AGM 25/09/2025 We wish to inform you that 18th AGM of the Members of the Company will be held on Thursday, September 25, 2025 at 11:30 A.M. through VC/OAVM. For further details, please find attachment. We wish to inform you that 18th AGM of the Company will be held on Thursday, September 25, 2025 at 11:30 a.m. through VC/OAVM. For further details, please find attachment. Please find attached Notice convening 18th AGM of Shareholders of the Company along with Annual Report of the FY 2024-25. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 29/08/2025) Please find attached herewith, Proceedings and Outcome of AGM held on September 25, 2025 of the Company. Please find attached herewith, Proceeding & Outcome of the AGM held on September 25, 2025 of the Company (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 25.09.2025)