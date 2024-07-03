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Innovassynth Technologies India Ltd Share Price Live

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106.16
(4.99%)
Jun 8, 2026|05:30:00 AM

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Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open106.16
  • Day's High106.16
  • 52 Wk High125.65
  • Prev. Close101.11
  • Day's Low106.16
  • 52 Wk Low 45.01
  • Turnover (lac)78.66
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value17.67
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)985.81
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data

No Record Found

No Record Found

Innovassynth Technologies India Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Chemicals

Open

₹106.16

Prev. Close

₹101.11

Turnover(Lac.)

₹78.66

Day's High

₹106.16

Day's Low

₹106.16

52 Week's High

₹125.65

52 Week's Low

₹45.01

Book Value

₹17.67

Face Value

₹10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

985.81

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Innovassynth Technologies India Ltd Corporate Action

3 Sep 2025

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 03 Sep, 2025

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23 May 2026

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

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1 Aug 2025

12:00 AM

EGM

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23 Apr 2026

12:00 AM

Rights

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Innovassynth Technologies (India) Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

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Trading Account

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Innovassynth Technologies (India) Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

09 Jun, 2026|09:46 AM
May-2026Mar-2026Jan-2026Dec-2025
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 75.03%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 75.03%

Non-Promoter- 2.36%

Institutions: 2.36%

Non-Institutions: 22.60%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share PriceShare Price

Innovassynth Technologies India Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Equity Capital

27.98

24.28

24.28

24.28

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

15.38

9.35

10.04

10.7

Net Worth

43.36

33.63

34.32

34.98

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-0.3

-0.12

-0.06

-0.12

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

0

0

0

0

EBIT growth

0

0

0

0

Net profit growth

0

0

0

0

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Gross Sales

0

0

0

0

0

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

0

0

0

0

0

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0

0

0.02

1.86

0

Innovassynth Technologies India Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Pidilite Industries Ltd

PIDILITIND

1,459

62.141,48,493.42547.391.473,284.8104.79

SRF Ltd

SRF

2,674.75

44.2579,286.23507.0603,498.93427.74

Linde India Ltd

LINDEINDIA

6,875.2

106.4358,631.7185.20614.33495.72

Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd

FLUOROCHEM

3,488.25

55.4338,318.4317101,211647.24

Navin Fluorine International Ltd

NAVINFLUOR

6,865.15

71.4635,216.02135.030.22626.51714.62

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Innovassynth Technologies India Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer

Hardik Joshipura

Independent Non Exe. Director

Sandesh Mhadalkar

Independent Non Exe. Director

Nalini Ramaswamy

Independent Non Exe. Director

Dilip Oswal

Chairperson

Prosenjit Gupta

Company Secretary / Compliance Officer

Sameer Salim Pakhali

Additional Director

Viren Raheja

Additional Director

Akshay Raheja

Additional Director

AMEETA AZIZ PARPIA

WTD & Additional Director

Vaibhav Joshi

Registered Office

Building No C-2/3 KMC-91,

Innovassynth Colony Khopoli,

Maharashtra - 410203

Tel: 91-2192-260100/260224

Website: http://www.innovassynthinvestments.in

Email: secreterial@innovassynthinvestments.in

Registrar Office

B-302 Sony Apartment,

Off-Andheri Kurla Rd, Jarimari Sakinaka,

Mumbai-400072

Tel: 91-22-28520461

Website: www.satellitecorporate.com

Email: service@satellitecorporate.com

Summary

Innovassynth Investments Limited (IIL) was incorporated on February 15, 2008 as an Investment Company. IIL obtained the Certificate of Commencement of Business on March 4, 2008. Earlier, the Company w...
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Reports by Innovassynth Technologies India Ltd

Company FAQs

What is the Innovassynth Technologies India Ltd share price today?

The Innovassynth Technologies India Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹106.16 today.

What is the Market Cap of Innovassynth Technologies India Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Innovassynth Technologies India Ltd is ₹985.81 Cr. as of 08 Jun ‘26

What is the PE and PB ratio of Innovassynth Technologies India Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Innovassynth Technologies India Ltd is 0 and 6.01 as of 08 Jun ‘26

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Innovassynth Technologies India Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Innovassynth Technologies India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Innovassynth Technologies India Ltd is ₹45.01 and ₹125.65 as of 08 Jun ‘26

What is the CAGR of Innovassynth Technologies India Ltd?

Innovassynth Technologies India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 69.27%, 3 Years at 72.06%, 1 Year at 65.44%, 6 Month at 49.65%, 3 Month at 91.80% and 1 Month at 64.82%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Innovassynth Technologies India Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Innovassynth Technologies India Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 75.04 %
Institutions - 2.36 %
Public - 22.60 %

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