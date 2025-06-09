Dividend 29 Apr 2026 5 May 2026 5 May 2026 3.5 3.5 Final

Outcome of the Board Meeting of GR Highways Investment Manager Private Limited, the Investment Manager of Indus Infra Trust (Trust)

Dividend 3 Feb 2026 6 Feb 2026 6 Feb 2026 3.4 3.4 Final

Distribution of INR 3.40 per unit to all Unitholders of the Trust as per details provided below: Per Unit Distribution as: Amount in INR Interest 1.44 Return of Capital 1.96 Total Distribution per unit 3.40

Dividend 7 Nov 2025 12 Nov 2025 12 Nov 2025 3.35 3.35 Final

Distribution of INR 3.35 per unit to all Unitholders of the Trust as per details provided below:

Dividend 30 Jul 2025 4 Aug 2025 4 Aug 2025 3.25 3.25 Final