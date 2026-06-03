Board Meeting 3 Jun 2026 29 May 2026

Preferential Issue of shares & Inter alia, to consider and approvethe proposal of raising of funds for meeting the funding requirements of the Company and/or its subsidiary companies, by way of issue of equity and/or any other equity linked or convertible or exchangeable securities or a combination thereof, through all or any permissible modes or methods including qualified institutions placement, preferential issue or a combination thereof, in India or abroad, and pricing thereof, subject to the approval of the members of the Company and other regulatory and/or statutory approvals, as applicable and to approve all ancillary actions in this regard. Please find attached outcome of Board Meeting held today approving fund raising of INR 1000.07 crore in the Company through Issuance of convertible warrants on preferential basis. For more details, please refer attachment. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on:03.06.2026)

Board Meeting 29 Apr 2026 25 Apr 2026

Indiabulls Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/04/2026 inter alia to consider and approve the audited financial results of the Company for the quarter and financial year ended March 31 2026 (Financial Results). Further in respect of the Financial Results a conference call will be held on Wednesday April 29 2026 at 4:00 P.M. IST. Dial in and other details of the call are enclosed herewith. The audio recording and transcript of the call would be available on the website of the Company in due course. We further wish to inform that in terms of SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations and Code of Conduct for Prevention of Insider Trading of the Company the Trading Window for dealing in securities of the Company which had been closed earlier shall remain closed till May 1 2026. For more details please refer attachment Please find attached Outcome of the Board Meeting of the Company held on April 29, 2026. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 29/04/2026)

Board Meeting 2 Feb 2026 28 Jan 2026

Quarterly Results Indiabulls Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 02/02/2026 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Pursuant to the provisions of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, as amended, we wish to inform that a meeting of Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Monday, February 2, 2026, to consider and approve, inter-alia, the unaudited financial results of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2025. We further wish to inform that in terms of SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, and Code of Conduct for Prevention of Insider Trading of the Company, the Trading Window for dealing in securities of the Company which had been closed earlier, shall remain closed till February 4, 2026. We wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of Indiabulls Limited (formerly Yaari Digital Integrated Services Limited) (the Company) at its meeting held today i.e. February 2, 2026 (which commenced at 3.30 P.M. and concluded at 5:05 P.M.), has inter-alia, approved the unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results of the Company, for the quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2025. Please refer attachment for further details. (As per BSE Announcement dated on: 02.02.2026)

Board Meeting 19 Dec 2025 19 Dec 2025

Please find attached Outcome of Board Meeting held on December 19, 2025. Please find attached Outcome of Board Meeting held on December 19, 2025.

Board Meeting 31 Oct 2025 28 Oct 2025

Yaari Digital Integrated Services Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 31/10/2025 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited financial results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2025. For further details please refer attachment. Please find attached herewith, Outcome of the Board Meeting held today i.e. October 31, 2025. (As Per Bse Announcement dated on 31/10/2025)

Board Meeting 18 Jul 2025 14 Jul 2025