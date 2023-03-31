Injecto Polymers Ltd Management Discussions

OPERATIONS

The following discussion and analysis of our financial condition and results of operations for the financial years ended on 2025, 2024 and 2023 is based on, and should be read in conjunction with, our Restated Financial Statements, including the schedules, notes and significant accounting policies thereto, included in the chapter titled "Restated Financial Statements" beginning on page no. 194 of this Draft Red Herring Prospectus. Our Restated Financial Statements have been derived from our audited financial statements and restated in accordance with the SEBIICDR Regulations and the ICAI Guidance Note. You should read the following discussion of our financial condition and results of operations together with our Restated Financial Statements included in this Draft Red Herring Prospectus.

You should also read the section titled "Risk Factors" beginning on page no. 29 of this Draft Red Herring Prospectus, which discusses a number of factors, risks and contingencies that could affect our financial condition and results of operations. Our fiscal year ends on March 31 of each year, so all references to a particular fiscal year are to the twelvemonth period ended March 31 of that year.

In this section, unless the context otherwise requires, any reference to "we", "us" or "our" refers to Injecto Polymers Limited., our Company. Unless otherwise indicated, financial information included herein are based on our "Restated Financial Statements" for financial year ended on 2025, 2024 and 2023 included in this Draft Red Herring Prospectus beginning on page no. 194 of this Draft Red Herring Prospectus.

Note: Statement in the Management Discussion and Analysis Report describing our objectives, outlook, estimates, expectations or prediction may be "Forward Looking Statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws and regulations. Actual results could differ materially from those expressed or implied. Important factors that could make a difference to our operations include, among others, economic conditions affecting demand/supply and price conditions in domestic and overseas market in which we operate, changes in Government Regulations, Tax Laws and other Statutes and incidental factors.

BUSINESS OVERVIEW

The business operations of our Company can be broadly classified as follows:

A. Manufacturing of a diverse range of packaging products.

B. Trading of plastic granules and Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) resins.

Manufacturing Activity:

Our Company is engaged in the production of Polypropylene Woven Fabrics (used as plastic material for making Polypropylene woven bags), Polypropylene Woven Bags (used for industrial and agricultural use), Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BoPP) bags (used for packing of food products, animal products, consumer goods, medical supplies and hygiene products), leno bags (used for packing fruits and vegetables), Low Density and Polyester Pouch (used in food, pharmaceutical, cosmetic and industrial packaging) along with Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container ("FIBC") bags (used in chemical, steel, fertilizer and mineral industries) and non-woven bags (used in medical, hygiene, agriculture packaging and reusable shopping bags).

Our Companys manufactured products are used for application across a variety of industries like, agriculture, construction, textiles, chemicals, and consumer goods. We primarily operate under a Business-to-Business (B2B) model, generating a major portion of our revenue through bulk orders from institutional and industrial customers. Our products are customised in variety of shapes and sizes as per customer preferences and requirements. The raw materials which are used for manufacturing our products include - polypropylene (PP) granules, Linear Low-Density Polyethylene (LLDPE), Low-Density Polyethylene (LDPE), High-Density Polyethylene (HDPE), Plastic resins and specialty polymers.

Our Company was incorporated as a Private Limited Company under the name of "Injecto Polymers Private Limited" under the Companies Act, 1956 vide certificate of incorporation dated September 04, 1998 and subsequently converted into a public limited company vide a new certificate of incorporation dated July 08, 2024.

As on the date of this Draft Red Herring Prospectus, our Company operates two (2) manufacturing units. Unit I is situated at NH-2 Bypass Road, Jaugram, Abujhati, Jamalpur, West Bengal - 713166 and Unit II is situated at Village Panchpara, P.O. Radhadasi, Andul Road, Howrah, West Bengal - 711317.

In FY 2024-25, we generated revenue from operations of Rs. 26,147.73 lakh, Earnings before Interest, Depreciation and Amortisation and Tax (EBIDTA) of Rs.2,256.89 Lakhs and Profit after Tax (PAT) of Rs. 810.96 Lakhs. As we increase our manufacturing capabilities, we expect our revenue to grow further in the coming years.

For more details, please refer chapter titled "Our Business" beginning on page no. 127 of this Draft Red Herring Prospectus.

SIGNIFICANT DEVELOPMENTS AFTER MARCH 31, 2025

In the opinion of the Board of Directors of our Company, in this Draft Red Herring Prospectus, there have not arisen any circumstance that materially or adversely affect or are likely to affect the profitability of our Company or the value of its assets or its ability to pay its material liabilities within the next twelve months.

The following development has taken place after March 31, 2025:

1. Commencement of Phase-III of our expansion at our Unit-I located at NH-2 Bypass Road, Jaugram, Abujhati, Jamalpur, West Bengal - 713166.

FACTORS AFFECTING OUR RESULTS OF OPERATIONS

Our business is subject to various risks and uncertainties, including those discussed in the section titled "Risk Factors" beginning on page no. 29 of this Draft Red Herring Prospectus.

Our results of operations and financial conditions are affected by numerous factors including the following:

• General economic and business conditions in the markets in which we operate and in the local, regional, national and international economies, may indirectly impact industrial growth and, consequently, demand for our packaging products and raw materials;

• The primary raw materials used in our manufacturing process include polypropylene (PP) granules, HDPE, LDPE, LLDPE, and PVC. These are petrochemical derivatives, and their prices are subject to global crude oil price fluctuations, currency volatility, and supply chain dynamics. Sudden increases in raw material prices can adversely affect our margins, especially when we are unable to pass on the cost to customers immediately.

• Our products cater to industries such as agriculture, construction, food grains, textiles, and chemicals. Fluctuations in demand or slowdown in any of these sectors may impact our order volumes. For example, seasonal cycles in the agriculture sector directly influence demand for packaging used for fertilizers, food grains, and seeds.

• Our operations are subject to multiple regulatory requirements, including BIS certification for food-grade packaging and ISO standards for quality and food safety. Any failure to comply with these norms or changes in applicable laws, including environmental regulations, could result in penalties, business disruptions, or reputation loss.;

• Our business performance is significantly dependent on the experience and active involvement of our Promoters, as well as our ability to attract and retain skilled and qualified personnel. Any loss of key individuals or inability to build a strong team could adversely affect our operations and future growth;

• Changes in laws and regulations relating to the industries in which we operate may affect our operations and future growth;

• Our ability to successfully implement our growth strategy and expansion plans is crucial to our future performance. Any delay, underperformance, or unforeseen challenges in executing these plans may adversely affect our business operations, financial condition, and overall growth prospects;

• We operate in a highly unorganised and competitive market, facing constant pressure from both established players and new entrants. Intense competition may affect our pricing, customer retention, and market share, potentially impacting our profitability and growth.

• Any slowdown or recession in the domestic or global economy may lead to reduced demand from key end-user industries, which could adversely affect our revenues, margins, and overall business performance.

• Any disruption or volatility in the Indian or global stock markets may adversely impact investor sentiment, our ability to raise capital, and the valuation of our Company, especially in connection with this Offer.

• Changes in political and social conditions in India or in countries that we may enter, the monetary and interest rate policies of India and other countries, inflation, deflation, unanticipated turbulence in interest rates, equity prices or other rates or prices;

• Our ability to expand our geographical area of operation;

• Our ability to manage risks that arise from these factors.

COMPETITION

The Indian polypropylene (PP) woven bags industry is characterized by intense competition, with the presence of both organised players and a large number of small-scale and unorganised manufacturers operating across regional markets. For further information, see Risk Factor on - "The industry segments in which we operate being fragmented, we face competition from other large and small players, which may affect our business operations and financial conditions" and "Our Business - Competition" beginning on page no. 35 and 127 respectively.

We face competition from both domestic manufacturers with pan-India operations and small regional players who offer similar products at competitive prices. Many of our competitors operate with low overhead costs and in regions with lower labour or power expenses, which may allow them to price their products more aggressively. Some competitors may also benefit from backward integration (such as in-house tape extrusion or printing) or government incentives under various industrial policies.

In addition, imported woven sacks and flexible intermediate bulk containers (FIBCs) from countries like China, Bangladesh, and Vietnam have started entering the Indian market in certain segments, adding further pressure on pricing and margins, particularly for standardised or commodity-grade woven bags.

We also compete with alternative packaging materials such as jute bags, paper bags, and other types of packing bags, depending on customer preferences, product requirements, and environmental concerns. Shifting regulations on plastic use, sustainability concerns, and customer demand for environmentally friendly packaging may influence buyer preferences and affect market dynamics.

Our ability to compete depends on several factors, including quality, pricing, timely delivery, product customization, capacity utilization, and long-term relationships with B2B customers. While we believe that our product quality, customer relationships, and manufacturing capabilities offer us a competitive advantage, there can be no assurance that we will continue to maintain or grow our market share in the face of evolving market dynamics and increasing competition.

Failure to effectively compete could lead to pricing pressure, reduced profit margins, or loss of existing and potential customers, which may materially and adversely impact our financial condition, results of operations, and growth prospects.

SIGNIFICANT ACCOUNTING POLICIES

For details in respect of Significant Accounting Policies, please refer to the chapter titled "Restated Financial Statements" beginning on page no. 194 of this Draft Red Herring Prospectus.

PRINCIPLE COMPONENTS OF THE STATEMENT OF ASSETS AND LIABILITIES Borrowings:

Our borrowings are divided into long term and short term when the obligations are due for repayment from the reporting period.

• Long Term Borrowings: Obligations that are due for repayment after 12 months from the reporting date are classified as long-term debts/borrowings

• Short Term Borrowings: Obligations that are due for repayment within 12 months from the reporting date are classified as short-term debts/borrowings.

Inventories:

Inventories are assets, which are held for sale in the ordinary course of business or are in any stage of production for such sale or are held in the form of material or supplies to be consumed in the production process or rendering of services and comprises of finished goods, Work in Progress or raw materials or consumables.

Trade Receivables:

Trade receivables represent the amounts due from customers for goods sold or services rendered in the normal course of business.

Trade Payables:

Trade Payables are amounts payable on account of goods purchased or services received in the normal course of business.

COMPARISON OF FINANCIAL YEAR ENDED 2025 TO FINANCIAL YEAR ENDED 2024

Detailed comparison of the principal components of the Statement of Assets and Liabilities for the financial year ended March 31, 2025 as against the financial year ended March 31, 2024 are provided below:

(Z in Lakhs) For the financial Increase/(Decrease) Particulars year ended March 31, 2025 year ended March 31, 2024 Amount % Liabilities: Long Term Borrowings 1,423.31 3,104.99 (1,681.68) (54.16) Short Term Borrowings 8,688.11 5,230.24 3,457.87 66.11 Trade Payables 1,558.09 1,271.44 286.65 22.55 Assets: - Inventories 7,413.90 3,949.57 3,464.33 87.71 Trade Receivables 3,580.43 3,143.00 437.43 13.92

Long Term Borrowings: Long-term borrowings decreased by Rs.1,681.68 lakhs i.e. 54.16%, from Rs.3,104.99 lakhs in fiscal 2024 to Rs.1423.31 lakhs in fiscal 2025. This decline is due to the conversion of 1,800 0.1% Compulsory Convertible Debentures of face value of Rs.1,00,000/- each, amounting to Rs. 1,800 lakhs, carrying an interest cost of 0.1% per annum, into equity shares during the fiscal 2025 as per the terms of the compulsory convertible debentures agreed upon between the Company and the holders of the aforesaid debentures. This conversion reduced borrowings without cash outflow. Further, the company has repaid term loans to the tune of Rs. 236.33 lakhs during FY 2025 which led to a 25.05% reduction in long-term borrowings from banks and financial institutions as compared to FY 2024. However, there was an increase in additional borrowings from SIDBI to the tune of Rs.405.20 lakhs in FY 2025 for installation of 1Mwp Solar Power Plant. Short Term Borrowings: Short-term borrowings increased by Rs.3,457.87 lakhs, a 66.11% rise from Rs.5,230.24 lakhs in Fiscal 2024 to Rs.8,688.11 lakhs in Fiscal 2025. This increase was driven by higher working capital requirements to support business operations. During FY 2025, the company borrowed an additional Rs.3,035.58 lakhs (net of repayment) from banks and financial institutions and Rs.265.12 lakhs from others, of which Rs.147.82 lakhs was from related parties and Rs.117.30 lakhs as intercorporate loans from unrelated parties. These borrowings have enabled the company to maintain liquidity, support operational growth. Current maturities of long-term debt stood at Rs.520.65 lakhs in FY 2025, up by Rs.157.17 lakhs from Rs.363.48 lakhs in FY 2024, reflecting the portion of long-term borrowings due within one year. Trade Payables: Trade payables increased by Rs.286.65 lakhs, from Rs.1,271.44 lakhs in FY 2024 to Rs.1,558.09 lakhs in FY 2025, driven by higher procurement to support expanded production. The trade payables days fell sharply from 83 days in FY 2024 to 21 days in FY 2025, reflecting faster settlement of supplier obligations. This indicates that while the company is sourcing more to meet production needs, it is managing cash outflows.

Particulars For Financial Year March 31, 2025 For Financial Year March 31, 2024 Change Trade Payables - Holding period in Days 21 83 (62)

Note: Trade Payable days = Average Trade Payables divided by Credit Purchases per day; No of days =365 days. Inventories: in T.nlrhx)

Particulars For the financial year ended March 31, 2025 For the financial year ended March 31, 2024 Increase/(Decrease) Amount % Raw Material 786.12 221.67 564.45 254.64 Work in Progress 745.98 417.40 328.58 78.72 Finished Goods 3,477.44 1,430.85 2,046.59 143.03 Scrap 9.97 2.03 7.94 391.13 Trading Goods 2,240.78 1,764.27 476.51 27.01 Stock in Transit 153.61 113.35 40.26 35.52 Total 7,413.90 3,949.57 3,464.33 87.71%

Inventory Holding Days For Financial Year March 31, 2025 For Financial Year March 31, 2024 Change Raw Material 9 17 (8) Work in Progress 10 22 (12) Finished Goods 42 69 (27) Scrap 0 0 0 Trading Goods 34 56 (22) Stock in Transit 2 2 0 Total Inventory Turnover 97 166 (69)

Note: Inventory Turnover days = Average Inventory divided by Cost of Goods Sold per Day; No of days =365 days As on March 31, 2025, the Companys total inventory stood at Rs.7,413.90 Lakhs as compared to Rs.3,949.57 Lakhs as of March 31, 2024, representing an increase of Rs.3,464.33 Lakhs or 87.71% year-on-year. The increase was on account of Finished Goods and Raw Materials, which together accounted for approximately 66.10% of the total increase. Despite higher inventory levels, the Company has improved operational efficiency, with holding periods for Raw Materials, Work- in-Progress, Finished Goods, and Trading Goods reducing to 9, 10, 42, and 34 days, respectively, resulting in a faster overall inventory turnover of 97 days versus 166 days in the previous year. The inventories are kept higher to support higher production and meeting anticipated demand etc. Trade Receivables (Rs. in Lakhs)

Particulars For the financial year ended March 31, 2025 For the financial year ended March 31, 2024 Increase/(Decrease) Amount % Outstanding for a period exceeding six months 9.79 318.18 (308.49) (96.92)% Outstanding for a period not exceeding six months 3,570.64 2,824.82 745.82 26.40% Total Trade Receivables 3,580.43 3,143.00 437.43 13.92%

Receivables outstanding for a period exceeding six months declined from Rs.318.18 Lakhs as of March 31, 2024, to Rs.9.79 Lakhs as of March 31, 2025. This reduction is due to Companys focus on prudent credit policies, monitoring of receivables, and improved collection from customers. Conversely, receivables outstanding for a period not exceeding six months increased to Rs.3,570.64 Lakhs as of March 31, 2025, from Rs.2,824.82 Lakhs in the previous year, which is in line with growth in business volumes. Trade receivable days in FY 2025 declined to 47 days against 103 days in FY 2024.

Particulars March 31, 2025 March 31, 2024 Change Trade Receivables - Holding Period in Days 47 103 (57)

Note: Trade Receivables days = Average Trade Receivables divided by Revenue from Operations multiplied by Number of Days; No of days = 365 days. COMPARISON OF FINANCIAL YEAR ENDED 2024 TO FINANCIAL YEAR ENDED 2023 Detailed comparison of the principal components of the Statement of Assets and Liabilities for the financial year ended March 31, 2024 as against the financial year ended March 31, 2023 are provided below:

(< in Lakhs) Particulars For the financial year ended March 31, 2024 For the financial year ended March 31, 2023 Increase / (Decrease) Amount % Liabilities Long Term Borrowings 3,104.99 3,054.77 50.22 1.64% Short Term Borrowings 5,230.24 3,296.35 1,933.89 58.67% Trade Payables 1,271.44 2,661.31 (1,389.87) (52.23) % Assets Inventories 3,949.57 3,556.94 392.63 11.04% Trade Receivables 3,143.00 3,038.51 104.49 3.44%

Long Term Borrowings: Long-term borrowings increased by Rs.50.22 lakhs i.e. 1.64%, from Rs.3,054.77 lakhs in Fiscal 2023 to Rs.3,104.99 lakhs in Fiscal 2024. Borrowings from Banks & Financial Institutions decreased by Rs.247.56 Lakhs in fiscal 2024 compared to fiscal 2023, representing 20.79% due to repayment of institutional borrowings while other borrowings increased by Rs.297.78, representing 15.98% increase in fiscal 2024 from the fiscal 2023. Short Term Borrowings: Short-term borrowings increased by Rs.1,933.89 lakhs, representing a 58.67 % rise from Rs.3,296.35 lakhs in Fiscal 2023 to Rs.5,230.24 lakhs in Fiscal 2024. Secured Short Term Demand Loans from banks and financial institution rose by Rs. 2,434.60 Lakhs in FY 2024 to stand at Rs.4,023.80 Lakhs against Rs. 1,589.20 Lakhs in FY 2023, registering an increase of 153.20%. Unsecured term loans/demand loans declined by Rs. 76.54 Lakhs and Current maturities of long-term borrowings stood at Rs.363.48 lakhs in Fiscal 2024 as against Rs.787.65 lakhs in Fiscal 2023, representing a decline of Rs.424.17 lakhs, registering a fall of 53.85%. The increase in short-term borrowings was on account of higher working capital requirements to support business expansion. Trade Payables: Trade payables decreased by Rs.1,389.87 lakhs, representing a 52.23% reduction from Rs.2,661.31 lakhs in Fiscal 2023 to Rs.1,271.44 lakhs in Fiscal 2024. Notably, trade payables in days also decreased from 91 days in FY 2024 to 83 days in FY 2023, reflecting faster settlement of supplier payments.

Particulars For Financial Year March 31, 2025 For Financial Year March 31, 2024 Change Trade Payables - Hold ing period in Days 83 91 (8)

Note: Trade Payables days = Average Trade Payables divided by Credit Purchases per day; No of days =365 days Inventories: The Companys inventory as at March 31, 2024 stood at Rs.3,949.57 lakhs as compared to Rs.3,556.94 lakhs as at March 31, 2023, representing an overall increase of Rs.392.63 lakhs.

(t in lakhs) Particulars For the financial year ended March 31, 2024 For the financial year ended March 31, 2023 Increase/(Decrease) Amount % Raw Material 221.67 566.92 (345.25) (60.90) Work in Progress 417.40 560.99 (143.59) (25.60) Finished Goods 1,430.85 1,678.03 (247.18) (14.73) Scrap 2.03 0.00 2.03 100 Trading Goods 1,764.27 751.00 1,013.27 134.92 Stock in Transit 113.35 0.00 113.35 100 Total 3,949.57 3,556.94 392.63 11.04 Inventory Holding Period For Financial Year March 31, 2024 For Financial Year March 31, 2023 Change Raw Material 17 28 -11 Work in Progress 22 22 0 Finished Goods 69 61 7 Scrap 0 0 0 Trading Goods 56 21 34 Stock in Transit 3 0 3 Total Inventory Turnover 166 133 33

Note: Inventory Turnover days = Average Inventory divided by Cost of Goods Sold per Day; No of days =365 days As at March 31, 2024, the Companys total inventories stood at Rs.3,949.57 Lakhs, compared to Rs.3,556.94 Lakhs as at March 31, 2023, reflecting an increase of Rs.392.63 Lakhs. The increase was driven by trading goods, which accounted for approximately 134.92% of the total rise. The inventory period for raw material declined to 17 days, whereas the holding period of all other inventories have increased. Inventory Turnover period increased from 133 days to 166 days due to buildup of trading goods. Trade Receivables:

Particulars For the financial year ended March 31, 2024 For the financial year ended March 31, 2023 Increase/(Decrease) Amount % Outstanding for a period exceeding six months 318.18 335.26 (17.08) (5.09) Outstanding for a period not exceeding six months 2,824.82 2,703.25 121.57 4.50 Total Trade Receivables 3,143.00 3,038.51 104.49 3.44

As of March 31, 2024, our trade receivables stood at Rs.3,143.00 lakhs, compared to Rs.3,038.51 lakhs as of March 31, 2023, representing an increase of 3.44% year-on-year. The increase in trade receivables reflects higher business volumes during the year. Receivables outstanding for more than six months decreased from Rs.335.26 lakhs in FY 2023 to ^318.18 lakhs in FY 2024, a decline of Rs.17.08 lakhs, or 5.09%. This reduction reflects improved collection by the Company and tighter monitoring of overdue accounts. Conversely, receivables outstanding for a period not exceeding six months increased from Rs.2,703.25 lakhs in FY 2023 to Rs.2,824.82 lakhs in FY 2024, an increase of Rs.121.57 lakhs, or 4.50%, which is on account of growth in revenue during the year. Trade receivable days, stood at 105 days as of March 31, 2024, compared to 115 days as of March 31, 2023, reflecting an improvement in collections and turnover efficiency.

Particulars March 31, 2024 March 31, 2023 Change Trade Receivables - Holding period in Days 103 111 (8)

Note: Trade Receivables days = Average Trade Receivables divided by Revenue from Operations multiplied by Number of Days; No of days =365 days PRINCIPLE COMPONENTS OF THE STATEMENT OF PROFIT AND LOSS Total Income Our total Income comprises of: A. Revenue from operations: Revenue from operations consists of sale of products. Sale of products consists of traded goods and manufacturing goods. The other operational income is from commission the company receives for referral of clients to other companies for various works and recovery of sponsorship amount. B. Other Income: Other income consists mainly of interest income, subsidy levied, foreign currency fluctuation etc. Total Expenses Our total expenses comprise of Cost of material consumed, Purchase of Stock-In-Trade, Change in inventories, Employee Benefit Expense, Finance Costs, Depreciation & Amortization Expense and Other Expenses. Cost of Material Consumed: Cost of Material Consumed includes raw material consumed and purchase of stock in trade. Purchase of Stock-In-Trade It includes purchases of trading stock. Changes in Inventories of finished goods, work in progress and Stock in Trade Changes in inventories of Finished Goods, Work in Progress and Stock in Trade represents the changes between the opening and closing inventories of Finished Goods, Work in Progress and Stock in trade. Employee Benefit Expense It includes Salaries and wages, Contribution of Provident, Provision for gratuity, ESI, and staff welfare Encashment. Interest Cost It includes Interest expenses and other charges. Depreciation and Amortization Expenses It includes Depreciation and amortisation expenses. We recognize Depreciation and Amortization expense on a SLM basis as per provisions of the Companies Act, 2013. Other Expenses Other expenses include consumption of stores and spares, power and fuel, other factory overhead expenses, import related expenses, administrative expenses, Legal and Professional fees, rent, Rates and Taxes and Selling expenses. RESULTS OF OUR OPERATIONS The following discussion on results of operations should be read in conjunction with the Restated Financial Statements of our Company for the Fiscal Year 2025, Fiscal Year 2024 and Fiscal Year 2023: in lakhs)

Particulars For the Financial Year Ended 31st March, 2025 % of Total Income For the Financial Year Ended 31st March, 2024 % of Total Income For the Financial Year Ended 31st March, 2023 % of Total Income Revenue: Revenue from Operation 26,147.73 99.86 10,904.79 99.32 9,625.28 99.62 Other Income 37.62 0.14 74.75 0.68 36.53 0.38 Total Income 26,185.35 100.00 10,979.54 100.00 9,661.81 100.00 Expenses: Cost of Materials Consumed 11,031.31 42.13 5,187.65 47.25 6,398.73 66.23 Purchase of Stock in trade 13,467.64 51.43 3,840.40 34.98 2,723.43 28.19 Changes in inventories of finished goods, work in progress & trade goods (3,013.23) (11.51) (780.84) (7.11) (1,349.97) (13.97) Employee benefits expense 211.11 0.81 147.72 1.35 94.02 0.97 Finance cost 944.80 3.61 623.05 5.67 514.85 5.33 Depreciation and Amortisation exp 230.06 0.88 192.49 1.75 183.26 1.90 Other expenses 2,194.02 8.38 1,275.05 11.61 964.76 9.99 Total Expenses 25,065.71 95.72 10,485.52 95.50 9,529.08 98.63 Profit Before Exceptional & Extraordinary Item & Tax 1,119.64 4.28 494.02 4.50 132.73 1.37 Exceptional/Prior Period Items - - - - - - Profit Before Tax 1,119.64 4.28 494.02 4.50 132.73 1.37 Tax Expense (a) Current Tax 194.15 0.74 82.92 0.76 22.70 0.23 (b) MAT Entitlement 55.00 0.21 (68.48) (0.62) (22.58) (0.23) (c) Income tax for earlier years 3.48 0.01 0.50 0.00 0.49 0.01 (d) Interest on TDS 0.00 0.00 0.04 0.00 0.88 0.01 (e) Deferred Tax (Credit)/Charge 56.06 0.21 34.68 0.32 (75.36) (0.78) Total Tax Expenses 308.69 1.18 49.66 0.45 (73.87) (0.76) Profit / (Loss) For the Year 810.95 3.10 444.36 4.05 206.60 2.14

COMPARISON OF FINANCIAL YEAR ENDED 2025 TO FINANCIAL YEAR ENDED 2024 INCOME Total Income: Our total income has increased by 138.49% from Rs. 10,979.54 Lakhs in FY 2024 to Rs. 26,185.35 Lakhs in FY 2025 due to the factors described below: A. Revenue from Operations: Our Revenue from Operations increased by 139.78% in the year FY 2025 as compared to FY 2024. The amount increased from Rs. 10,904.79 Lakhs in FY 2024 to Rs. 26,147.73 Lakhs in FY 2025. Our Revenue from Operations consist of Revenue from manufacturing of PP Fabrics, Woven Sacks as well as trading activity of Plastic granules and PVC Resins. The Revenue Mix from Operations for financial Year 2025 and Financial Year 2024 are as follows: (Z in Lakhs)

Particulars For the Financial Year ended March 31, 2025 For the Financial Year ended March 31, 2024 % Increase/(Decrease) YoY Domestic Sales - manufacturing 12,238.81 7,889.59 55.13% Domestic Sales -Trading 13,908.92 3,015.20 361.29% Total 26,147.73 10,904.79 139.78%

Our revenue from operations increased by Rs.15,242.94 lakhs, or 139.78%, from Rs.10,904.79 lakhs in FY 2024 to Rs.26,147.73 lakhs in FY 2025. This growth was driven by strong performance across both manufacturing and trading verticals. • Manufacturing Revenue, constituting 46.81% of total revenue in FY 2025 (vs. 72.35% in FY 2024), registered a growth of 55.13%, reflecting increased capacity utilization, process optimization, and steady demand across core product lines such as Polypropylene Woven Fabrics and Bags. During FY 2024-25, our Company entered into a leave and license agreement with Hind Polyfabs Private Limited, a group company and took over its manufacturing set-up, which resulted in a capacity expansion of 2,400 MT per annum, i.e. from 8,470 MT per annum to 10,870 MT. Further there was an increase in production from 6,730 MT in FY 2024 to 10,823 MT in FY 2025, resulting in an increase of utilisation of 60.81% YoY. • While the trading segment exhibited a sharp increase in revenue, rising 361.29% YoY, this was driven by commodity demand cycles and expansion in the distribution of Plastic Granules and PVC Resins. Details of Revenue from Operations (Rs. in Lakhs)

Particulars For the Financial Year ended March 31, 2025 For the Financial Year ended March 31, 2024 % Increase/(Decrease) Manufacturing PP fabrics 7,220.61 4.626.03 56.09% PP Woven bags 5,018.20 3,263.55 53.77% Total Manufacturing Revenue 12,238.81 7,889.58 55.13 Trading Plastic Granules and PVC Resins 13,908.93 3,015.21 361.29% Total Trading Revenue 13,908.93 3,015.21 361.29% Total Revenue from Operations 26,147.73 10,904.79 139.78%

• Revenue from PP Fabrics and Woven Bags together contributed Rs.12,238.81 lakhs in FY 2025, up from Rs.7,889.58 lakhs in FY 2024 — a YoY growth of 55.13%. o This growth is on account of increase in the Capacity of additional 2,400 MT and incremental capacity utilisation of 6,730 MT in FY 2024 to 10,823 MT in FY 2025, resulting in an increase of utilisation of 60.81% YoY. o Enhanced order volumes from existing clients o Expanded customer base across new geographies • The trading revenue from Plastic Granules & PVC Resins, showing significant increase of 361.29% to stand at Rs. 13,908.93 Lakhs in FY 2025 as against Rs. 3,015.21 Lakhs in FY 2024, is volume-driven with lower value addition. B. Other Income Other income decreased by 49.67% from Rs. 74.75 Lakhs in FY 2024 to Rs. 37.62 Lakhs in FY 2025 because of the following reasons: - i. No subsidy was received in the financial year ended March 31, 2025 as against Rs. 50.35 Lakhs received in the financial year ended March 31, 2024 as the Government of West Bengal (where the manufacturing facilities of the Company are situated) has withdrawn all subsidy schemes for our Industry. ii. A one-time income of Rs. 6.30 lakhs from rate difference was registered in the financial year ended March 31, 2024. iii. Interest on Fixed Deposits has increased to Rs. 31.16 lakhs in financial year ended March 31, 2025 as against Rs. 11.03 Lakhs in the financial year ended March 31, 2024. EXPENDITURE Cost of Material Consumed and Purchase of Stock in Trade The cost of material consumed and purchases of stock in trade are critical components of our total operating expenses. These reflect the input costs directly attributable to our manufacturing and trading operations. The following table sets forth the details for the fiscal years ended March 31, 2025, and March 31, 2024: A) Cost of Material Consumed: (Z in Lakhs)

Particulars For the Financial Year ended March 31, 2025 For the Financial Year ended March 31, 2024 %Increase/ (Decrease) Opening Stock of Raw Material 221.67 566.92 (60.90)% Add: Purchases of Raw Material 11,595.76 4,842.40 139.46% Less: Closing Stock of Raw Material 786.12 221.67 254.64% Total Cost of Material Consumed 11,031.31 5,187.65 112.65%

The cost of material consumed increased from Rs.5,187.65 Lakhs in Fiscal 2024 to ^11,031.31 lakhs in Fiscal 2025, reflecting an increase of Rs.5,843.66 lakhs i.e., 112.65%. This increase is driven by: • A 139.46% increase in purchases of raw materials, from Rs.4,842.40 lakhs in fiscal 2024 to Rs.11,595.76 lakhs in fiscal 2025. • A comparatively lower closing stock in Fiscal 2025 of Rs.786.12 lakhs compared to purchases, indicating better inventory management. • A decline in opening stock from Rs.566.92 lakhs in Fiscal 2024 to Rs.221.67 lakhs in Fiscal 2025, due to higher consumption of previously held inventory in Fiscal 2024 and replenishment in Fiscal 2025. • An increase in manufacturing activity, due to a scale-up in operations because of increase in installed capacity. B) Purchase of Stock in Trade: (Z in Lakhs)

Particulars For the Financial Year ended March 31, 2025 For the Financial Year ended March 31, 2024 Purchase of Stock in Trade 13,467.64 3,840.40 Total Purchase of Stock of Stock in Trade 13,467.64 3,840.40

The purchase of stock in trade rose sharply from Rs.3,840.40 lakhs in Fiscal 2024 to Rs.13,467.64 lakhs in Fiscal 2025, registering a growth of Rs.9,627.24 lakhs or 250.68% compared to fiscal 2024 due to our focus on capitalizing on procurement opportunities in the fiscal 2025. Changes in inventories of Finished Goods, Work in Progress and Stock in Trade A) Finished Goods and Work in Progress (^ in Lakhs)

Particulars For the Financial Year ended March 31, 2025 For the Financial Year ended March 31, 2024 % Change (YoY) Opening Finished Goods and WIP 1,850.28 2,239.02 (17.36)% Closing Finished Goods and WIP 4,233.39 1,850.28 128.80% Changes in Inventories (2,383.11) 388.74 (713.03)%

During the fiscal year 2025, the Company reported a negative change in inventories of Rs. 2,383.11 lakhs, as compared to a change of Rs. 388.74 lakhs in the fiscal year 2024. The increase in the inventory reflects a build-up in closing inventory levels, particularly in finished goods and WIP. The closing inventory increased by Rs. 2,383.11 lakhs in FY 2025, compared to a decline by Rs. 388.74 lakhs in Fiscal 2024, representing a 713.03% year-on-year increase in closing inventory for Fiscal 2025, which shows the confidence of our management in the companys growth trajectory and market positioning. B) Stock in Trade (Rs. in Lakhs)

Particulars For the Financial Year ended March 31, 2025 For the Financial Year ended March 31, 2024 % Change (YoY) Opening Inventories 1,764.27 594.68 196.68% Closing Inventories 2,394.39 1,764.27 35.72% Changes in Inventories (630.12) (1,169.59) (46.13) %

During FY25, the Company reported closing inventories of Rs.2,394.39 Lakhs as compared to Rs.1,764.27 lakhs in FY24, representing a 35.72% increase year-on-year. Opening inventories for FY25 stood at Rs.1,764.27 Lakhs significantly higher than Rs.594.68 Lakhs in the pious year, reflecting the carryover of unsold stock from FY24. The change in inventories for FY25 was Rs. (630.12) Lakhs, compared to ^(1,169.59) lakhs in FY24. While both years reflect an increase in inventories, the lower build-up in FY25 indicates improved sales absorption and better inventory management. This translated into a reduced negative impact on profitability as compared to FY24. The moderation in inventory build-up suggests that demand conditions were stronger in FY25 relative to the previous year, enabling the Company to convert a larger proportion of production into sales. This not only supports reported profitability but also contributes positively to working capital efficiency. Employee Benefit Expenses (Z in Lakhs)

Particulars For the Financial Year ended March 31, 2025 For the Financial Year ended March 31, 2024 % Change Salaries and Wages 196.92 136.02 44.77% Contribution to Provident Funds 7.38 6.36 16.04% Provision for Gratuity 2.58 2.72 (5.15%) Employers State Insurance 2.63 2.27 15.86% Staff Welfare 1.60 0.35 357.14% Total Employee Benefits 211.11 147.72 42.91%

During the financial year ended March 31, 2025, the total employee benefits expense increased by Rs.63.39 lakhs or 42.91% to ^211.11 lakhs from Rs.147.72 lakhs in the previous financial year. This increase was primarily due to the following factors: • Salaries and Wages, increased by Rs.60.90 lakhs or 44.77%, attributable to, expansion in workforce to support business growth, annual increments and performance-linked compensation. Interest Cost (Z in Lakhs)

Particulars For the Financial Year ended March 31, 2025 For the Financial Year ended March 31, 2024 Absolute Change % Change Interest on Working Capital Loans 443.82 299.82 144.00 48.02% Interest on Term Loans 173.13 163.06 10.07 6.18% Interest on Debenture 1.73 1.95 (0.22) (11.28) % Interest on Unsecured Loans 93.82 69.96 23.86 34.11% Total Interest Cost 712.50 534.79 177.71 33.23%

Total Interest Cost increased by Rs. 177.71 lakhs in fiscal 2025 compared to fiscal 2024, representing an increase of 33.23%. This is mainly due to the following: • Interest Cost on working capital facilities increased by Rs.144.00 lakhs in fiscal 2025 compared to fiscal 2024, representing an increase of 48.02% due to enhanced utilization of sanctioned limits to meet higher operational requirements, driven by capacity expansion during the year and incremental short-term borrowings to support the working capital requirements of the Company. • Interest on term Loan increased by Rs.10.07 Lakhs, representing an increase of 6.18% in fiscal 2025 compared to fiscal 2024. • Interest on unsecured loans increased by Rs.23.86 lakhs in fiscal 2025 compared to fiscal 2024, representing an increase of 34.11% as the Company has relied on short-term borrowings from group entities and financial institutions without collateral. • Marginal decline in interest expenses on debentures was due to conversion of debentures on 24th of March, 2025 into equity shares. Depreciation and Amortization Expenses (Z in Lakhs)

Particulars For the Financial Year ended March 31, 2025 For the Financial Year ended March 31, 2024 Absolute Change % Change Depreciation and Amortization Expenses 230.06 192.49 37.57 19.52% Total 230.06 192.49 37.57 19.52%

Depreciation and amortization expenses has increased by Rs.37.57 lakhs in fiscal 2025 compared to fiscal 2024, clocking an increase of 19.52% due to rise in the depreciable base of assets in fiscal 2025. The increase is consistent with a growing asset base and reflects the companys ongoing investments in installed capacity. Other Expenses

Particulars For the Financial Year ended March 31, 2025 For the Financial Year ended March 31, 2024 Absolute Change % Change Consumption of Stores & Spares 570.57 482.89 87.68 18.16% Power & Fuel 719.23 595.84 123.39 20.71% Other Factory Overhead Expenses 60.15 34.18 25.97 75.98% Import Related Expenses 106.40 21.05 85.35 405.46% Auditors Remuneration 1.00 1.00 0.00 0.00% Insurance Expenses 12.64 6.91 5.73 82.92% Administration Expenses 26.69 14.92 11.77 78.89% Legal & Professional Fees 19.37 19.17 0.20 1.04% Rent 75.26 13.84 61.42 443.79% Rates & Taxes 66.63 1.24 65.39 5273.39% Selling Expenses 536.08 84.01 452.07 538.11% Total 2,194.02 1,275.05 918.97 72.07%

During the financial year ended March 31, 2025, our total operating expenses stood at Rs.2,194.02 Lakhs, representing a significant increase of 72.07% as compared to Rs.1,275.05 Lakhs in the previous financial year. The increase was broad- based across several expense categories, with certain heads showing growth due to operational scale-up and higher business activity. Key expense movements are as follows: • Consumption of Stores & Spares increased by 18.16% from Rs.482.89 Lakhs in FY 2024 to Rs.570.57 Lakhs in FY 2025. This increase was on account of higher production volumes and increased maintenance requirements. • Power & Fuel expense rose by 20.71% i.e., Rs.719.23 Lakhs in FY 2025, from Rs.595.84 Lakhs in FY 2024, reflecting higher energy costs due to capacity utilization. • Other Factory Overhead Expenses grew by 75.98% to Rs.60.15 Lakhs, driven by higher factory-level operational activities. • Import Related Expenses witnessed an increase of 405.46% from Rs.21.05 Lakhs in FY 2024 to Rs.106.40 Lakhs in FY 2025, attributable to increased reliance on imported inputs and adverse foreign exchange fluctuations. • Insurance Expenses increased to Rs.12.64 Lakhs, because of expansion in the asset base and higher insurance premium costs. • Administration Expenses increased by 78.89% to Rs.26.69 Lakhs, in line with the scaling up of our business operations. • Rent rose substantially by 443.79% to Rs.75.26 Lakhs in FY 2025, mainly due to taking of manufacturing facilities by the company from one of our Group Company - Hind Polyfabs Private Limited, Unit-II at Village Panchpara, P.O. Radhadasi, Andul Road, Howrah, West Bengal - 711317, which was taken on leave and license basis by the Company w.e.f. May 24, 2024. • Rates & Taxes surged to Rs.66.63 Lakhs as against Rs.1.24 Lakhs in FY 2024, mainly due to statutory levies and assessments during the year. The Company has paid GST penalty of Rs. 61.0 Lakhs during FY 2025. • Selling Expenses increased to Rs.536.08 Lakhs in FY 2025 from Rs.84.01 Lakhs in FY 2024, representing a growth of 538.11%, in line with higher sales volumes and expanded distribution network. This was mainly due to increase in unloading charges by Rs. 29.75 Lakhs (152.3%), transportation charges by Rs. 37.07 lakhs (68.68%), substantial increase in amount of discounts and claims provided to large customers by Rs. 368.17 Lakhs on accounts of incremental offtake by them and sales promotion expenses of Rs. 13.88 Lakhs (100%) in FY 2025. • Legal & Professional Fees remained stable at Rs.19.37 Lakhs as compared to Rs.19.17 Lakhs in FY 2024. • Auditors Remuneration was unchanged at Rs.1.00 Lakhs. Going forward, the Company remains focused on operational efficiencies, prudent cost management, and optimizing resource utilization to ensure that expense growth remains aligned with revenue expansion. Profit before Tax: Our Profit Before Tax (PBT) increased to ^1,119.65 lakhs in Fiscal 2025 from Rs.494.02 lakhs in Fiscal 2024, representing an increase of Rs.625.63 lakhs or 126.64%. The increase in profits before tax is primarily attributable to the corresponding increase in revenue from operations, which registered a substantial growth of 139.78% in fiscal 2025. Tax Expenses Our total tax expenses for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2025, stood at Rs.308.69 lakhs, as compared to Rs.49.66 lakhs for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2024. This represents an increase of Rs.259.03 lakhs or 521.60% on a year-on-year basis. The rise in tax expenses is attributable to improved profitability during the year, leading to higher taxable income and consequently higher current tax liability. Profit after Tax Our Profit After Tax (PAT) increased to Rs.810.96 lakhs in fiscal 2025, compared to Rs.444.36 lakhs in fiscal 2024, reflecting strong growth in profitability. The key attributes for the growth in Profits After Tax are as follows: 1. Growth in Revenue from Operations 2. Efficient Cost Management 3. Improved Operating Margins COMPARISON OF FINANCIAL YEAR ENDED 2024 TO FINANCIAL YEAR ENDED 2023 INCOME The Total Income has increased by ^1317.73 Lakhs, representing 13.64% in Fiscal 2024 as compared to Fiscal 2023, comprising of a rise of 13.29% in Revenue from Operations and a significant rise of 104.63% in Other Income. Revenue from Operations: Our Revenue from Operations increased by 13.29% in the fiscal 2024 as compared to Fiscal 2023. The amount increased from Rs.9,625.28 Lakhs in Fiscal 2023 to Rs.10,904.79 Lakhs in Fiscal 2024. Our Revenue from Operations consist of Revenue from manufacturing of PP Fabrics, PP Fabric Bags and trading in Plastic Granules & PVC Resin. The Revenue Mix from Operations for financial Year 2025 and Financial Year 2024 are as follows:

Particulars For F.Y. For F.Y. Increase/(Decrease) March 31, 2024 March 31, 2023 Amount % Domestic Sales - Manufacturing 7,889.59 7,347.93 541.66 7.37% Domestic Sales - Trading 3,015.20 2,277.35 737.85 32.40% Total 10,904.79 9,625.28 1,279.51 13.29%

This growth was driven by improved performance across both manufacturing and trading verticals, with the manufacturing segment continuing to serve as the operational backbone of the business. • Manufacturing Revenue increased by Rs. 541.66 lakhs, representing a marginal increase of 7.37%. The increase was attributable to higher demand from existing customers and enhanced production efficiencies. • Trading Revenue, increased by Rs. 737.85 lakhs representing an increase of 32.40%. The increase was primarily due to expansion in product offerings, wider customer reach, and enhanced sourcing capabilities. Details of Revenue from Operations (Major Products)

Particulars For the Financial Year ended March 31, 2025 For the Financial Year ended March 31, 2024 % Increase/(Decrease) Manufacturing PP Fabrics 4,626.03 6,752.06 (31.49)% PP Woven bags 3,263.55 595.87 447.69% Total Manufacturing Revenue 7,889.58 7,347.93 7.37% Trading Plastic Granules and PVC Resins 3,015.21 2,277.35 32.40% Total Trading Revenue 3015.21 2,277.35 32.40% Total Revenue from Operations 10,904.79 9,625.28 13.29%

Total revenue from operations increased by 13.29% from Rs.9,625.28 lakhs in FY 2023-24 to Rs.10,904.79 lakhs in FY 202425. This growth demonstrates the business model of the Company and reflects the Companys ability to diversify revenue streams between manufacturing and trading segments. a) Manufacturing • PP Fabrics: Revenue declined by 31.49% to Rs.4,626.03 lakhs in FY 2024 compared to Rs.6,752.06 lakhs in FY 2023. During FY 2024, the Company has channelised a certain portion of PP Fabrics produced inhouse to manufacture PP Woven Bags, thereby recoding an increase in manufacturing of PP Woven Bags and a reduction in volume of PP Woven Fabrics available for outright sale in the markets. • PP Woven Bags: Revenue increased substantially by 447.69%, reaching Rs.3,263.55 lakhs in FY 2024-25 as against Rs.595.87 lakhs in the previous year. This was driven by capacity expansion, improved utilization levels, and higher domestic demand from agro-based and industrial customers. • Total Manufacturing Revenue: Improved by 7.37%, from Rs.7,347.93 lakhs in FY 2023-24 to Rs.7,889.58 lakhs in FY 2024-25, reflecting a balanced portfolio. Other Income Other income increased by 104.60% from Rs. 36.53 Lakhs in FY 2023 to Rs.74.75 Lakhs in FY 2024. The increase was primarily driven by: - i. Higher subsidies received, which increased by Rs. 22.25 Lakhs, representing government or regulatory incentives linked to our operations. ii. Increased interest income on fixed deposits, rising by Rs. 7.33 Lakhs, reflecting higher average deposit balances. iii. Significant growth in rate difference & freight income, up from Rs. 0.08 Lakhs to Rs.6.30 Lakhs. iv. Forex income also improved, increasing by Rs. 2.13 crore, due to favourable foreign exchange movements. EXPENDITURE Cost of Material Consumed and Purchase of Stock in Trade The cost of material consumed and purchases of stock in trade are critical components of our total operating expenses. These reflect the input costs directly attributable to our manufacturing and trading operations. The following table sets forth the details for the fiscal years ended March 31, 2024, and March 31, 2023: 260 A) Cost of Material Consumed:

Particulars For the Financial Year ended March 31, 2024 For the Financial Year ended March 31, 2023 % Increase/(Decrease) Opening Stock of Raw Material 566.92 644.36 (12.02) % Add: Purchases of Raw Material 4,842.40 6321.29 (23.40) % Less: Closing Stock of Raw Material (221.67) (566.92) (60.90) % Total Cost of Material Consumed 5,187.65 6,398.73 (18.93) %

The cost of material consumed decreased significantly from Rs.6,398.73 Lakhs in Fiscal 2023 to Rs.5187.65 Lakhs in Fiscal 2024, reflecting a decline of ^1,211.08 lakhs, representing a decrease of 18.93%. This decrease was primarily driven by: • A 23.40% decline in purchases of raw materials, from Rs.6,321.29 lakhs in fiscal 2024 to Rs.4,842.40 lakhs in fiscal 2024, which was due to our improved procurement efficiency and partial softening of commodity prices. • A comparatively lower closing stock in Fiscal 2024 of Rs.221.67 lakhs compared to purchases, indicating better inventory management. • A decline in opening stock from Rs.644.36 lakhs in Fiscal 2023 to Rs.566.92 lakhs in Fiscal 2024, due to higher consumption of previously held inventory in Fiscal 2023 and replenishment in Fiscal 2024. B) Purchase of Stock in Trade:

Particulars For the Financial Year ended March 31, 2024 For the Financial Year ended March 31, 2023 Purchase of Stock in Trade 3,840.40 2,723.43 Total Purchase of Stock of Stock in Trade 3,840.40 2,723.43

Conversely, the purchase of stock-in-trade increased by Rs.1,116.97 lakhs (approximately 41.01%) from Rs.2,723.43 lakhs in Fiscal 2023 to Rs.3,840.40 lakhs in Fiscal 2024. This increase was attributable to a strategic shift in product mix, enhanced focus on traded goods, and higher volume in our trading operations during the year. The company has continued to maintain efficient inventory management, with moderate closing stock levels relative to total purchases, due to focus of the company on just-in-time procurement, minimizing holding costs while ensuring uninterrupted production. Changes in inventories of Finished Goods, Work in Progress and Stock in Trade A. Finished Goods and Work in Progress (Z in Lakhs)

Particulars For the Financial Year ended March 31, 2024 For the Financial Year ended March 31, 2023 % Change (YoY) Opening Finished Goods and Work in Progress 2,239.02 1,325.25 68.95% Closing Finished Goods and Work in Progress 1,850.28 2,239.02 (17.36) % Changes in Inventories 388.74 (913.77) (142.54) %

Opening Inventories increased from Rs.1,325.25 Lakhs in FY 2023 to Rs.2,239.02 lakhs in FY 2024, registering a growth of 68.98% YoY. The increase was primarily attributable to higher procurement of raw materials and finished goods carried forward from the previous year to meet anticipated demand. Closing Inventories decreased from Rs.2,239.02 Lakhs in FY 2023 to Rs.1,850.28 lakhs in FY 2024, a decline of 17.36% YoY. This decline was due to improved inventory turnover, rationalisation of stock levels, and better alignment of production schedules with market requirements. Changes in Inventories of Finished Goods, Work-in-Progress and Stock-in-Trade stood at Rs.388.74 Lakhs in FY 2024 compared to (Rs.913.77) Lakhs in FY 2023, reflecting a 142.54% YoY change. This significant swing indicates a shift from inventory build-up in the previous year to inventory release during FY 2024, positively contributing to operational cash flows. B. Stock in Trade

Particulars For the Financial Year ended March 31, 2024 For the Financial Year ended March 31, 2023 % Change (YoY) Opening Inventories 594.68 158.49 275.22% Closing Inventories 1,764.27 594.69 196.88% Changes in Inventories (1,169.59) (436.20) 168.14%

During the financial year ended March 31, 2024, the Company recorded a notable movement in inventories. • Opening Inventories stood at Rs.594.68 Lakhs as against Rs.158.49 Lakhs in FY 2023, reflecting a higher stock carried into the year. • Closing Inventories increased substantially to Rs.1,764.27 Lakhs as against Rs.594.69 Lakhs in FY 2023, a 196.88% YoY growth. • Changes in Inventories stood at an increase of Rs. 1,169.59 Lakhs as against an increase of Rs.436.20 Lakhs in FY23. This substantial build-up of inventories highlights the Companys preparedness to meet anticipated demand, while also indicating a strategic stocking approach compared to the previous year. Employee Benefit Expenses R in Lakhs)

Particulars For the Financial Year ended March 31, 2024 For the Financial Year ended March 31, 2023 % Change Salaries and Wages 136.02 84.65 60.69% Contribution to Provident Fund 6.36 4.83 31.68% Provision for Gratuity 2.72 2.52 7.94% Employers State Insurance 2.27 1.72 31.98% Staff Welfare 0.35 0.30 16.67% Total 147.72 94.02 57.12%

During the financial year ended March 31, 2024, the total employee benefits expense increased by Rs.53.70 lakhs or 57.12% to Rs.147.72 lakhs from Rs.94.02 lakhs in the previous financial year. This increase was primarily due to the following factors: • Salaries and Wages, increased by ^51.37 lakhs or 60.69%, attributable to expansion in workforce strength and annual salary revisions to retain and attract talent. Interest Expenses in T.nJrhv)

Particulars For the Financial Year ended March 31, 2024 For the Financial Year ended March 31, 2023 Absolute Change % Change Interest on Working Capital Loans 299.82 147.28 152.54 103.55 Interest on Term Loans 163.06 200.97 (37.91) (18.86) Interest on Debenture 1.95 0.00 1.95 100.00 Interest on Unsecured Loans 69.96 0.35 69.61 19888.57 Total Interest Expense 534.79 348.60 186.19 53.41

Total Interest expense increased by Rs. 186.19 lakhs in fiscal 2024 compared to fiscal 2023, representing an increase of 53.41%. This is mainly due to the following: • Interest expenses on working capital facilities increased by Rs.152.54 lakhs in fiscal 2024 compared to fiscal 2023, representing an increase of 103.552% due to enhanced utilization of sanctioned limits to meet higher operational requirements, driven by capacity expansion during the year. • Interest on unsecured loans increased by Rs.69.61 lakhs in fiscal 2024 compared to fiscal 2023, as the Company has relied on short-term borrowings from group entities and financial institutions. • Interest expenses on debentures increased by 100% in fiscal 2024 compared to fiscal 2023. • Interest on term loans declined by t37.91 lakhs in fiscal 2024 compared to fiscal 2023, representing a decrease of 18.86%. Depreciation and Amortization Expenses in Lakhs)

Particulars For the Financial Year ended March 31, 2024 For the Financial Year ended March 31, 2023 Absolute Change % Change Depreciation and Amortization Expenses 192.49 183.26 9.23 5.04 Total 192.49 183.26 9.23 5.04

The Depreciation and Amortization Expenses for the financial year ended March 31, 2024, stood at t192.49 crore as compared to t183.26 crore for the financial year ended March 31, 2023, representing an increase of t9.23 crore or 5.04%. The increase was on account of additions to fixed assets and the resultant higher depreciation in the current year. Other Expenses

Particulars For the Financial Year ended March 31, 2024 For the Financial Year ended March 31, 2023 Absolute Change % Change Consumption of Stores & Spares 482.89 254.93 227.96 89.42% Power & Fuel 595.84 529.65 66.19 12.50% Other Factory Overhead Expenses 34.18 37.99 (3.81) (10.03)% Import Related Expenses 21.05 7.44 13.61 182.93% Auditors Remuneration 1.00 0.75 0.25 33.33% Insurance Expenses 6.91 7.20 (0.29) (4.03) % Administration Expenses 14.92 16.73 (1.81) (10.82) % Legal & Professional Fees 19.17 27.91 (8.74) (31.31) % Rent 13.84 13.72 0.12 0.87% Rates & Taxes 1.24 2.91 (1.67) (57.39) % Selling Expenses 84.01 65.53 18.48 28.20% Total 1,275.05 964.76 310.29 32.16%

For the fiscal year ended March 31, 2024, our total other expenses stood at t1,275.05 lakhs as compared to t964.76 lakhs in the previous year, representing an increase of t310.29 lakhs or 32.16% year-on-year. This increase is in line with the Companys growth in revenue and business operations, and reflects investments in capacity expansion and operational support functions. Below is a detailed breakdown and analysis of the key components of our operating expenses: The Key Contributors to the increase in total other expenses are as follows: • Consumption of Stores & Spares increased by 89.42% due to higher operational requirements and maintenance activities. • Power & Fuel expenses rose by 12.50%, reflecting higher production volumes and resultant increase in energy costs. • Import related expenses increased by 182.93%, attributable to higher reliance on imported raw materials and forex fluctuations. • Selling Expenses grew by 28.20%, in line with enhanced marketing and distribution efforts. Our Commission expenses increased by t 3.84 Lakhs (225.13%) and Loading and Unloading Charges increased by t 13.42 Lakhs (219.08%). Profit before Tax: Our Profit Before Tax (PBT) increased to t494.02 lakhs in Fiscal 2024 from t132.73 lakhs in Fiscal 2023, representing an increase of t361.29 lakhs or 272.20%. The significant increase in profits before tax is attributable to an increase in revenue from operations, which registered a growth of 13.64% in fiscal 2024 coupled with a decrease in Cost of Raw Material consumed by 18.93% and changes in inventories of finished goods, WIP and stock in trade by 42.26% Tax Expenses The Companys total tax expense for the year ended March 31, 2024, stood at Rs.49.66 lakhs, as against a net tax credit of Rs.73.87 lakhs in FY 2022-23. The shift from a net tax credit position in FY23 to a tax expense in FY24 is primarily attributable to the Companys improved profitability and the resulting impact on deferred and current tax provisions. Profit after Tax Our Profit After Tax (PAT) increased to Rs.444.36 lakhs in fiscal 2024, compared to Rs.206.60 lakhs in fiscal 2023, due to a corresponding increase in profitability, reflecting a 115.08% increase in Profit After Tax (PAT) as compared to FY23.The key attributes for the growth in Profit After Tax are as follows: 1. Growth in Revenue from Operations 2. Cost Management due to economies of scale CASH FLOWS The table below is our cash flows for the financial years ended on March 31, 2025, 2024 and 2023: in Lakhs)

Particulars For the Financial year ended March 31, 2025 For the Financial year ended March 31, 2024 For the Financial year ended March 31, 2023 Net cash (used)from operating activities (1,689.56) (1,295.23) (229.81) Net cash (used)from investing activities (944.18) (291.64) (253.89) Net cash (used)from financing activities 2,631.40 1,584.10 478.27

Cash Flows from Operating Activities For the period ended on March 31, 2025 Net cash used in operating activities was Rs.1,689.56 Lakhs, primarily driven by a substantial increase in working capital requirements, particularly increase in inventories by Rs.3,464.33 Lakhs & trade receivables by Rs.437.43 Lakhs and decrease in Trade payables by Rs.286.65 lakhs and other current liabilities by Rs. 89.15 Lakhs respectively. Further there was an increase in Bank Balances other than cash and cash equivalents by Rs.346.19 Lakhs. While the profit before tax improved to ^1,119.65 lakhs, and the operating profit before working capital changes stood at Rs.2,263.35 Lakhs, the elevated inventory build-up significantly impacted cash flows. The buildup in the inventories was primarily due to higher raw material procurement owing to manufacturing capacity expansion and stocking of traded goods in anticipation of higher future demand and pricing advantages. For the year ended on March 31, 2024 Net cash used in operating activities was Rs.1,295.23 lakhs, primarily driven by an increase in working capital requirements, particularly increase in inventories by Rs.393.63 Lakhs, trade receivables by Rs.104.49 Lakhs and other current assets by Rs. 562.02 lakhs respectively. There is a marked decrease in Trade payables by Rs.1389.87 lakhs and a decrease in other current liabilities by Rs. 44.24 Lakhs respectively. Operating profit before working capital changes improved to Rs.1,298.53 lakhs, supported by improved profitability across both segments, viz trading and manufacturing. The build-up in inventories, Trade receivables and other current assets used up cash in FY 2024. However, this was significantly offset by the credits extended by the Creditors of the Company and a decline in other current liabilities. For the year ended on March 31, 2023 Net cash used in operating activities for FY 2023 was Rs.229.81 Lakhs, driven by increase in inventories by Rs. 1428.85 Lakhs and Trade receivables by Rs. 232.59 Lakhs. Although profit before tax was relatively modest at Rs.132.73 Lakhs, operating profit before working capital changes amounted to Rs.827.14 Lakhs, driven by finance and depreciation-related adjustments. The key contributors were a significant increase in inventories by Rs.1,428.85 Lakhs, due to the commencement of higher trading activity and planned stock accumulation, increase in trade receivables (Rs.232.59 lakhs) on account of higher credit sales in both business segments and an increase in trade payables (Rs.806.49 Lakhs) due to extended credit support from suppliers, partially offsetting the cash burden. Cash Flows from Investing Activities For the period ended on March 31, 2025 Net cash used in investing activities during FY 2025 amounted to Rs.944.18 Lakhs, representing the highest capital outlay in the three-year period. Key components include: (i) Net outflow towards Purchase of property, plant, and equipment of Rs.1,002.32 lakhs, reflecting upon major capital expenditure towards capacity expansion, modernisation of manufacturing infrastructure and deployment of new technologies, (ii) Net inflow of Rs.50.48 Lakhs indicates capital projects reaching completion, with costs transferred to fixed assets and (iii) Interest income of ^31.16 lakhs was realized during the year, from fixed deposits maintained for margin/collateral purposes by the Company. The substantial increase in capital expenditure aligns with the Companys broader growth strategy, aiming to strengthen manufacturing capacity and build an efficient trading backend. The completion of CWIP projects also suggests that earlier investments are transitioning into productive use, expected to yield revenue and operational benefits in subsequent years. For the year ended on March 31, 2024 In FY 2024, net cash used in investing activities stood at Rs.291.64 Lakhs. The investment pattern during this year reflected upon the transitional capex phase, comprising both new investments and continuation of projects initiated earlier by the Company. Key components include:(i) Net outflow towards Purchase of property, plant, and equipment of Rs.283.44 lakhs, primarily toward expansion and maintenance capex in manufacturing operations, (ii) Net outflow of Rs.38.90 lakhs in CWIP owing to ongoing construction and equipment procurement for planned upgrades, and (iii) Interest income of Rs.11.03 lakhs fixed deposits from fixed deposits maintained for margin/collateral purposes by the Company. FY 2024 was a bridge year for the Company, marked by moderate asset creation while we were preparing for accelerated growth in FY 2025. The mix of ongoing CWIP and asset additions reflects upon our strategy of active project management and phased deployment of investment capital. For the year ended on March 31, 2023 Net cash used in investing activities in FY 2023 was Rs.253.89 Lakhs, driven mainly by asset build-up for foundational operations. The key components include: (i) CWIP additions of Rs.176.18 Lakhs for setting up or expanding facilities, (ii) Capex spending of Rs.113.80 lakhs, a majority of which relates to infrastructure development, including plant and machinery for core manufacturing lines, (iii) Capital advances of Rs.24.82 lakhs towards contracts and vendor mobilization for capex rollout and (iv) Interest income of: Rs.3.70 lakhs, derived from limited short-term investments. FY 2023 marked the initiation of a long-term investment cycle for the Company to support its growth strategy, laying the physical and contractual foundation for scaling up operations. The large CWIP build-up reflects assets under development, which have been progressively capitalized in the following years. Overall, the Companys cash flows from investing activities are a reflection of a strategically sequenced capex program, oriented toward long-term asset creation, operational scalability, and competitive readiness. The shift from heavy CWIP in FY 2023 to higher asset capitalization in FY 2025 demonstrates effective project execution and capital allocation. As these investments mature and become revenue-generating, they are expected to contribute to improved operational cash flows and return on capital employed. Cash Flows from Financing Activities For the period ended on March 31, 2025 Net cash generated from financing activities during FY 2025 stood at Rs.2,631.40 lakhs, the highest among the reported years, and primarily reflects the Companys strategy to fund its aggressive growth and working capital requirements. The key components were (i) Equity infusion of Rs.1,800.00 lakhs by conversion of 0.1% Compulsory Convertible debentures into equity shares, (ii) Increase in short-term borrowings by Rs.3,457.88 lakhs, reflecting upon the Companys reliance on short term funding for meeting its working capital requirements, (iii) reduction in long term borrowings by Rs. Rs.1,681.68 lakhs due to repayment, reflecting upon a shift toward reducing leverage duration by the Company and (iv) interest payment of Rs. Rs.944.80 Lakhs, which the company counts as financial cost of supporting expansion and aims to optimise over a period of time. For the year ended on March 31, 2024 Net cash generated from financing activities during FY 2024 was Rs.1,584.10 Lakhs. The funding mix focused more on debt-led growth but also included modest equity infusion. The key components were (i) increase in short term borrowings by Rs. 1,933.89 lakhs to meet elevated working capital requirements and to settle outstanding trade payables, (ii) Equity infusion of Rs. 223.04 lakhs by private placement, (iii) increase in long term borrowings by Rs. 50.22 lakhs and (iv) Interest payment of Rs.623.05 lakhs. For the year ended on March 31, 2023 Net cash generated from financing activities in FY 2023 was Rs.478.27 Lakhs, forming the foundation of the Companys financial structuring strategy during its early expansion phase. The key components were: (i) increase in short term borrowings by Rs. 1522.68 lakhs, (ii) Equity infusion of Rs. 318.12 lakhs by private placement, (iii) reduction in long term borrowings by Rs. 847.68 lakhs due to repayment of long-term loans and shifting towards short term borrowings and (iv) interest payment of Rs. 514.85 lakhs. RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS Related party transactions with our promoters, directors and their entities and relatives primarily relate to remuneration, salary, commission and issue of Equity Shares. For further details of related parties kindly refer chapter titled "Restated Financial Statements" beginning on page no. 194 of this Draft Red Herring Prospectus. OFF-BALANCE SHEET ITEMS We do not have any other off-balance sheet arrangements, derivative instruments or other relationships with any entity that have been established for the purposes of facilitating off-balance sheet arrangements. QUALIFICATIONS OF THE STATUTORY AUDITORS WHICH HAVE NOT BEEN GIVEN EFFECT TO IN THE RESTATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS The Restated Financial Statements do not contain any qualifications which have not been given effect in the restated financial statements. QUALITATIVE DISCLOSURE ABOUT MARKET RISK Financial Market Risks Market risk is the risk of loss related to adverse changes in market prices, including interest rate risk. We are exposed to interest rate risk, inflation and credit risk in the normal course of our business. Interest Rate Risk Our financial results are subject to changes in interest rates, which may affect our debt service obligations in future and our access to funds. Effect of Inflation We are affected by inflation as it has an impact on the salary, wages, etc. In line with changing inflation rates, we rework our margins so as to absorb the inflationary impact. Credit Risk We are exposed to credit risk on monies owed to us by our customers. If our customers do not pay us promptly, or at all, we may have to make provisions for or write-off such amounts. OTHER MATTERS Details of default, if any, including therein the amount involved, duration of default and present status, in repayment of statutory dues or repayment of debentures or repayment of deposits or repayment of loans from any bank or financial institution Except as disclosed in chapter titled "RestatedFinancial Statements " beginning on page no. 194 of this Draft Red Herring Prospectus, there have been no defaults in payment of statutory dues or repayment of debentures and interest thereon or repayment of deposits and interest thereon or repayment of loans from any bank or financial institution and interest thereon by the Company. Material Frauds There are no material frauds, as reported by our statutory auditor, committed against our Company, in the last three Financial Years. Unusual or infrequent events or transactions Except as described in this Draft Red Herring Prospectus, during the period/ years under review there have been no transactions or events, which in our best judgment, would be considered "unusual" or "infrequent". Significant Economic Changes that Materially Affected or are Likely to Affect Income from Continuing Operations Our business has been subject, and we expect it to continue to be subject, to significant economic changes that materially affect or are likely to affect our income from continuing operations identified above in ‘Managements Discussion and Analysis of Financial Conditions and Results of Operations - Significant factors affecting our financial condition and results of operations and the uncertainties described in ‘Risk Factors on Page no. 247 and 29 respectively. Known trends or uncertainties that have had or are expected to have a material adverse impact on revenue or income from continuing operations Other than as described above and in the section titled "Risk Factors " beginning on page no. 29 of this Draft Red Herring Prospectus, there are no known trends or uncertainties that have or had or are expected to have a material adverse impact on revenues or income of our company from continuing operations. Future relationship between Costs and Income Other than as described in the section above and chapters titled "Risk Factors" and "Our Business" beginning on page No. 29 and 127 of this Draft Red Herring Prospectus, there are no factors, which will affect the future relationship between costs and income or which are expected to have a material adverse impact on our operations and finances. The extent to which material increases in revenue or income from operations are due to increased volume, introduction of new products or services or increased prices Changes in revenue in the last three financial years are as explained in the part "Financial Year 2024-25 compared with financial year 2023-24 and Financial Year 2023-24 compared with Financial Year 2022-23" above. Significant dependence on a single or few Suppliers or Customers: Significant proportion of our purchases have historically been derived from a limited number of suppliers. The % of Contribution of our suppliers vis a vis the total purchases for the financial year ended March 31, 2025, 2024 and 2023 are as follows: (Z in Lakhs)

Particulars For the year ended March 31, 2025 For the year ended March 31, 2024 For the year ended March 31, 2023 Amount % Amount % Amount % Top 5 Suppliers 18,912.69 77.69 3,514.36 38.93 5,836.95 63.99 Top 10 Suppliers 20,881.92 85.78 4,939.77 54.72 7,320.14 80.25

Significant proportion of our sales have historically been derived from a limited number of customers. The % of Contribution of our customers vis a vis the total revenue from operations for the financial year ended March 31, 2025, 2024 and 2023 are as follows: (Z in Lakhs)

For F.Y. ended March 31, 2025 For F.Y. ended March 31, 2024 For F.Y. ended March 31, 2023 Particulars Amount % of total Revenue from Operations Amount % of total Revenue from Operations Amount % of total Revenue from Operations Top 5 Customer 8,277.25 31.66 2,901.94 26.61 2,873.91 29.86 Top 10 Customers 10,689.17 40.88 4,073.70 37.36 3,944.32 40.98 Total Revenue from Operations 26,147.73 100.00 10,904.79 100.00 9,625.28 100.00