Board Meeting 29 May 2026 23 May 2026

Innovassynth Technologies (India) Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2026 inter alia to consider and approve the financial results and financial statements of the company for the quarter and year ending March 2026.

Board Meeting 19 May 2026 14 May 2026

Final Dividend & Audited Results Innovassynth Technologies (India) Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 19/05/2026 ,inter alia, to consider and approve the allotment of equity shares pursuant to the Rights Issue, which is scheduled to be closed on May 18, 2026, by the Rights Issue Committee. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14.05.2026). Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Rights Issue Committee Meeting For Allotment Of 1,74,11,380 Equity Shares On Rights Basis. (As per BSE announcement dated on :19.05.2026)

Board Meeting 23 Apr 2026 20 Apr 2026

Rights Issue & Inter alia, to consider and approve various matters in connection with the Rights Issue including but not limited to the specific terms of the Rights Issue, such as the determination of the Rights Issue price, related payment mechanism, rights entitlement ratio, fractional entitlement, the record date and timing of the Rights Issue and other related matters.. Outcome of Right Issue Committee Meeting held on April 23, 2026, and pursuant to Regulation 30 read with Regulation 30 and 42(2) of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, as amended (SEBI LODR Regulations) and Regulation 68 of the SEBI (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2018, as amended (SEBI ICDR Regulations). Rights Entitlement Ratio 3 (Three), Rights Equity Share for every 13 (Thirteen), Equity Shares of face value of ? 10 each held on the Record Date. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 23.04.2026)

Board Meeting 27 Mar 2026 24 Mar 2026

Innovassynth Technologies (India) Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/03/2026 ,inter alia, to consider and approve raising of funds by way of issuance of equity shares or any other eligible securities through various permissible methods including by way of Rights Issue, Preferential issue, Qualified Institutional Placement, or such other modes as may be decided by the Board subject to such regulatory/statutory approvals, as may be required. In terms of Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held today, have inter alia, approved and taken on record the approval for raising funds by way of issue of equity shares of the Company of face value ? 10 /- (Rupee Ten Only) each at such a price as may be decided by the Board of Directors each for an aggregate amount not exceeding ? 70,00,00,000/- (Rupees Seventy Crores only) on Right issue basis and constitution of Rights Issue Committee. Innovassynth Technologies (India) Limited has approved raising funds by way of issue of equity shares of the Company for an aggregate amount not exceeding ? 70,00,00,000/- (Rupees Seventy Crores only) on Right issue basis. Innovassynth Technologies (India) Limited has approved raising funds by way of issue of equity shares of the Company for an aggregate amount not exceeding Rs. 70,00,00,000/- (Rupees Seventy Crores only) on Right issue basis. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 27.03.2026)

Board Meeting 10 Feb 2026 4 Feb 2026

Quarterly Results. Outcome of the board meeting for the approval of unaudited financial results for the quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2025. (As per BSE announcement dated on : 10.02.2026)

Board Meeting 23 Dec 2025 19 Dec 2025

Innovassynth Investments Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 23/12/2025 inter alia to consider and approve the allotment of securities pursuant to the scheme of merger. Outcome of meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated On : 23.12.2025)

Board Meeting 13 Nov 2025 5 Nov 2025

Innovassynth Investments Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2025 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2025. Outcome of meeting of Board of Directors dated September 30, 2025 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 13/11/2025)

Board Meeting 14 Aug 2025 8 Aug 2025