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Injecto Polymers Ltd Balance Sheet

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FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Equity Capital

15.18

13.38

11.73

9.33

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

32.15

7.84

5.87

3.04

Net Worth

47.33

21.22

17.6

12.37

Minority Interest

Debt

101.12

83.35

63.51

56.76

Deferred Tax Liability Net

2.78

2.22

0

0

Total Liabilities

151.23

106.79

81.11

69.13

Fixed Assets

42.5

35.28

33.99

32.92

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

1.18

0.43

Networking Capital

101.89

68.13

44.19

35.24

Inventories

74.14

39.5

35.57

21.28

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

35.8

31.43

30.39

28.06

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

11.3

11.65

5.51

5.79

Sundry Creditors

-15.58

-12.71

-26.64

-18.55

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-3.77

-1.74

-0.64

-1.34

Cash

6.83

3.39

1.76

0.53

Total Assets

151.22

106.8

81.12

69.12

Injecto Polymers Ltd : related Articles

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