Indus Infra Trust Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
4,367.74
4,376.15
0
187.79
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
613.47
589.24
0
402.41
Net Worth
4,981.21
4,965.39
0
590.2
Minority Interest
Debt
1,750.18
484.66
2.55
4,679.27
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.6
0
0
186.23
Total Liabilities
6,731.99
5,450.05
2.55
5,455.7
Fixed Assets
0
0
0
0
Intangible Assets
Investments
1,371.57
1,940.93
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
38.92
Networking Capital
5,347.98
3,461.74
2.54
4,915.89
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
0
0
0
22.68
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
5,351.99
3,502.58
7.8
5,012.83
Sundry Creditors
-3.08
-0.95
0
-104.01
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-0.93
-39.89
-5.26
-15.61
Cash
12.44
47.39
0.01
500.88
Total Assets
6,731.99
5,450.06
2.55
5,455.69
No Record Found
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
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