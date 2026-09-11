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Injecto Polymers Ltd Share Price Live

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Injecto Polymers Ltd KEY RATIOS

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Injecto Polymers Ltd Corporate Action

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NEWS AND UPDATE

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SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

11 Sep, 2026|08:27 AM
Sep-2025
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 88.14%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 88.14%

Non-Promoter- 11.85%

Institutions: 11.85%

Non-Institutions: 0.00%

Custodian: 0.00%

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Injecto Polymers Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Equity Capital

15.18

13.38

11.73

9.33

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

32.15

7.84

5.87

3.04

Net Worth

47.33

21.22

17.6

12.37

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet

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Injecto Polymers Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Inox India Ltd

INOXINDIA

2,295.95

83.120,838.8556.370.09357125.45

Garware Hi Tech Films Ltd

GRWRHITECH

6,911.4

41.5216,056.84126.580.17584.141,113.42

EPL Ltd

EPL

245.65

25.647,868.52221.02400.336.85

AGI Greenpac Ltd

AGI

773.05

13.595,001.4399.580785.27372.17

Uflex Ltd

UFLEX

673.85

31.794,865.9764.290.452,270.68467.43

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Injecto Polymers Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman / Executive Director / M D / Promoter

Ramesh Kumar Rateria

WTD & Executive Director

Ashok Kumar Rateria

Independent Non Exe. Director

Sushil Kumar Sultania

Independent Non Exe. Director

Chandan Sengupta

Independent Non Exe. Director

Anupma Kashyap

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Chaman Chhajer

Registered Office

5th Flr Room No.2 Gate No.3,

Poddar Court 18 Rabindra Saran,

West Bengal - 700001

Tel: +91 033 2237 8167

Website: http://www.injectopolymers.in

Email: cs@injectopolymers.in

Registrar Office

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Summary

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Reports by Injecto Polymers Ltd

Company FAQs

The Injecto Polymers Ltd shares price on N/A is ₹undefined today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Injecto Polymers Ltd is ₹undefined Cr. as of 11 Sep ‘26
The PE and PB ratios of Injecto Polymers Ltd is undefined and undefined as of 11 Sep ‘26
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Injecto Polymers Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Injecto Polymers Ltd is ₹undefined and ₹undefined as of 11 Sep ‘26
Injecto Polymers Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at N/I% and 1 Month at N/I%.
The shareholding pattern of Injecto Polymers Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - N/I %
Institutions - N/I %
Public - N/I %

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