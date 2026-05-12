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Indus Infra Trust Board Meeting

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125
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Jun 8, 2026|05:30:00 AM

Bharat Hig.InvIT CORPORATE ACTIONS

09/06/2025calendar-icon
09/06/2026calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting12 May 20267 May 2026
Fund Raising. Indus Infra Trust has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on May 12, 2026. (As per NSE announcement dated on :12.05.2026)
Board Meeting29 Apr 202624 Apr 2026
Indus Infra Trust has informed the Exchange regarding Disclosure of material issue Indus Infra Trust has submitted to the Exchange, the financial results for the quarter and financial year ended March 31, 2026. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated On : 29.04.2026)
Board Meeting24 Mar 202625 Mar 2026
Indus Infra Trust has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on March 24, 2026.
Board Meeting9 Feb 20269 Feb 2026
Outcome of Board Meeting
Board Meeting3 Feb 202628 Jan 2026
Indus Infra Trust has informed the Exchange regarding Disclosure of material issue Indus Infra Trust has informed the Exchange regarding Disclosure of material issue (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 03/02/2026)
Board Meeting29 Dec 202529 Dec 2025
Indus Infra Trust has informed the Exchange regarding Disclosure of material issue
Board Meeting7 Nov 20254 Nov 2025
ntimation of Board Meeting of GR Highways Investment Manager Private Limited, the Investment Manager of Indus Infra Trust formerly Bharat Highways InvIT Indus Infra Trust has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board meeting held on November 07, 2025. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on:07.11.2025)
Board Meeting24 Sep 202524 Sep 2025
Indus Infra Trust has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on September 24, 2025.
Board Meeting17 Sep 202517 Sep 2025
Indus Infra Trust has informed the Exchange regarding change in Principal Office of the Trust and Registered Office of the Investment Manager w.e.f. September 29, 2025.
Board Meeting30 Jul 202528 Jul 2025
To consider and approve unaudited financial results of the Trust for the quarter ended June 30, 2025. Indus Infra Trust has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on July 30, 2025. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30-07-2025)
Board Meeting16 Jun 202512 Jun 2025
To consider Fund Raising by issuance of non-convertible debt securities Indus Infra Trust has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on Jun 16, 2025 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated On : 16.05.2025) Indus Infra Trust has informed the Exchange regarding Disclosure of material issue (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 18/06/2025)

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