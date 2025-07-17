Outcome of the Board Meeting held on 17.07.2025. Approving Proposal to change Name of the Company, Notice Convening 38th AGM, Authorisation to enter definitive Development Agreement, etc Enclosed Notice of the 38th Annual General Meeting of the Company scheduled on 16/08/2025 at 2 p.m (IST) through VC/OAVM. Pursuant to Sec91 and other applicable provision of Companies Act 2013 & Reg 42 of SEBI LODR 2015 share transfer books & register of members will be closed from 10.08.2025 to 16.08.2025 both days inclusive for purpose of AGM. Please find enclosed Annual Report for the FY 2024-25 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on :24.07.2025) Newspaper publication of electronic dispatch of the 38th AGM Notice & Annual Report of the Company for the Financial Year 2024-25. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on :28.07.2025) Corrigendum to the Notice of 38th Annual General Meeting circulating revised CA certificate under Regulation 45 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 09/08/2025) Scrutiniser Report for the Results of the Annual General Meeting of the Company held on 16 08 2025 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 18/08/2025)