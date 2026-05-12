|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|12 May 2026
|7 May 2026
|Fund Raising. Indus Infra Trust has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on May 12, 2026. (As per NSE announcement dated on :12.05.2026)
|Board Meeting
|29 Apr 2026
|24 Apr 2026
|Indus Infra Trust has informed the Exchange regarding Disclosure of material issue Indus Infra Trust has submitted to the Exchange, the financial results for the quarter and financial year ended March 31, 2026. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated On : 29.04.2026)
|Board Meeting
|24 Mar 2026
|25 Mar 2026
|Indus Infra Trust has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on March 24, 2026.
|Board Meeting
|9 Feb 2026
|9 Feb 2026
|Outcome of Board Meeting
|Board Meeting
|3 Feb 2026
|28 Jan 2026
|Indus Infra Trust has informed the Exchange regarding Disclosure of material issue Indus Infra Trust has informed the Exchange regarding Disclosure of material issue (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 03/02/2026)
|Board Meeting
|29 Dec 2025
|29 Dec 2025
|Indus Infra Trust has informed the Exchange regarding Disclosure of material issue
|Board Meeting
|7 Nov 2025
|4 Nov 2025
|ntimation of Board Meeting of GR Highways Investment Manager Private Limited, the Investment Manager of Indus Infra Trust formerly Bharat Highways InvIT Indus Infra Trust has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board meeting held on November 07, 2025. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on:07.11.2025)
|Board Meeting
|24 Sep 2025
|24 Sep 2025
|Indus Infra Trust has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on September 24, 2025.
|Board Meeting
|17 Sep 2025
|17 Sep 2025
|Indus Infra Trust has informed the Exchange regarding change in Principal Office of the Trust and Registered Office of the Investment Manager w.e.f. September 29, 2025.
|Board Meeting
|30 Jul 2025
|28 Jul 2025
|To consider and approve unaudited financial results of the Trust for the quarter ended June 30, 2025. Indus Infra Trust has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on July 30, 2025. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30-07-2025)
|Board Meeting
|16 Jun 2025
|12 Jun 2025
|To consider Fund Raising by issuance of non-convertible debt securities Indus Infra Trust has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on Jun 16, 2025 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated On : 16.05.2025) Indus Infra Trust has informed the Exchange regarding Disclosure of material issue (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 18/06/2025)
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