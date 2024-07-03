Invest wise with Expert advice
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SectorChemicals
Open₹106.16
Prev. Close₹101.11
Turnover(Lac.)₹78.66
Day's High₹106.16
Day's Low₹106.16
52 Week's High₹125.65
52 Week's Low₹45.01
Book Value₹17.67
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)985.81
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
27.98
24.28
24.28
24.28
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
15.38
9.35
10.04
10.7
Net Worth
43.36
33.63
34.32
34.98
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-0.3
-0.12
-0.06
-0.12
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
0
0
0
0
EBIT growth
0
0
0
0
Net profit growth
0
0
0
0
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Gross Sales
0
0
0
0
0
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
0
0
0
0
0
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0
0
0.02
1.86
0
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Pidilite Industries Ltd
PIDILITIND
1,459
|62.14
|1,48,493.42
|547.39
|1.47
|3,284.8
|104.79
SRF Ltd
SRF
2,674.75
|44.25
|79,286.23
|507.06
|0
|3,498.93
|427.74
Linde India Ltd
LINDEINDIA
6,875.2
|106.43
|58,631.71
|85.2
|0
|614.33
|495.72
Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd
FLUOROCHEM
3,488.25
|55.43
|38,318.43
|171
|0
|1,211
|647.24
Navin Fluorine International Ltd
NAVINFLUOR
6,865.15
|71.46
|35,216.02
|135.03
|0.22
|626.51
|714.62
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer
Hardik Joshipura
Independent Non Exe. Director
Sandesh Mhadalkar
Independent Non Exe. Director
Nalini Ramaswamy
Independent Non Exe. Director
Dilip Oswal
Chairperson
Prosenjit Gupta
Company Secretary / Compliance Officer
Sameer Salim Pakhali
Additional Director
Viren Raheja
Additional Director
Akshay Raheja
Additional Director
AMEETA AZIZ PARPIA
WTD & Additional Director
Vaibhav Joshi
Building No C-2/3 KMC-91,
Innovassynth Colony Khopoli,
Maharashtra - 410203
Tel: 91-2192-260100/260224
Website: http://www.innovassynthinvestments.in
Email: secreterial@innovassynthinvestments.in
B-302 Sony Apartment,
Off-Andheri Kurla Rd, Jarimari Sakinaka,
Mumbai-400072
Tel: 91-22-28520461
Website: www.satellitecorporate.com
Email: service@satellitecorporate.com
Summary
Innovassynth Investments Limited (IIL) was incorporated on February 15, 2008 as an Investment Company. IIL obtained the Certificate of Commencement of Business on March 4, 2008. Earlier, the Company w...
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Reports by Innovassynth Technologies India Ltd
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
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This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.