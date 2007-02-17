Injecto Polymers Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
15.18
13.38
11.73
9.33
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
32.15
7.84
5.87
3.04
Net Worth
47.33
21.22
17.6
12.37
Minority Interest
Debt
101.12
83.35
63.51
56.76
Deferred Tax Liability Net
2.78
2.22
0
0
Total Liabilities
151.23
106.79
81.11
69.13
Fixed Assets
42.5
35.28
33.99
32.92
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
1.18
0.43
Networking Capital
101.89
68.13
44.19
35.24
Inventories
74.14
39.5
35.57
21.28
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
35.8
31.43
30.39
28.06
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
11.3
11.65
5.51
5.79
Sundry Creditors
-15.58
-12.71
-26.64
-18.55
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-3.77
-1.74
-0.64
-1.34
Cash
6.83
3.39
1.76
0.53
Total Assets
151.22
106.8
81.12
69.12
No Record Found
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
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