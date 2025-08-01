|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Meeting Date
|EGM
|1 Aug 2025
|5 Sep 2025
|COM 05/09/2025 Notice convening the meeting of equity shareholders of the company pursuant to the order of the Honorable NCLT, Mumbai Bench. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 01/08/2025) Outcome of NCLT convened meeting Scrutinizers Report with Voting Results (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on:05.09.2025) Revised - Summary Proceedings and Voting Results of the NCLT convened meeting of the shareholders of the company. Revised disclosure of voting results and scrutinizers report of the NCLT Convened meeting. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on:06.09.2025)
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