iifl-logo

Indus Infra Trust Balance Sheet

Add as a Preferred Source on Google
124.96
(-0.03%)
Jun 9, 2026|08:04:38 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Karvy Customer: For activating your account click here.

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Karvy Customer: For activating your account click here.

QUICKLINKS FOR Indus Infra Trust

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Equity Capital

4,367.74

4,376.15

0

187.79

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

613.47

589.24

0

402.41

Net Worth

4,981.21

4,965.39

0

590.2

Minority Interest

Debt

1,750.18

484.66

2.55

4,679.27

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0.6

0

0

186.23

Total Liabilities

6,731.99

5,450.05

2.55

5,455.7

Fixed Assets

0

0

0

0

Intangible Assets

Investments

1,371.57

1,940.93

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

38.92

Networking Capital

5,347.98

3,461.74

2.54

4,915.89

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

0

0

0

22.68

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

5,351.99

3,502.58

7.8

5,012.83

Sundry Creditors

-3.08

-0.95

0

-104.01

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-0.93

-39.89

-5.26

-15.61

Cash

12.44

47.39

0.01

500.88

Total Assets

6,731.99

5,450.06

2.55

5,455.69

Bharat Hig.InvIT : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Indus Infra Trust

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2026, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132 (Member ID - NSE: 10975 BSE: 179 MCX: 55995 NCDEX: 01249), DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213, IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, Merchant Banker SEBI Regn. No. INM000010940, RA SEBI Regn. No: INH000000248, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016, AMFI-Registered Mutual Fund Distributor & SIF Distributor
ARN NO : 47791 (Date of initial registration – 17/02/2007; Current validity of ARN – 08/02/2027), PFRDA Reg. No. PoP 20092018, IRDAI Corporate Agent (Composite) : CA1099

ISO certification icon
We are ISO/IEC 27001:2022 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.