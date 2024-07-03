Invest wise with Expert advice
No Record Found
No Record Found
SectorDiversified
Open₹22.5
Prev. Close₹23.24
Turnover(Lac.)₹1,652.9
Day's High₹24.39
Day's Low₹22.25
52 Week's High₹25
52 Week's Low₹8.9
Book Value₹1.24
Face Value₹2
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)5,420.46
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
19.74
19.74
19.74
19.74
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-132.38
-59.72
-24.95
-418.29
Net Worth
-112.64
-39.98
-5.21
-398.55
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0.1
0.06
1.1
5.84
yoy growth (%)
66.66
-94.55
-81.13
-56.28
Raw materials
-0.08
0
-0.3
-6.72
As % of sales
80
0
28.12
115.2
Employee costs
-4.16
-6.03
-2.15
-0.52
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-88.09
-19.04
7.23
29.59
Depreciation
-1
-1.06
-0.08
-0.03
Tax paid
0
-3.41
-4.95
-10.93
Working capital
406.87
565.05
-49.17
401.85
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
66.66
-94.55
-81.13
-56.28
Op profit growth
-21.15
210.65
-1.61
-8.38
EBIT growth
310.76
-107.43
-70.46
3,516.22
Net profit growth
292.38
-1,084.87
-87.78
2,376.65
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2026
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Gross Sales
833.38
444.37
0.02
0.11
1.27
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
833.38
444.37
0.02
0.11
1.27
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
47.4
95.58
3.13
185.79
21.23
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
3M India Ltd
3MINDIA
31,540
|65.53
|35,538.14
|215.34
|1.6
|1,399.24
|1,568.89
Nava Ltd
NAVA
586.15
|29.06
|16,595.2
|478.09
|0.94
|559.32
|151.48
DCM Shriram Ltd
DCMSHRIRAM
997.2
|18.19
|15,584.87
|370.99
|1.13
|3,015.54
|494.15
Indiabulls Limited
IBULLSLTD
23.32
|0
|5,415.81
|63.53
|0
|72.56
|27.38
Quess Corp Ltd
QUESS
236.06
|15.75
|3,524.97
|58.77
|4.66
|3,560.4
|62.39
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Whole Time Director & CEO
KUBEIR KHERA
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Praveen Kumar Tripathi
Independent Non Exe. Director
Surina Rajan
Whole-time Director
Gurbans Singh
Executive Director & CEO
Divyesh B Shah
Independent Non Exe. Director
PRABHAT KUMAR
Independent Non Exe. Director
Rajinder Singh Nandal
Independent Non Exe. Director
Labh Singh Sitara
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
RAM MEHAR
Plot No 448-451 Udyog Vihar,
Phase-V,
Haryana - 122016
Tel: -
Website: https://www.indiabulls.com
Email: priyajain@indiabulls.com/support@indiabulls.com
Karvy Selenium Tow-B,
31&32 Financial Dist, Nanakramguda,
Hyderabad-500032
Tel: 91-40-67162222
Website: www.kfintech.com
Email: einward.ris@karvy.com
Summary
Indiabulls Limited was initially incorporated as SORIL Holdings and Ventures Limited on July 24, 2007 as a Public Limited Company. The name of the Company was changed from SORIL Holdings and Ventures...
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Reports by Indiabulls Limited
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