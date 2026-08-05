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SectorCapital Goods-Non Electrical Equipment
Open₹898.2
Prev. Close₹878.75
Turnover(Lac.)₹37,653.57
Day's High₹908
Day's Low₹850.65
52 Week's High₹882.1
52 Week's Low₹700
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)42,888.8
P/E90.74
EPS9.71
Divi. Yield0.65
No Record Found
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
48.2
48.2
47.99
47.99
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1,746.67
1,641.13
1,604.05
1,335.95
Net Worth
1,794.87
1,689.33
1,652.04
1,383.94
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2026
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
Gross Sales
4,192.99
3,329.58
2,870.4
2,692.76
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
4,192.99
3,329.58
2,870.4
2,692.76
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
Other Income
127.72
44.4
29.99
67.89
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Cummins India Ltd
CUMMINSIND
5,426
|63.81
|1,50,242.4
|543.01
|1.22
|3,374.93
|284.91
APL Apollo Tubes Ltd
APLAPOLLO
1,970
|94.33
|54,532.11
|146.98
|0.43
|3,698.37
|125.38
Tube Investments of India Ltd
TIINDIA
2,772
|63.52
|53,619.53
|283.52
|0.13
|2,144.58
|309.31
Welspun Corp Ltd
WELCORP
1,839.8
|65.88
|48,521.65
|115.84
|0.27
|1,567.22
|195.47
Kirloskar Oil Engines Ltd
KIRLOSENG
2,161.7
|66.71
|31,481.02
|99.31
|0.32
|1,471.3
|230.52
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman / Executive Director / M D / Promoter
Krishna Chivukala
ED / WTD / CEO / Promoter
Krishna Chivukula Jr
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
CHANDRASEKHAR JAGADAMBA
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Raj Chivukula
Independent Non Exe. Director
Meera Shankar
Independent Non Exe. Director
Sujitha Karnad
Independent Non Exe. Director
Rajni Anil Misra
Independent Non Exe. Director
Roger William Bradley
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Santosh Dash
45P KIADB Industrial Area,
Hoskote,
Karnataka - 562114
Tel: +91 81 2347 9565
Website: http://www.indo-mim.com
Email: santosh.d@indo-mim.com
C-101 247 Park,
L B S Marg, Vikhroli West,
Mumbai-400083
Tel: 91-22-49186000
Website: https://in.mpms.mufg.com
Email: rnt.helpdesk@in.mpms.mufg.com
Summary
INDO-MIM Limited was originally incorporated as A F Technologies India Private Limited on April 12, 1996 as a private limited Company and was granted a certificate of incorporation by the Registrar of...
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Reports by Indo-MIM Ltd
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132 (Member ID - NSE: 10975 BSE: 179 MCX: 55995 NCDEX: 01249), DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213, IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, Merchant Banker SEBI Regn. No. INM000010940, RA SEBI Regn. No: INH000000248, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016, AMFI-Registered Mutual Fund Distributor & SIF Distributor
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This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.