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Indiabulls Limited Share Price Live

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23.32
(0.34%)
Jun 8, 2026|05:30:00 AM

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Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open22.5
  • Day's High24.39
  • 52 Wk High25
  • Prev. Close23.24
  • Day's Low22.25
  • 52 Wk Low 8.9
  • Turnover (lac)1,652.9
  • P/E0
  • Face Value2
  • Book Value1.24
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)5,420.46
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data

No Record Found

No Record Found

Indiabulls Limited KEY RATIOS

Sector

Diversified

Open

₹22.5

Prev. Close

₹23.24

Turnover(Lac.)

₹1,652.9

Day's High

₹24.39

Day's Low

₹22.25

52 Week's High

₹25

52 Week's Low

₹8.9

Book Value

₹1.24

Face Value

₹2

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

5,420.46

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Indiabulls Limited Corporate Action

22 Aug 2025

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 22 Aug, 2025

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22 Aug 2025

12:00 AM

BookCloser

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29 May 2026

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

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14 Feb 2025

12:00 AM

EGM

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Indiabulls Limited NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

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Knowledge Center

Demat Account

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Trading Account

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Indiabulls Limited SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

09 Jun, 2026|09:36 AM
Mar-2026Dec-2025Nov-2025Nov-2025
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 4.34%

Foreign: 4.34%

Indian: 28.53%

Non-Promoter- 17.15%

Institutions: 17.15%

Non-Institutions: 46.04%

Custodian: 3.91%

Read More
Share PriceShare Price

Indiabulls Limited FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Equity Capital

19.74

19.74

19.74

19.74

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-132.38

-59.72

-24.95

-418.29

Net Worth

-112.64

-39.98

-5.21

-398.55

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0.1

0.06

1.1

5.84

yoy growth (%)

66.66

-94.55

-81.13

-56.28

Raw materials

-0.08

0

-0.3

-6.72

As % of sales

80

0

28.12

115.2

Employee costs

-4.16

-6.03

-2.15

-0.52

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-88.09

-19.04

7.23

29.59

Depreciation

-1

-1.06

-0.08

-0.03

Tax paid

0

-3.41

-4.95

-10.93

Working capital

406.87

565.05

-49.17

401.85

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

66.66

-94.55

-81.13

-56.28

Op profit growth

-21.15

210.65

-1.61

-8.38

EBIT growth

310.76

-107.43

-70.46

3,516.22

Net profit growth

292.38

-1,084.87

-87.78

2,376.65

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2026Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Gross Sales

833.38

444.37

0.02

0.11

1.27

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

833.38

444.37

0.02

0.11

1.27

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

47.4

95.58

3.13

185.79

21.23

Indiabulls Limited Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

3M India Ltd

3MINDIA

31,540

65.5335,538.14215.341.61,399.241,568.89

Nava Ltd

NAVA

586.15

29.0616,595.2478.090.94559.32151.48

DCM Shriram Ltd

DCMSHRIRAM

997.2

18.1915,584.87370.991.133,015.54494.15

Indiabulls Limited

IBULLSLTD

23.32

05,415.8163.53072.5627.38

Quess Corp Ltd

QUESS

236.06

15.753,524.9758.774.663,560.462.39

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Indiabulls Limited

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Whole Time Director & CEO

KUBEIR KHERA

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Praveen Kumar Tripathi

Independent Non Exe. Director

Surina Rajan

Whole-time Director

Gurbans Singh

Executive Director & CEO

Divyesh B Shah

Independent Non Exe. Director

PRABHAT KUMAR

Independent Non Exe. Director

Rajinder Singh Nandal

Independent Non Exe. Director

Labh Singh Sitara

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

RAM MEHAR

Registered Office

Plot No 448-451 Udyog Vihar,

Phase-V,

Haryana - 122016

Tel: -

Website: https://www.indiabulls.com

Email: priyajain@indiabulls.com/support@indiabulls.com

Registrar Office

Karvy Selenium Tow-B,

31&32 Financial Dist, Nanakramguda,

Hyderabad-500032

Tel: 91-40-67162222

Website: www.kfintech.com

Email: einward.ris@karvy.com

Summary

Indiabulls Limited was initially incorporated as SORIL Holdings and Ventures Limited on July 24, 2007 as a Public Limited Company. The name of the Company was changed from SORIL Holdings and Ventures...
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Reports by Indiabulls Limited

Company FAQs

What is the Indiabulls Limited share price today?

The Indiabulls Limited shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹23.32 today.

What is the Market Cap of Indiabulls Limited?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Indiabulls Limited is ₹5420.46 Cr. as of 08 Jun ‘26

What is the PE and PB ratio of Indiabulls Limited?

The PE and PB ratios of Indiabulls Limited is 0 and 0.85 as of 08 Jun ‘26

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Indiabulls Limited?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Indiabulls Limited stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Indiabulls Limited is ₹8.9 and ₹25 as of 08 Jun ‘26

What is the CAGR of Indiabulls Limited?

Indiabulls Limited's CAGR for 5 Years at -26.19%, 3 Years at 19.40%, 1 Year at 46.21%, 6 Month at 29.13%, 3 Month at 152.11% and 1 Month at 17.01%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Indiabulls Limited?

The shareholding pattern of Indiabulls Limited is as follows:
Promoters - 32.89 %
Institutions - 17.16 %
Public - 46.04 %

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