3:13 Rights Issue of Equity Shares Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that INNOVASSYNTH TECHNOLOGIES (INDIA) LIMITED has fixed Record Date for the purpose of Rights Issue of Equity Shares of the Company. The transactions in the Equity Shares of the Company should be done on Ex-Rights Basis with eUect from the under mentioned date:- DEMATERIALISED SECURITIES - ROLLING SETTLEMENT SEGMENT COMPANY NAME & CODE INNOVASSYNTH TECHNOLOGIES (INDIA) LIMITED (533315) RECORD DATE 29/04/2026 PURPOSE Issue of 03 (THREE) Equity Shares of Rs 10/- each for Cash at a Premium of Rs.30/- per share on Rights Basis for every 13 (THIRTEEN) Equity Shares held.* Ex-Right basis from Date & Sett. No. 29/04/2026 DR-620/2026-2027 *Note: As per Terms of Payment: The amount of Rs.40 per Equity Share (Face Value Rs.10/- and Premium Rs.30/-) to be paid fully on application Trading Members of the Exchange are requested to take note of it. (As Per BSE Notice Dated 24.04.2026)