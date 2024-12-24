iifl-logo-icon 1
Indian Oil Corporation Ltd EGM

128.11
(0.79%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:09:54 PM

I O C L CORPORATE ACTIONS

18/01/2024calendar-icon
17/01/2025calendar-icon

I O C L: Related News

Indian Oil Partners with MCPI for ₹4,382 Crore Yarn Project in Odisha

Indian Oil Partners with MCPI for ₹4,382 Crore Yarn Project in Odisha

24 Dec 2024|12:38 PM

IOCL will invest ₹657.33 crore in this joint venture. This will help the company prove its commitment to diversify and expand into new industries.

Indian Oil maintains oil agreement with Iraq

Indian Oil maintains oil agreement with Iraq

27 Nov 2024|12:17 PM

The corporation satisfies around 55-57% of its oil demand through annual agreements with large producers.

Two Killed in Vadodara IOCL Refinery Blaze

Two Killed in Vadodara IOCL Refinery Blaze

12 Nov 2024|11:34 AM

According to officials, the fire was extinguished following a number of fire tenders dispatched from neighbouring cities and towns.

Top stocks for today - 12th November 2024

Top stocks for today - 12th November 2024

12 Nov 2024|08:14 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: ONGC, Hindalco, NMDC, Britannia Industries, etc.

Top 10 stocks for today - 4th October, 2024

Top 10 stocks for today - 4th October, 2024

4 Oct 2024|08:46 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Avenue Supermarts, Bank of Baroda, HDFC Bank, etc.

Govt Receives ₹8,753 Crore in Dividends from IOCL and LIC

Govt Receives ₹8,753 Crore in Dividends from IOCL and LIC

30 Aug 2024|03:29 PM

The Department of Investment and Public Asset Management shared this update on X on Thursday, August 29.

IOCL Stalls Green Hydrogen Plans Again

IOCL Stalls Green Hydrogen Plans Again

6 Aug 2024|12:39 PM

The tender was notable because it was the first attempt by an Indian corporation to decide the price of green hydrogen through a bidding or market-driven process.

Indian Oil Hikes Prices of ATF, Commercial LPG

Indian Oil Hikes Prices of ATF, Commercial LPG

1 Aug 2024|04:48 PM

Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOC) raised prices of aviation turbine fuel (ATF) and 19-kg commercial liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinders effective August 1.

Government Cuts Windfall Tax on Domestic Crude Oil

Government Cuts Windfall Tax on Domestic Crude Oil

1 Aug 2024|11:27 AM

The windfall tax on export of petrol, diesel and aviation turbine fuel has since been cut to zero.

Refining Woes Hit Indian Oil Hard, Profit Crashes 75%

Refining Woes Hit Indian Oil Hard, Profit Crashes 75%

31 Jul 2024|10:34 AM

In a separate announcement, IOC’s board has granted stage-1 approval for the construction of a Greenfield Terminal at Bihta, Patna, Bihar

QUICKLINKS FOR Indian Oil Corporation Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

