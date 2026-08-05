Indo-MIM Ltd Summary

INDO-MIM Limited was originally incorporated as A F Technologies India Private Limited on April 12, 1996 as a private limited Company and was granted a certificate of incorporation by the Registrar of Companies, Andhra Pradesh at Hyderabad. The name of the Company was changed to Indo-US MIM Tech Private Limited on August 21, 2001 and to Indo-US MIM Tec Private Limited on September 28, 2001 and further to Indo-MIM Private Limited on February 3, 2016. Subsequently, it got converted from a Private Company to a Public Company, and name of the Company was changed to INDO-MIM Limited on January 12, 2024 via fresh Certificate of Incorporation, issued by the RoC to the Company.The Company is a leading global supplier of components using various technologies such as Metal Injection Molding (MIM), Investment Casting, Precision Machining, 3D printing, Ceramic Injection Molding, etc.



The Company has manufacturing facilities at Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh. Company operate 15 manufacturing facilities, of which, six are located in India, six in the United States, two in the United Kingdom and one in Mexico.The Company began the business operation in 1997, Further it began operations in China in 2011. Apart from this, Company has a diverse product portfolio that serves customers across various industries, including automotive OEMs, and manufacturers of defence products, medical devices, consumer durables, and aerospace components.



For the automotive industry, it manufacture components used in vehicle safety, fuel systems, powertrains, and interior applications, all of which are essential for automobiles. The products in the defence industry include parts for firearms, such as triggers, hammers and sights. In the medical industry, it produce components for surgical devices used in endoscopy, laparoscopy, dental robotics and orthopedics.



For the consumer industry, products include fashion accessories, crossbow parts, cellphone components, tools and hardware applications. Company also manufacture components such as manifolds and precision housings, adaptors and tees, servo motor housing, nozzles and locking rings and clevises and brackets for OEMs in the aerospace industry.The erstwhile wholly owned subsidiary Gowri Ventures Private Limited was merged with the Company in 2013. The Company commenced its operation in Germany in 2021.



Further, the subsidiaries, Indo-MIM Inc., Triax Industries, LLC, Indo-MIM Mxico, S. de R.L. DE C.V, Conway Marsh Garrett Technologies Limited and Phoenix DeVentures II Inc.



are involved in the same line of business overseas. Company is planning the initial public issue by raising funds of Rs 1000 Cr equity shares of face value of Re 1 each through fresh issue and the offer for sale by issuing 129,674,393 equity shares.