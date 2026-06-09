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Indiabulls Limited Balance Sheet

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24.4
(4.63%)
Jun 9, 2026|07:59:59 PM

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FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Equity Capital

19.74

19.74

19.74

19.74

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-132.38

-59.72

-24.95

-418.29

Net Worth

-112.64

-39.98

-5.21

-398.55

Minority Interest

Debt

564.11

508.35

464.26

1,050

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

451.47

468.37

459.05

651.45

Fixed Assets

0.05

0.13

0.75

5.76

Intangible Assets

Investments

462.69

483.74

476.85

508.51

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

-29.89

-15.6

-18.71

136.6

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

0

0

0

0

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

6.86

17.99

17.59

237.8

Sundry Creditors

-28.14

-30.95

-30.95

-39.06

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-8.61

-2.64

-5.35

-62.14

Cash

18.62

0.1

0.16

0.58

Total Assets

451.47

468.37

459.05

651.45

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IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132 (Member ID - NSE: 10975 BSE: 179 MCX: 55995 NCDEX: 01249), DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213, IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, Merchant Banker SEBI Regn. No. INM000010940, RA SEBI Regn. No: INH000000248, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016, AMFI-Registered Mutual Fund Distributor & SIF Distributor
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