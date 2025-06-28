Indus Infra Trust has informed the Exchange regarding Annual report for FY ended 2024-25 Indus Infra Trust has informed regarding Notice of Annual General Meeting scheduled to be held on July 23, 2025 (As Per NSE Announcement dated On : 28.06.2025) Indus Infra Trust has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Annual General Meeting held on 23/07/2025 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated On : 23.07.2025) (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 23.07.2025)