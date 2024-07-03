Indiabulls Limited Summary

Indiabulls Limited was initially incorporated as SORIL Holdings and Ventures Limited on July 24, 2007 as a Public Limited Company. The name of the Company was changed from SORIL Holdings and Ventures Limited to Indiabulls Integrated Services Limited on 16 May, 2018 and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation was, issued by Registrar of Companies, NCT of Delhi & Haryana. Further, the name of the Company was changed to Yaari Digital Integrated Services Limited on November 30, 2021 and is further changed to Indiabulls Limited with the approval from Ministry of Corporate Affairs, Government of India w.e.f.



October 17, 2025. Initially, the Company was established with the main objects of carrying on the business of real estate projects on land situated in Ahmedabad (Gujarat) and Hyderabad (Andhra Pradesh). The Company is primarily engaged in the businesses of digital platform and providing e-commerce services, payment solutions and digital marketplaces.



Apart from this, Company now operates into two division: Real Estate and Financial Services. In Real Estate, the company develops residential, commercial, and mixed-use projects with an emphasis on quality, timely delivery, and customer experience. In Financial Services, Indiabulls operates a stock broking business, along with digital lending, payments, wallet infrastructure, and an ARC business, within regulated frameworks and compliant processes.Earlier to this, it was engaged in the business of real estate development, construction & advisory services, rendering management and maintenance services, equipment renting services, dealing in all types of buildings & infrastructure products, maintenance of the farm house, aviation services and trade in all kinds of sculptures, painting and graphics, financing and other related activities.



The Company established as a wholly owned subsidiary of Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd. In August 8, 2007, they obtained the Certificate of Commencement of Business. In February 2010, the company altered the Main Objects Clause of Memorandum of Association of the Company to expand their business activity of wholesale trading.



In March 2011, as per the Scheme of Arrangement, the Wholesale Trading Business Undertakings of Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd was transferred to the Company with effect from April 01, 2010. With effect from 18 July 2014, Mr. Rajiv Rattan, Yantra Energetics Private Limited, Spire Constructions Private Limited, Laurel Energetics Private Limited, Nettle Constructions Private Limited, Antheia Infrastructure Private Limited, Antheia Properties Private Limited, Mr.



Saurabh Kumar Mittal, Gragerious Projects Private Limited, Punarvasu Builders and Developers Private Limited, Ceres Trading Services Private Limited, Daisy Projects Private Limited, Lucerne Trading Services Private Limited, Cleta Infrastructure Private Limited and Cleta Constructions Private Limited ceased to be the Promoters/Promoter Group/PACs with the promoters of the Company.During the FY 2018-19, Indiabulls Enterprises Ltd, Indiabulls Pharmacare Ltd and Indiabulls Rural Finance Pvt Ltd became direct/ indirect subsidiaries of the Company:The Composite Scheme of Amalgamation and Arrangement amongst the Company, its direct and indirect subsidiaries viz. SORIL Infra Resources Limited, Albasta Wholesale Services Limited, Sentia Properties Limited, Lucina Infrastructure Limited, Ashva Stud and Agricultural Farms Limited, Mahabala Infracon Private Limited, Store One Infra Resources Limited, Indiabulls Enterprises Limited and Indiabulls Pharmacare Limited and Indiabulls Pharmaceuticals Limited and their respective shareholders and creditors became effective on August 3, 2022. Pursuant to the Scheme, the Company, on August 22, 2022, issued and allotted, an aggregate of 11,116,690 equity shares of face value Rs.



2 each of the Company to the public shareholders of SORIL Infra Resources Limited, in the ratio of 1 (one) fully paid-up equity share of face value Rs. 2 each of the Company for every 1 (one) fully paid-up equity share of face value of Rs. 10 each, held by them in SORIL on August 19, 2022.



Also in terms of the Scheme, shareholders of the Company were allotted shares of Indiabulls Enterprises Limited in a ratio of 1 (one) fully paid-up equity share with a face value of Rs. 2/- each in Indiabulls Enterprises Limited for every 1 (one) fully paid-up equity share with a face value of Rs. 2/- each held by them in the Company as of September 2, 2022.In FY 2025, Company has launched Indiabulls Estate & Club project in Gurugram