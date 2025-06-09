|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Ex-Date
|Record Date
|Dividend Amount
|Dividend per Share
|Remark
|Dividend
|29 Apr 2026
|5 May 2026
|5 May 2026
|3.5
|3.5
|Final
|Outcome of the Board Meeting of GR Highways Investment Manager Private Limited, the Investment Manager of Indus Infra Trust (Trust)
|Dividend
|3 Feb 2026
|6 Feb 2026
|6 Feb 2026
|3.4
|3.4
|Final
|Distribution of INR 3.40 per unit to all Unitholders of the Trust as per details provided below: Per Unit Distribution as: Amount in INR Interest 1.44 Return of Capital 1.96 Total Distribution per unit 3.40
|Dividend
|7 Nov 2025
|12 Nov 2025
|12 Nov 2025
|3.35
|3.35
|Final
|Distribution of INR 3.35 per unit to all Unitholders of the Trust as per details provided below:
|Dividend
|30 Jul 2025
|4 Aug 2025
|4 Aug 2025
|3.25
|3.25
|Final
|Indus Infra Trust has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on July 30, 2025.
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