Invest wise with Expert advice
No Record Found
No Record Found
SectorInfrastructure Investment Trusts
Open₹125.8
Prev. Close₹125
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.04
Day's High₹125.8
Day's Low₹125.8
52 Week's High₹132.99
52 Week's Low₹106
Book Value₹120.51
Face Value₹100
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)5,572.17
P/E18.79
EPS6.66
Divi. Yield10.27
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
4,367.74
4,376.15
0
187.79
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
613.47
589.24
0
402.41
Net Worth
4,981.21
4,965.39
0
590.2
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2026
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
Gross Sales
676.88
744.6
120.69
Excise Duty
0
0
0
Net Sales
676.88
744.6
120.69
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
Other Income
72.19
111
7.93
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Cube Highways Trust
CUBEINVIT
148.5
|14.12
|19,959.44
|556.95
|2.4
|832.97
|97.3
IndiGrid Infrastructure Trust
INDIGRID
171.58
|14.04
|19,540.81
|385.84
|8.39
|812.15
|140.21
Vertis Infrastructure Trust
VERTIS
107.55
|10.96
|16,338.03
|295.01
|9.45
|547.41
|84.8
Powergrid Infrastructure Investment Trust
PGINVIT
93.37
|10.64
|8,500.3
|142.98
|12.85
|233.97
|90.79
RaajMarg Infra Investment Trust
RIIT
110.99
|0
|6,665.4
|10.31
|0
|10.67
|100
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman(Non Exe)&Dir(Non-Ind)
Ajendra Agarwal
Independent Director
Raghav Chandra
Independent Director
Deepak Maheshwari
Independent Director
Swati Anil Kulkarni
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Siba Narayan Nayak
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Ramesh Chandra Jain
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Mohnish Dutta
Novus Tower II Floor,
Plot No 18 Sector 18,
Haryana - 122015
Tel: 91-85888 55586
Website: http://www.bharatinvit.com
Email: cs@bharatinvit.com
Karvy Selenium Tow-B,
31&32 Financial Dist, Nanakramguda,
Hyderabad-500032
Tel: 91-40-67162222
Website: www.kfintech.com
Email: einward.ris@karvy.com
Summary
Indus Infra Trust, formerly known as Bharat Highways InvIT was established on June 16, 2022 as an irrevocable trust pursuant to the Trust Deed under the provisions of Indian Trusts Act, 1882. The Trus...
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Reports by Indus Infra Trust
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