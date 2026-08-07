TO THE MEMBERS OF INDO-MIM LIMITED (formerly known as INDO-MIM Private Limited)

Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying standalone financial statements of INDO-MIM Limited (formerly known as INDO-MIM Private Limited) ("the company"), which comprise the standalone balance sheet as at 31st March 2025, the standalone statement of profit and loss (including other comprehensive income), the standalone statement of changes in equity and the standalone statement of cash flows for the year ended on that date, and a summary of material accounting policies and other explanatory information (herein referred to as "the standalone financial statements").

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under Section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2023, as amended, ("Ind AS") and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the company as at 31st March 2025, its profit, total comprehensive income, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit of the standalone financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the standalone Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the standalone financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAIs Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion on the standalone financial statements.

Emphasis of Matter:

We draw attention to note 32 of the standalone financial statements, wherein the company has identified certain material adjustments and restated the balance as at April 01, 2023 and the comparative figures for the year ended March 31, 2024. Further, the company has also reclassified/regrouped certain account balances for better presentation in accordance with Ind AS 8, Accounting Policies, Changes in Accounting Estimates and Errors. Our opinion is not modified in respect of this matter.

Other matters:

The standalone financial statements for the year ended and as at March 31, 2024 and as at March 31, 2023 were audited by M/s P Murali & Co., Chartered Accountants, who have expressed an unmodified opinion thereon vide their report dated September 3, 2024 and September 11, 2023 respectively.

Our opinion is not modified in respect of this matter.

Information Other than the Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the preparation of the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the management discussion and analysis, Boards report including Annexures to boards report, Corporate Governance and Shareholders Information, but does not include, the standalone financial statements, consolidated Financial Statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone financial statements, or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Responsibilities of Management and Those Charged with governance for the Standalone Financial Statements

The Companys Management and Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation and presentation of these Standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position,

financial performance, total comprehensive income, changes in equity and the cash flows of the company in accordance with Indian Accounting Standards and other accounting principles generally accepted in India. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the Standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the Standalone financial statements, management and the Board of Directors is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal financial controls relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls system in place with reference to standalone financial statements and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by the management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the standalone financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure, and content of the standalone financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the standalone financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the standalone financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the standalone financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the standalone financial statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order"), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of section 143(11) of the Act, we give in the "Annexure A", a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order.

2. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, based on our audit we report that:

a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the company so far as it appears from our examination of those books except for the matters stated in the Paragraph 2(i)(vi) below on reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014.

c) The standalone balance sheet, the standalone statement of profit and loss including the other comprehensive income, statement of changes in equity and the statement of cash flows dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the relevant books of accounts.

d) In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the Ind AS specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014.

e) On the basis of written representations received from the directors as on 31st March 2025 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31st March 2025 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act.

f) The modification relating to the maintenance of accounts and other matters connected therewith are as stated in the paragraph 2(b) above on reporting under Section 143(3)(b) and paragraph 2(i)(vi) below on reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014.

g) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure B".

h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirement of Section 197(16) of the Act, as amended:

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of Section 197 of the Companies Act, 2013.

i) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its standalone financial statements as at 31st March 2025 - Refer Note 26(6) of the standalone financial statements.

ii. The Company has made provision, as required under the applicable law or accounting standards, for material foreseeable losses, if any on long-term contracts including derivatives contracts.

iii. There were no amounts required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

iv.

(a) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in aggregate) have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person or entity, including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding , whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(b) The management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been received by the Company from any person or entity, including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(c) Based on the audit procedures that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause

(i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e), as provided under (a) and (b) above, contain any material misstatement.

v. The interim dividend declared and paid by the Company during the year is in accordance with Section 123 of the Act, as applicable.

vi. Based on our examination, which included test checks, the company has used accounting software for maintaining its books of account for the financial year ended March 31,2025 which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) functionality and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded except for instances below:

a. The accounting software does not have the feature of recoding of audit trail at the database level to log any direct changes for the accounting software used for maintaining the books of account.

b. The feature of recording of audit trial facility was not enabled for certain masters such as chart of accounts and inventory master.

c. Inventory software does not have the feature of recording of audit trial and consequently, we are unable to comment on the audit trial of the said software.

Further, for the period where audit trial facility was enabled and operated throughout the year for the respective accounting software. We did not come across any instances of the audit trial feature being tampered with. Additionally, where enabled, the audit trial has been preserved by the company as per the statutory requirements for records retention.

For Suri & Co., Chartered Accountants Firm Registration No. 004283S V Natarajan Partner Place: Bengaluru Membership No. 223118 Date: 28th August 2025 UDIN: 25223118BMJLIZ2183

Annexure A to the Independent Auditors Report on the standalone financial statements of INDO-MIM Limited (formerly known as INDO-MIM Private Limited) for the year ended 31st March 2025.

(Referred to in paragraph 1 under Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our audit report to the Members of INDO-MIM Limited (formerly known as INDO- MIM Private Limited) of even date)

To the best of our information and according to the explanations provided to us by the Company and the books of account and records examined by us in the normal course of audit,

we state that:

i. In respect of the Companys Property, Plant and Equipment, Right-of-use assets and Intangible Assets:

a) (A) The Company has generally maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment and relevant details of right-of-use assets.

(B) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets.

b) The Company has a program of physical verification to cover all the items of Property, Plant and Equipment and relevant details of right-of-use assets which, in our opinion, is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets and business. Pursuant to the programme, certain property, plant and equipment were physically verified by the management during the year. According to the information and explanations given to us, no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

c) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on the examination of the records provided us, we report that the title deeds, comprising all the immovable properties of land and buildings (other than properties where the company is the lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed in favour of the lessee), are in the name of the Company as at Balance sheet date. Refer Note 1a(vii) of the standalone financial statements.

d) The Company has not revalued any of its Property, Plant and Equipment (including right-of-use assets) or intangible assets during the year.

e) According to the information and explanation given to us, no proceedings have been initiated during the year or are pending against the Company as at 31st March 2025 for holding any Benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (as amended in 2016) and rules made thereunder.

ii. (a) The Physical verification of inventory (excluding stock with third parties and material in transit) have been conducted at reasonable intervals by the company. In our opinion and on the information and explanations given to us, the coverage and procedure of such verification by the management is appropriate having regard to the size of the company and the nature of operations. We were informed that, no discrepancies of 10% or more in the aggregate for each class of inventory have been noticed on such

verification. The discrepancies noticed on such verification have been properly dealt in the books of accou nts.

In respect of materials with job worker, confirmation have been received and reconciled with the book records

(b) The company has been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of five crore rupees, in aggregate, from the banks or financial institutions on the basis of security of current assets. The quarterly returns or statements filed by the company with such banks or financial institutions are in agreement with the books of accounts of company, except for those reported in 30(b) of the standalone financial statements:

Particulars Amount Reported in Quarterly returns Amount as per books of accounts Difference Trade Receivables - June 2024 4,804.36 3,946.87 857.48 Inventory - June 2024 3,338.49 5,213.91 (1,875.42) Trade Receivables - September 2024 4,980.68 4,093.57 887.11 Inventory - September 2024 4,798.47 5,710.56 (912.08) Trade Receivables - December 2024 4,581.07 3,775.87 805.20 Inventory - December 2024 5,597.50 6,460.97 (863.48) Trade Receivables - March 2025 5,713.26 5,796.58 (83.32) Inventory - March 2025 5,862.16 6,961.96 (1,099.80)

iii. According to the information and explanation given to us, during the year, the investment made is not prejudicial to the companys interest and the Company has not provided any guarantee or security, or granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured, to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships, or any other parties and hence reporting under clause 3 (iii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

iv. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of records of the Company, in respect of investments made, in our opinion the provisions of Section 185 and 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") have been complied with. During the year, there are no loans, guarantee and security given by the company and hence reporting under clause 3(iv) of the Order is not applicable to the company.

v. According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not accepted any deposit or amounts which are deemed to be deposits. Hence, reporting under clause 3(v) of the Order is not applicable.

vi. We have broadly verified the books of accounts and records maintained by the company in respect of products where, pursuant to the rules made by the central government of India, the maintenance of cost records has been specified under the sub section(1) of section 148 of Companies Act, 2013 and are opinion that, prima facie, the prescribed accounts and records have been made and maintained. We have not, however, made a detailed examination of the records with a view to determine whether they are accurate or complete.

vii. In respect of statutory dues:

a) Based on our examination of books of accounts and according to the information and explanations given to us, in our opinion, the company is regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues including Goods and Services Tax, provident fund, employees state insurance, income-tax, sales-tax, duty of customs, duty of excise, value added tax, cess and any other statutory dues to the appropriate authority. No undisputed statutory dues were outstanding as at 31st March 2025 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

b) According to the information and explanation given and records provided to us, there are no statutory dues referred to in sub-clause (a) have not been deposited on account of any dispute as at 31st March 2025 other than those given below:

S.No. Name of the Statute Nature of Dues Period Amount (Rs. in millions) Form where dispute is Pending 1. The Central Excise Act, 1944 CENVAT Credit disallowance July 2007 to January 2008 and April 2008 to March 2009 4.31 C E ST AT, Bangalore 2. The Central Excise Act, 1944 CENVAT Credit disallowance July 2011 to July 2014 13.90 C E ST AT, Bangalore 3. The Central Excise Act, 1944 CENVAT Credit disallowance August 2014 to March 2015 8.39 C E ST AT, Bangalore 4. Finance Act, 1994 (Service tax) Interest on disputed service tax demand April 2006 to March 2008 0.75 C E ST AT, Bangalore 5. Finance Act, 1994 (Service tax) CENVAT Credit disallowance July 2012 to August 2015 140.40 C E STAT, Bangalore S.No. Name of the Statute Nature of Dues Period Amount (Rs. in millions) Form where dispute is Pending 6. Finance Act, 1994 (Service tax) CENVAT Credit disallowance March 2017 to June 2017 5.10 The C o m missioner of Central tax (Appeals), Bangalore 7. Central Goods and Services Act, 2017 Penalty on nonpayment of GST under RCM and non-reversal of ineligible ITC July 2017 to March 2019 0.44 The Additional c o m missioner of central tax (Appeals), Bangalore. 8. Goods and Services Act, 2017 Penalty on ineligible ITC availed & reversed July 2017 to March 2019 6.30 The Joint C o m missioner of Central tax (Appeals), Bangalore 9. Finance Act, 1994 (Service tax) CENVAT Credit disallowance May 2014 to September 2015 14.19 C E ST AT, Bangalore 10. Finance Act, 1994 (Service tax) CENVAT Credit disallowance October 2015 to June 2017 21.67 C E ST AT, Bangalore 11. Integrated Goods and Services Act, 2017 Non-payment of GST under RCM April 2018 to March 2019 75.64 The Joint C o m missioner (Appeals), Bangalore 12. Integrated Goods and Services Act, 2017 Refund under Rule 96(10) of CGST Rules January 2019 to August 2020 205.98 The C o mmissioner of Central tax (Appeals), Bangalore 13. Central Goods and Services Act, 2017 Refund under Rule 89(4) of CGST Rules May 2019 to August 2023 58.15 The C o m missioner of Central tax (Appeals), Bangalore 14. Integrated Goods and Services Act, 2017 Non-payment of GST under RCM April 2019 to June 2023 647.57 The Joint C o mmissioner (Appeals), Bangalore 15. Andhra Pradesh Value Added Tax Act, 2005 TDS non deduction on work contract. 01st December 2009 to 30th November 2010 2.05 Sales Tax A p p e l late Tribunal, Hyderabad 16. Finance Act, 1994 (Service tax) CENVAT Credit disallowance March 2015 to June 2017 3.14 C E ST AT, Hyderabad S.No. Name of the Statute Nature of Dues Period Amount (Rs. in millions) Form where dispute is Pending 17. Central Goods and Services Act, 2017 Towards excess availment of ITC and non-reversal of ITC on common input credits. April 2019 to March 2020 3.51 The Additional c o m missioner of central tax (Appeal), Guntur 18. Income Tax Act, 1961 Disallowance of expenditure 2018-2019 5.91 Income Tax A p p e l late Tribunal, Hyderabad 19. Income Tax Act, 1961 Disallowance of expenditure & Non deduction of TDS. 2018-2019 47.02 The C o m missioner of Income Tax, Appeals 20. Income Tax Act, 1961 Disallowance of expenditure 2019-2020 13.26 Income Tax A p p ellate Tribunal, Hyderabad 21. Income Tax Act, 1961 TPO adjustments on interest on trade receivable 2021-2022 0.25 D i s p u te Resolution Panel, Bangalore Total Disputed Amount 1,277.94

viii. According to the information and explanation given and records provided to us, there were no transactions relating to previously unrecorded income that have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961.

ix.

(a) According to the information & explanation provided to us, the company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or other borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon.

(b) According to the information and explanation given and records provided to us, the Company has not been declared as a wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or any government authority.

(c) To the best of our knowledge and according to the information and explanation given to us, term loans availed by the Company were prima facie applied for the purpose for which the loans were obtained.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us, and the procedures performed by us, and on an overall examination of the standalone

financial statements of the company, we report that no funds raised on shortterm basis have been used for long-term purposes by the company.

(e) According to the information and explanation given and records provided to us, the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries as defined under the Act.

(f) According to the information and explanation given and records provided to us, the Company has not raised any loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries as defined under the Act and hence reporting under clause 3(ix)(f) of the Order is not applicable.

x.

(a) The Company has not raised moneys by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year and hence reporting under clause 3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) During the year, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully or partly or optionally) and hence reporting under clause 3(x)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

xi.

(a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanation given to us no fraud by the Company and no fraud on the Company has been noticed or reported during the year.

(b) No report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 has been filed in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government, during the year and upto the date of this report.

(c) In our opinion and according to the information and explanation given to us, no whistle blower complaints have been received by the Company during the year (and upto the date of this report) and hence reporting under this clause 3(xi)(c ) of the Order is not applicable to the company.

xii. The Company is not a Nidhi Company and hence reporting under clause 3 (xii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

xiii. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the company, transactions with the related parties are in compliance with Section 177 and 188 of the Companies Act, 2013 where applicable and the details of such related party transactions have been disclosed in the standalone financial statements as required by the applicable accounting standards.

XiV.

(a) In our opinion, the Company has an adequate internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

(b) We have considered, the internal audit reports for the year under audit, issued to the Company during the year and till date, in determining the nature, timing and extent of our audit procedures.

xv. In our opinion the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its directors or persons connected with its directors. Hence, provisions of Section 192 of the Companies Act, 2013 are not applicable to the Company.

xvi.

(a) In our opinion, the Company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Hence, reporting under clause 3(xvi)(a), (b) and (c) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) In our opinion, there is no core investment company within the Group (as defined in the Core Investment Companies (Reserve Bank) Directions, 2016) and accordingly reporting under clause 3(xvi)(d) of the Order is not applicable

xvii. The Company has not incurred cash losses during the financial year and the immediately preceding financial year.

xviii. There has been resignation of the statutory auditors of the Company during the year and there are no issues, objections or concerns raised by the outgoing auditors.

xix. On the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realisation of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the standalone financial statements and our knowledge of the Board of Directors and Management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report indicating that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

xx.

(a) There are no unspent amounts towards Corporate Social Responsibility ("CSR"). Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xx)(a) of the Order is not applicable for the year.

(b) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, there is no unspent amount falling under section 135(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 pursuant to any ongoing project. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xx)(b) of the Order is not applicable for the year.

For Suri & Co., Chartered Accountants Firm Registration No. 004283S V Natarajan Partner Place: Bengaluru Membership No. 223118 Date: 28th August 2025 UDIN: 25223118BMJLIZ2183

Annexure B to the Independent Auditors report on the standalone financial statements of INDO-MIM Limited (formerly known as INDO-MIM Private Limited) for the year ended 31st March 2025.

(Referred to in paragraph 2(g) under Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report to the Members of INDO-MIM Limited (formerly known as INDO-MIM Private Limited) of even date)

Report on the Internal Financial Controls with reference to standalone financial statements under Clause (i) of sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements of INDO-MIM Limited (formerly known as INDO-MIM Private Limited) ("the Company") as of 31st March 2025 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control with reference to standalone financial statements criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal controls stated in Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing, issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India and prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements were established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system with reference to standalone financial statements and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls with reference to standalone

financial statements included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls systems with reference to standalone financial statements.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls with Reference to Standalone Financial Statements

A companys internal financial control with reference to standalone financial statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of Ind AS standalone financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control with reference to standalone financial statements includes those policies and procedures that:

(1) Pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company.

(2) Provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of standalone financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and

(3) Provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the standalone financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls with Reference to Standalone Financial Statements

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control with reference to standalone financial statements may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system with reference to standalone financial statements and such internal financial controls were operating effectively as at 31st March 2025, based on the internal financial control with reference to standalone financial statements criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.