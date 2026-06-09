Indiabulls Limited Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
19.74
19.74
19.74
19.74
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-132.38
-59.72
-24.95
-418.29
Net Worth
-112.64
-39.98
-5.21
-398.55
Minority Interest
Debt
564.11
508.35
464.26
1,050
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
451.47
468.37
459.05
651.45
Fixed Assets
0.05
0.13
0.75
5.76
Intangible Assets
Investments
462.69
483.74
476.85
508.51
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
-29.89
-15.6
-18.71
136.6
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
0
0
0
0
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
6.86
17.99
17.59
237.8
Sundry Creditors
-28.14
-30.95
-30.95
-39.06
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-8.61
-2.64
-5.35
-62.14
Cash
18.62
0.1
0.16
0.58
Total Assets
451.47
468.37
459.05
651.45
No Record Found
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
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