dated on: 18.05.2025)

Board Meeting 30 Apr 2026 27 Apr 2026

Inter alia, to consider and approve the capital raising options for the Company as the Board may deem appropriate. Approval of the Issue of Right Equity Shares, Appointment of Intermedieries for Proposed Right Issues. (As per BSE announcement dated on :30.04.2026)

Board Meeting 24 Mar 2026 18 Mar 2026

India Homes Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/03/2026 inter alia to consider and approve to consider & approve conversion of outstanding loans in to equity shares of the Company under Section 62(3) of the Companies Act2013 and related matters. Approval of Issue of up to 15070000 equity shares of Rs. 1/- each upon conversion of unsecured loan at a price of Rs.14.60 per equity share. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 24.03.2026)

Board Meeting 4 Feb 2026 30 Jan 2026

India Homes Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 04/02/2026 inter alia to consider and approve interalia the unaudited financial results for the quarter ended 31 12 2025 Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter and Nine Months Ended 31st December 2025 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated On : 04.02.2026)

Board Meeting 24 Jan 2026 21 Jan 2026

India Homes Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/01/2026 ,inter alia, to consider and approve increase in authorised share capital and other matters The Board of Directors of the Company at the Meeting held on today i.e 24-01-2026 considered and approved interalia increase in authorised capital , amendment to the MOA of the Company. (As per BSE Announcement dated on: 24.01.2026)

Board Meeting 14 Nov 2025 11 Nov 2025

India Homes Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Board and committee meetings to be held on 14 11 2025 interalia to consider approve and take on record the unaudited financial results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended 30 09 2025 News paper advertisement to hold Board & committee meeting Meeting Out come of the Board Meeting held on 14 11 2025 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14.11.2025)

Board Meeting 11 Nov 2025 10 Nov 2025

India Homes Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/11/2025 inter alia to consider and approve review business activities operations of the Company proposal to accept unsecured loans etc The Board of directors of the Company reviewed the current status of the Company after name change and new real estate activities and roadmap of the Companys future operation and also approved the proposal to receieve loans for the purposes of the Company. (As Per Bse Announcement dated on 11/11/2025)

Board Meeting 31 Jul 2025 29 Jul 2025

India Steel Works Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 31/07/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Un-Audited Financial Results for the Quarter ended 30th June2025. Submission of Standalone Financial Results for the Quarter ended 30 06 2025 together with Statuatory Auditor limited review report (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 31/07/2025)

Board Meeting 17 Jul 2025 14 Jul 2025