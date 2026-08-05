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Indo-MIM Ltd Share Price Live

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867.35
(-1.30%)
Aug 7, 2026|09:29:52 PM

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Equities

Futures

Option

No Chart Data Available

  • Open898.2
  • Day's High908
  • 52 Wk High882.1
  • Prev. Close878.75
  • Day's Low850.65
  • 52 Wk Low 700
  • Turnover (lac)37,653.57
  • P/E90.74
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value0
  • EPS9.71
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)42,888.8
  • Div. Yield0.65
View All Historical Data

No Record Found

No Record Found

Indo-MIM Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Capital Goods-Non Electrical Equipment

Open

₹898.2

Prev. Close

₹878.75

Turnover(Lac.)

₹37,653.57

Day's High

₹908

Day's Low

₹850.65

52 Week's High

₹882.1

52 Week's Low

₹700

Book Value

₹0

Face Value

₹1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

42,888.8

P/E

90.74

EPS

9.71

Divi. Yield

0.65

Indo-MIM Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

Indo-MIM Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

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Indo-MIM Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

07 Aug, 2026|09:00 PM
Jul-2026Jul-2026Jul-2026Jul-2026
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 92.93%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 92.93%

Non-Promoter- 7.06%

Institutions: 7.06%

Non-Institutions: 0.00%

Custodian: 0.00%

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Share PriceShare Price

Indo-MIM Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Equity Capital

48.2

48.2

47.99

47.99

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

1,746.67

1,641.13

1,604.05

1,335.95

Net Worth

1,794.87

1,689.33

1,652.04

1,383.94

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2026Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023

Gross Sales

4,192.99

3,329.58

2,870.4

2,692.76

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

4,192.99

3,329.58

2,870.4

2,692.76

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

Other Income

127.72

44.4

29.99

67.89

Indo-MIM Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Cummins India Ltd

CUMMINSIND

5,426

63.811,50,242.4543.011.223,374.93284.91

APL Apollo Tubes Ltd

APLAPOLLO

1,970

94.3354,532.11146.980.433,698.37125.38

Tube Investments of India Ltd

TIINDIA

2,772

63.5253,619.53283.520.132,144.58309.31

Welspun Corp Ltd

WELCORP

1,839.8

65.8848,521.65115.840.271,567.22195.47

Kirloskar Oil Engines Ltd

KIRLOSENG

2,161.7

66.7131,481.0299.310.321,471.3230.52

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Indo-MIM Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman / Executive Director / M D / Promoter

Krishna Chivukala

ED / WTD / CEO / Promoter

Krishna Chivukula Jr

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

CHANDRASEKHAR JAGADAMBA

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Raj Chivukula

Independent Non Exe. Director

Meera Shankar

Independent Non Exe. Director

Sujitha Karnad

Independent Non Exe. Director

Rajni Anil Misra

Independent Non Exe. Director

Roger William Bradley

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Santosh Dash

Registered Office

45P KIADB Industrial Area,

Hoskote,

Karnataka - 562114

Tel: +91 81 2347 9565

Website: http://www.indo-mim.com

Email: santosh.d@indo-mim.com

Registrar Office

C-101 247 Park,

L B S Marg, Vikhroli West,

Mumbai-400083

Tel: 91-22-49186000

Website: https://in.mpms.mufg.com

Email: rnt.helpdesk@in.mpms.mufg.com

Summary

INDO-MIM Limited was originally incorporated as A F Technologies India Private Limited on April 12, 1996 as a private limited Company and was granted a certificate of incorporation by the Registrar of...
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Reports by Indo-MIM Ltd

Company FAQs

The Indo-MIM Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹867.35 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Indo-MIM Ltd is ₹42888.80 Cr. as of 07 Aug ‘26
The PE and PB ratios of Indo-MIM Ltd is 90.74 and 18.98 as of 07 Aug ‘26
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Indo-MIM Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Indo-MIM Ltd is ₹700 and ₹882.1 as of 07 Aug ‘26
Indo-MIM Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at N/I% and 1 Month at N/I%.
The shareholding pattern of Indo-MIM Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 77.65 %
Institutions - 8.40 %
Public - 13.95 %

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