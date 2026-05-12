Board Meeting 12 May 2026 7 May 2026

Fund Raising. Indus Infra Trust has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on May 12, 2026. (As per NSE announcement dated on :12.05.2026)

Board Meeting 29 Apr 2026 24 Apr 2026

Indus Infra Trust has informed the Exchange regarding Disclosure of material issue Indus Infra Trust has submitted to the Exchange, the financial results for the quarter and financial year ended March 31, 2026. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated On : 29.04.2026)

Board Meeting 24 Mar 2026 25 Mar 2026

Indus Infra Trust has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on March 24, 2026.

Board Meeting 9 Feb 2026 9 Feb 2026

Outcome of Board Meeting

Board Meeting 3 Feb 2026 28 Jan 2026

Indus Infra Trust has informed the Exchange regarding Disclosure of material issue Indus Infra Trust has informed the Exchange regarding Disclosure of material issue (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 03/02/2026)

Board Meeting 29 Dec 2025 29 Dec 2025

Indus Infra Trust has informed the Exchange regarding Disclosure of material issue

Board Meeting 7 Nov 2025 4 Nov 2025

ntimation of Board Meeting of GR Highways Investment Manager Private Limited, the Investment Manager of Indus Infra Trust formerly Bharat Highways InvIT Indus Infra Trust has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board meeting held on November 07, 2025. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on:07.11.2025)

Board Meeting 24 Sep 2025 24 Sep 2025

Indus Infra Trust has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on September 24, 2025.

Board Meeting 17 Sep 2025 17 Sep 2025

Indus Infra Trust has informed the Exchange regarding change in Principal Office of the Trust and Registered Office of the Investment Manager w.e.f. September 29, 2025.

Board Meeting 30 Jul 2025 28 Jul 2025

To consider and approve unaudited financial results of the Trust for the quarter ended June 30, 2025. Indus Infra Trust has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on July 30, 2025. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30-07-2025)

Board Meeting 16 Jun 2025 12 Jun 2025