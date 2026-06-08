To

The Unitholders of

Indus Infra Trust (formerly known as Bharat Highways InvIT)

Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying standalone financial statements of Indus Infra Trust (formerly known as Bharat Highways InvIT) ("the InvIT"), which comprise the Balance sheet as at March 31, 2025, the Statement of Profit and Loss, including other comprehensive income, the Statement of Cash Flow and the Statement of Changes in Unitholders Equity for the year then ended, the Statement of Net Assets at fair value as at March 31, 2025, the Statement of Total Returns at fair value, the Statement of Net Distributable Cash Flows (‘NDCF) of the InvIT for the year then ended, and notes to the standalone financial statements, including a summary of material accounting policies and other explanatory notes (hereinafter referred to as "the standalone financial statements").

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Infrastructure Investment Trusts) Regulations, 2014, as amended including any circulars, notifications, clarifications and guidelines issued thereunder (together referred as the "InvIT Regulations") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) as defined in Rule 2(1) (a) of the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015 (as amended) including InvIT Regulations, of the state of affairs of the InvIT as at March 31, 2025, its profit including other comprehensive income, its cash flows and its changes in the unitholders funds for the year ended March 31, 2025, its net assets at fair value as at March 31, 2025, its total returns at fair value and the net distributable cash flows of the InvIT for the year ended March 31, 2025.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit of the standalone financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) and other pronouncements issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI). Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the ‘Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the InvIT in accordance with the ‘Code of Ethics issued by the ICAI together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the standalone financial statements under the provisions of the InvIT Regulations, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence obtained by us is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the standalone financial statements.

Emphasis of Matter

We draw attention to note 9(e) of the standalone financial statement, which describes the presentation / classification of "Unit Capital" as "Equity" instead of the applicable requirements of Ind AS 32 – Financial Instruments: Presentation, in order to comply with the relevant InvIT Regulations. Our opinion is not modified in respect of this matter.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the standalone financial statements for the financial year ended March 31, 2025. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the standalone financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. For each matter below, our description of how our audit addressed the matter is provided in that context.

We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report. We have fulfilled the responsibilities described in the Auditors responsibilities for the audit of the standalone financial statements section of our report, including in relation to these matters. Accordingly, our audit included the performance of procedures designed to respond to our assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements. The results of our audit procedures, including those procedures performed to address the matters below, provide the basis for our audit opinion on the accompanying standalone financial statements.

Key audit matters How our audit addressed the key audit matter Impairment assessment of InvITs Interest in subsidiaries (as described in note 2.2 (e) and 3 of the standalone financial statements) Our audit procedures included but were not limited to: The InvIT has investment in HAM assets which are operated under concession agreement. Assessed the InvITs accounting policies with respect to impairment in accordance with Ind AS 36 "Impairment of assets". As per requirement of Ind AS 36 "Impairment of assets", the management reviews at each reporting period existence of any indicators of impairment of the investments in subsidiaries and where impairment indicators exist, the investment manager estimates the recoverable amounts of the investments, being higher of fair value less costs of disposal and value in use. The value in use of the underlying businesses is determined based on the discounted cash flow projections. Obtained understanding the InvITs valuation methodology applied by the investment manager in determining the recoverable amount of its investment and obtained management assessment of the recoverable amount of the investments. Significant judgements are required to determine the key assumptions used in the discounted cash flow models, such as annuity, Interest rate, discount rate, future operating income and cost as well as finance cost based on investment managers view of future business prospects. Obtained the financial model and understood the key assumptions around the cash flow forecasts like annuity, interest rate, discount rate, future operating income and cost as well as finance costs. Accordingly, the impairment of investment in HAM asset operated under concession arrangement was determined to be a key audit matter in our audit of the standalone financial statements. Obtained and read the valuation report by the InvITs independent valuation expert, and assessed the experts competence, capability and objectivity. In performing the above procedures, we used our valuation specialists to perform an independent review of methodology and key assumptions used in the valuation. Performed testing and sensitivity analysis of key assumptions. Tested the arithmetical accuracy of the computation of recoverable amounts of investments. Read and assessed the adequacy of the disclosures made in the standalone financial statements.

InvIT Regulations (as described in note 2.3 the standalone financial statements) Our audit procedures included but were not limited to: The InvIT is required to disclose Statement of Net Assets at Fair Value and Statement of Total Returns at Fair Value pursuant to the Securities Exchange Board of India (SEBI) Master Circular no. SEBI/ HO/DDHS-PoD-2/P/CIR/2024/44 dated May 15, 2024 as amended including any Guideline and Circulars issued thereunder ("SEBI Circulars") which requires fair valuation of the assets. Such fair valuation has been carried out by the independent valuer appointed by the InvIT. Read requirements the of InvIT regulations for disclosures relating to Statement of Net Assets at Fair Value and Statement of Total Returns at Fair Value. For the purpose of the above, fair value is determined by forecasting and discounting future cash flows. Obtained understanding of the InvITs policy on the assessment and valuation methodology applied in determining the fair valuation including preparation of statement of Net Assets at Fair Value and Statement of Total Returns at Fair Value as per SEBI Circulars. The processes and methodologies for assessing and determining fair value is based on complex assumptions, that by their nature imply the use of the managements judgment, in particular with reference to assumptions used in the discounted cash flow models, such as annuity, interest rate, discount rate and future operating cost based on managements view of future business prospects. Obtained and read the valuation report by the InvITs independent valuation expert, and assessed the experts competence, capability and objectivity. d ALIGN=LEFT>Considering the judgment involved in determination of fair values due to inherent uncertainty and complexity of the assumptions used, accordingly, this is considered as a key audit matter. Obtained the fair valuation model and understood the key assumptions around the cash flow forecasts like annuity, interest rate, discount rate and future operating costs. We tested on sample basis that the annuity receivable including interest thereon and operating cost over period of concession agreement considered in the respective fair valuation models are in agreement with Concession agreement and as certified by independent engineers appointed by Authority and other relevant supporting documents. In performing the above procedures, we used our valuation specialists to perform an independent review of methodology and key assumptions used in the valuation. Tested the arithmetical accuracy of the fair valuation model. Read and assessed the adequacy of the disclosures made in the standalone financial statements.

Other Information

The Management of GR Highways Investment Manager Private Limited (the "Investment Manager") is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Annual Report but does not include the standalone financial statements and our auditors report thereon. The Annual Report is expected to be made available to us after the date of this Auditors Report.

Our opinion on the standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information identified above when it becomes available and, in doing so, consider whether such other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone financial statements, or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. When we read the annual report, if we conclude that there is a material misstatement therein, we are required to communicate the matter to those charged with governance.

Responsibilities of Management for the Standalone Financial Statements

The Investment Manager is responsible for the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance including other comprehensive income, cash flows and the changes in the unitholders funds for the year ended March 31, 2025, the net assets at fair value as at March 31, 2025, the total returns at fair value and the net distributable cash flows of the lnvlT for the year ended March 31, 2025 in accordance with the requirements of the lnvlT Regulations; the Indian Accounting Standards as defined in Rule 2(1)(a) of the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015 (as amended) and other accounting principles generally accepted in India. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the InvIT regulation for safeguarding of the assets of the InvIT and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the standalone financial statements, the Investment Manager is responsible for assessing the ability of the InvIT to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless the investment manager either intends to liquidate the InvIT or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Investment Manager is also responsible for overseeing the InvITs financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances but not for the purpose of expressing opinion on effectiveness of the InvITs internal controls.

Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by the Investment Manager.

Conclude on the appropriateness of the Investment Manager use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the ability of the InvIT to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the standalone financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the InvIT to cease to continue as a going concern.

Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the standalone financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone financial statements for the financial year ended March 31, 2025 and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

Based on our audit and as required by InvIT Regulations, we report that;

A. We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which, to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purpose of our audit;

B. The Standalone Balance Sheet, and the Statement of

Standalone Pro t and Loss are in agreement with the books of account; and

C. In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone nancial statements comply with the Accounting Standards (Ind AS) as de ned in

Rule 2(1)(a) of the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended.