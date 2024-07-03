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Indus Infra Trust Share Price Live

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125.8
(0.64%)
Jun 9, 2026|02:37:47 PM

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Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open125.8
  • Day's High125.8
  • 52 Wk High132.99
  • Prev. Close125
  • Day's Low125.8
  • 52 Wk Low 106
  • Turnover (lac)0.04
  • P/E18.79
  • Face Value100
  • Book Value120.51
  • EPS6.66
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)5,572.17
  • Div. Yield10.27
View All Historical Data

No Record Found

No Record Found

Indus Infra Trust KEY RATIOS

Sector

Infrastructure Investment Trusts

Open

₹125.8

Prev. Close

₹125

Turnover(Lac.)

₹0.04

Day's High

₹125.8

Day's Low

₹125.8

52 Week's High

₹132.99

52 Week's Low

₹106

Book Value

₹120.51

Face Value

₹100

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

5,572.17

P/E

18.79

EPS

6.66

Divi. Yield

10.27

Indus Infra Trust Corporate Action

28 Jun 2025

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 28 Jun, 2025

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7 May 2026

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

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29 Apr 2026

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 3.5

Record Date: 05 May, 2026

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Indus Infra Trust NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

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Knowledge Center

Demat Account

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Trading Account

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Indus Infra Trust SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

09 Jun, 2026|09:36 AM
Mar-2026Dec-2025Sep-2025Jun-2025
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 58.56%

Foreign: 58.56%

Indian: 0.00%

Non-Promoter- 26.02%

Institutions: 26.02%

Non-Institutions: 15.41%

Custodian: 0.00%

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Share PriceShare Price

Indus Infra Trust FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Equity Capital

4,367.74

4,376.15

0

187.79

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

613.47

589.24

0

402.41

Net Worth

4,981.21

4,965.39

0

590.2

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2026Mar-2025Mar-2024

Gross Sales

676.88

744.6

120.69

Excise Duty

0

0

0

Net Sales

676.88

744.6

120.69

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

Other Income

72.19

111

7.93

Indus Infra Trust Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Cube Highways Trust

CUBEINVIT

148.5

14.1219,959.44556.952.4832.9797.3

IndiGrid Infrastructure Trust

INDIGRID

171.58

14.0419,540.81385.848.39812.15140.21

Vertis Infrastructure Trust

VERTIS

107.55

10.9616,338.03295.019.45547.4184.8

Powergrid Infrastructure Investment Trust

PGINVIT

93.37

10.648,500.3142.9812.85233.9790.79

RaajMarg Infra Investment Trust

RIIT

110.99

06,665.410.31010.67100

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Indus Infra Trust

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman(Non Exe)&Dir(Non-Ind)

Ajendra Agarwal

Independent Director

Raghav Chandra

Independent Director

Deepak Maheshwari

Independent Director

Swati Anil Kulkarni

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Siba Narayan Nayak

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Ramesh Chandra Jain

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Mohnish Dutta

Registered Office

Novus Tower II Floor,

Plot No 18 Sector 18,

Haryana - 122015

Tel: 91-85888 55586

Website: http://www.bharatinvit.com

Email: cs@bharatinvit.com

Registrar Office

Karvy Selenium Tow-B,

31&32 Financial Dist, Nanakramguda,

Hyderabad-500032

Tel: 91-40-67162222

Website: www.kfintech.com

Email: einward.ris@karvy.com

Summary

Indus Infra Trust, formerly known as Bharat Highways InvIT was established on June 16, 2022 as an irrevocable trust pursuant to the Trust Deed under the provisions of Indian Trusts Act, 1882. The Trus...
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Reports by Indus Infra Trust

Company FAQs

What is the Indus Infra Trust share price today?

The Indus Infra Trust shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹125.8 today.

What is the Market Cap of Indus Infra Trust?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Indus Infra Trust is ₹5572.17 Cr. as of 09 Jun ‘26

What is the PE and PB ratio of Indus Infra Trust?

The PE and PB ratios of Indus Infra Trust is 18.79 and 1.12 as of 09 Jun ‘26

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Indus Infra Trust?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Indus Infra Trust stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Indus Infra Trust is ₹106 and ₹132.99 as of 09 Jun ‘26

What is the CAGR of Indus Infra Trust?

Indus Infra Trust's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at 6.65%, 1 Year at 15.10%, 6 Month at 5.26%, 3 Month at 1.12% and 1 Month at -0.39%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Indus Infra Trust?

The shareholding pattern of Indus Infra Trust is as follows:
Promoters - 58.56 %
Institutions - 26.02 %
Public - 15.42 %

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