|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Book Closure Start Date
|Book Closure End Date
|BookCloser
|13 Jul 2024
|3 Aug 2024
|10 Aug 2024
|Pursuant to Regulation 30, 42 of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, please find attached schedule containing cut off date, record date and book closure dates for Annual General Meeting 2024.
Invest wise with Expert advice
