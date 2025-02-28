To the Members of International Gemmological Institute (India) Limited (formerly known as International Gemmological Institute (India) Private Limited)

Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements OPINION

We have audited the accompanying standalone financial statements of International Gemmological Institute (India) Limited [formerly known as International Gemmological Institute (India) Private Limited] ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at December 31, 2024, and the Statement of Profit and Loss, including Other Comprehensive Income, Statement of Changes in Equityand Statement of Cash Flows for the year then ended, and notes to the standalone financial statements, including material accounting policy information and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as the "standalone financial statements").

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information reguired by the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act) in the manner so reguired and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended ("Ind AS") and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at December 31, 2024, and its profit (Including other comprehensive income), changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

BASIS FOR OPINION

We conducted our audit of the standalone financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ("ICAI") together with the ethical reguirements that are relevant to our audit of the standalone financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these reguirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence obtained by us is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

KEY AUDIT MATTERS

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the standalonefinancialstatementsfortheyearended December 31, 2024. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the standalone financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. We have determined that there are no key audit matters to communicate in our report.

INFORMATION OTHER THAN THE STANDALONE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND AUDITORS REPORT THEREON

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the Management Discussion and Analysis, and Directors report but does not include the standalone financial statements and our auditors report thereon. The Management Discussion and Analysis and Directors report is expected to be made available to us after the date of this auditors report.

Our opinion on the standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are reguired to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

When we read the Management Discussion and Analysis and Directors report, if we conclude that there is a material misstatement therein, we are reguired to communicate the matter to those charged with governance under SA 720 The Auditors responsibilities Relating to Other Information.

RESPONSIBILITIES OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS FOR THE STANDALONE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles

generally accepted in India, including the Accounting Standards specified under section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adeguate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the standalone financial statement that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the standalone financial statements, the Management and Board of Directors is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless the Board of Directors either intends to liguidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors is also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

AUDITORS RESPONSIBILITIES FOR THE AUDIT OF THE STANDALONE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone financial statements.

We give in "Annexure A" a detailed description of Auditors responsibilities for Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements.

REPORT ON OTHER LEGAL AND REGULATORY REQUIREMENTS

1. As reguired by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order"), issued by the Central Government

of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Act, we give in "Annexure B" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

2. As reguired by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

(a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

(b) In our opinion, proper books of account as reguired by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books except for the matters stated in paragraph 2(h)(vi) below on reporting under Rule 11 (g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014.

(c) The standalone balance sheet, the standalone statement of profit and loss including other comprehensive income, the standalone statement of changes in equity and the standalone statement of cash flows dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

(d) In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act.

(e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on December 31, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors are disgualified as on December 31, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act.

(f) The reservation relating to the maintenance of accounts and other matters connected therewith are as stated in paragraph 2(b) above on reporting under Section 143(3)(b) and paragraph 2(h)(vi) below on reporting under Rule 11 (g).

(g) With respect to the adeguacy of the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure C".

(h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its standalone financial statements - Refer Note 39 to the standalone financial statements;

ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses;

iii. There were no amounts which were reguired to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

iv. (1) The Management has represented that,

to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities, with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

(2) The Management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been received by the Company from any person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities (Funding Parties), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, as on the date of this audit report, that the Company shall, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

(3) Based on the audit procedures performed that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, and according to the information and explanations provided to us by the Management in this regard nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11 (e) as provided under (1) and (2) above, contain any material mis-statement.

v. The final dividend paid by the Company during the year in respect of the same declared for the previous year is in accordance with Section 123 of the Act to the extent it applies to payment of dividend.

The interim dividend declared and paid by the Company during the year and until the date of this audit report is in accordance with Section 123 of the Act.

vi. Based on our examination which included test checks, the accounting software used by the Company for maintaining its books of account during the period January 1, 2024 to October 31, 2024, featured the recording audit trail (edit log) facility, which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated for the period January 1, 2024 to October 31, 2024, for all relevant transactions recorded in the software. Further, during the course of our audit, we did not come across any instance of audit trail feature being tampered with.

Further, the Company migrated to a new accounting software on November 1, 2024 for maintaining its books of account, which was managed and maintained by a third- party software service provider as explained in Note 53.1 to the standalone financial statements. However, in absence of sufficient and appropriate audit evidence, including SOC 1 Type 2 report, we are unable to comment whether the accounting software has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and whether the same has operated

from the date of migration till the year end for all relevant transactions recorded in the software or whether there is any instance of audit trail feature being tampered with.

Based on our examination included test checks, the Company has used an accounting software for maintaining transactions for revenue, which has a feature of recording the audit trail (edit log) facility, except that audit trail feature was not enabled throughout the year for certain voucher types and also not enabled at the database level to log any direct changes as explained in Note 53.1 to the standalone financial statements. Further, where enabled, the audit trail feature has operated for the relevant transactions recorded in the accounting software. Also, during the course of our audit, we did not come across any instance of the audit trail feature being tampered with in respect of such accounting software.

Additionally, the audit trail feature of previous year has been preserved by the Company as per the statutory reguirements for record retention to the extent it was enabled and recorded in previous year.

3. In our opinion, according to information, explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors is within the limits laid prescribed under Section 197 read with Schedule V of the Act and the rules thereunder.

For M S K A & Associates

Chartered Accountants

ICAI Firm Registration No. 105047W

Ankush Agrawal

Partner

Membership No. 159694

UDIN: 251 59694BMLWGF6326

Place: Mumbai

Date: February 28, 2025

ANNEXUREA TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT ON EVEN DATE ON THE STANDALONE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS OF INTERNATIONAL GEMMOLOGICAL INSTITUTE (INDIA) LIMITED (FORMERLY KNOWN AS INTERNATIONAL GEMMOLOGICAL INSTITUTE (INDIA) PRIVATE LIMITED)

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3) (i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has adeguate internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management and Board of Directors.

Conclude on the appropriateness of management and Board of Directors use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are reguired to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the standalone financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadeguate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the standalone financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical reguirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2024 and are therefore, the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse conseguences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

For M S K A & Associates

Chartered Accountants

ICAI Firm Registration No. 105047W

Ankush Agrawal

Partner

Membership No. 159694 UDIN: 251 59694BMLWGF6326

Place: Mumbai Date: February 28, 2025

ANNEXURE B TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT OF EVEN DATE ON THE STANDALONE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS OF INTERNATIONAL GEMMOLOGICAL INSTITUTE (INDIA) LIMITED (FORMERLY KNOWN AS INTERNATIONAL GEMMOLOGICAL INSTITUTE (INDIA) PRIVATE LIMITED) FOR THE YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2024

[Referred to in paragraph 1 under Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Reguirements in the Independent Auditors Report]

i. (a) A. The Company has maintained proper

records showing full particulars including guantitative details and situation of property, plant and eguipment and relevant details of right-of-use assets.

B. The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets.

(b) Property, plant and equipment and right of use assets were physically verified by the management according to a phased programme designed to cover all items over a period of three years which, in our opinion, is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets. Pursuant to the programme, a portion of property, plant and equipment and right of use assets have been physically verified by management during the year. No material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the title deeds of immovable properties (other than properties where the Company is the lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed in favour of the lessee) as disclosed in the standalone financial statements are held in the name of the Company.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not revalued its property, plant and equipment including right-of- use-assets or intangible assets or both during the year. Accordingly, the requirements under paragraph 3(i)(d) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us, no proceeding has been initiated or pending against the Company for holding benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988, as amended and rules made thereunder. Accordingly, the provisions stated in paragraph 3(i) (e) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

ii. (a) The inventory has been physically verified during

the year by the management. In our opinion, the frequency of verification, coverage & procedure of such verification is reasonable and appropriate

having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its operations. No discrepancies of 10% or more in the aggregate for each class of inventories were noticed on such physical verification of inventories.

(b) The Company has not been sanctioned any working capital limits during the year on the basis of security of current assets. Accordingly, the reguirements under paragraph 3(ii)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

iii. (a) According to the information and explanation provided to us, the Company has not provided guarantees or security or granted any loans or advances in nature of loans, secured or unsecured to companies, firms, limited liability partnership or any other parties during the year. The Company has made investment in two subsidiaries company during the year amounting to Rs. 13,458.21 million (refer note 9 of the standalone financial statements). The Company has not made investment in firms, limited liability partnership or any other parties during the year.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on the audit procedures performed by us, we are of the opinion that the investments made and terms and conditions in relation to investments made are not prejudicial to the interest of the Company.

(c) In case of the loans, schedule of repayment of principal and payment of interest have been stipulated and the borrowers have been regular in the repayment of the principal and payment of interest.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company there are no amounts overdue for more than ninety days in respect of the loans granted to related party.

(e) According to the information explanation provided to us, the loan has not fallen due during the year. Hence, the reguirements under paragraph 3(iii) (e) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(f) According to the information and explanation provided to us, the Company has not granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans, including to promoters or related parties as defined in clause (76) of section 2 of the Act either repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or

period of repayment during the year. Hence, the requirements under paragraph 3(iii)(f) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

iv. According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has complied with the provisions of Section 185 and 186 of the Act, in respect of loans and investments. However, the Company has not provided any guarantees and made any security.

v. According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has neither accepted any deposits from the public nor any amounts which are deemed to be deposits, within the meaning of Sections 73, 74, 75 and 76 of Act and the rules framed there under. Accordingly, the provisions stated under clause 3(v) of the Order is not applicable to the Company. Also, there are no amounts outstanding as on December 31,2024, which are in the nature of deposits.

vi. The provisions of sub-Section (1) of Section 148 of the Act are not applicable to the Company as the Central Government of India has not specified the maintenance

of cost records for any of the products and services of the Company. Accordingly, the provisions stated in paragraph 3 (vi) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

vii. (a) According to the information and explanations given to us and the records of the Company examined by us, in our opinion, undisputed statutory dues including goods and services tax, provident fund, employees state insurance, income-tax, cess, and other statutory dues have generally been regularly deposited with appropriate authorities during the year, though there have been slight delays in a few cases.

According to the information and explanations given to us and the records of the Company examined by us, there are no undisputed amounts payable in respect of Goods and Services tax, provident fund, employees state insurance, income-tax and other statutory dues in arrears as at December 31,2024 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

(b) According to the information and explanation given to us and examination of records of the Company, details of statutory dues referred to in sub-Clause (a) above which have not been deposited as on December 31, 2024 on account of any dispute, are as follows:

Name of the statute Nature of dues Amount demanded (Rs. in million) Amount Paid* (Rs. in million) Period to which the amount relates Forum where dispute is pending Remarks, if any Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax 1.60 - FY 2017-18 CIT (A) Nil Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax 3.50 - FY 2019-20 CIT (A) Nil Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax 9.52 - FY 2021-22 CIT (A) Nil The Finance Act, 1994 Service Tax 37.68 11.08 FY 2002-03 to FY 2003-04, FY 2004-05, FY 2006-07 to FY 2008-09 and FY 2013-14 to FY 2015-16 Customs Excise & service tax appellate tribunal (CESTAT) Nil Maharashtra State Tax on Professions, Trades, Callings and Employments Act, 1975 Profession Tax 0.21 0.05 FY 2023-24 Deputy Commissioner of Profession Tax Appeal Nil

*These amounts are paid/deposited under protest.

viii. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our audit procedures, there are no transactions which are not accounted in the books of account which have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in Tax Assessment of the Company. Also, there are no previously unrecorded income which has been now recorded in the books of account. Hence, the provision stated in paragraph 3(viii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

ix. (a) The Company does not have any loans or

borrowings or interest thereon due to any lenders during the year. Accordingly, the provision stated in paragraph 3(ix) (a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our audit procedures, we report that the Company has not been declared willful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or any government authority.

(c) In our opinion and according to the information and explanation provided to us, no money was raised by way of term loans. Accordingly, the provision stated in paragraph 3(ix)(c) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(d) According to the information and explanation provided to us, there are no funds raised on short term basis. Accordingly, the provision stated in paragraph 3(ix)(d) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(e) According to the information explanation given to us and on an overall examination of the standalone financial statements of the Company, we report that the Company has not taken any funds from an any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries.

(f) According to the information and explanations given to us and procedures performed by us, we report that the Company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries. The Company does not have joint venture or associate Company. Hence, reporting under the Clause 3(ix)(f) of the order is not applicable to the Company.

x. (a) In our opinion and according to the information

and explanation given to us, monies raised during the year by the Company by way of initial public offer were applied for the purpose for which they were raised, though idle funds which were not reguired for immediate utilisation have been invested in bank deposits. The maximum amount of idle funds invested during the year was Rs 750.00 million and the entire amount was outstanding at the end of the year. Refer Note 44 of the standalone financial statements.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private

placement of shares or fully, partly, or optionally convertible debentures during the year. Hence, the provisions stated in paragraph 3 (x)(b) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

xi. (a) Basedonourexaminationofthebooksandrecords

of the Company, carried out in accordance with the generally accepted auditing practices in India, and according to the information and explanations given to us, we report that no material fraud by the Company or on the Company has been noticed or reported during the course of our audit.

(b) Based on our examination of the books and records of the Company, carried out in accordance with the generally accepted auditing practices in India, and according to the information and explanations given to us, a report under Section 143(12) of the Act, in Form ADT-4, as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 was not reguired to be filed with the Central Government. Accordingly, the provisions stated under clause 3(xi)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(c) As represented to us by the Management, there are no whistle-blower complaints received by the Company during the year.

xii. The Company is not a Nidhi Company. Accordingly, the provisions stated in paragraph 3(xii) (a) to (c) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

xiii. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, transactions with the related parties are in compliance with Sections 177 and 188 of the Act, where applicable and details of such transactions have been disclosed in the standalone financial statements as reguired by the applicable accounting standards.

xiv. (a) In our opinion and based on our examination,

the Company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

(b) We have considered the internal audit reports of the Company issued till the date of our audit report, for the period under audit.

xv. According to the information and explanations given to us, in our opinion, during the year the Company has not entered into non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with its directors and hence, provisions of Section 192 of the Companies Act, 2013 in clause 3(xv) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

xvi. (a) The Company is not required to be registered

under Section 45 IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934 and accordingly, the provisions stated in paragraph 3 (xvi)(a) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(b) The Company is not engaged in any Non-Banking Financial or Housing Finance activities during the year and accordingly, the provisions stated under clause 3 (xvi)(b) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(c) The Company is not a Core investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by Reserve Bank of India. Hence, the reporting under paragraph 3 (xvi)(c) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(d) According to the information and explanations provided to us, the Group (as defined in the Core Investment Companies (Reserve Bank) Directions, 2016) does not have any Core Investment Company as part of its group. Accordingly, the provisions stated under clause 3(xvi)(d) of the order are not applicable to the Company.

xvii. Based on the overall review of standalone financial statements, the Company has not incurred cash losses in the current financial year and in the immediately preceding financial year. Hence, the provisions stated in paragraph 3 (xvii) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

xviii. There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year. Accordingly, the provisions stated under clause 3(xviii) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

xix. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the financial ratios (refer note 40) to the standalone financial statements, ageing and expected dates of realisation of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the standalone financial statements, our

knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

xx. (a) According to the information and explanations given

to us and based on our verification, the provisions of Section 135 of the Act are applicable to the Company. The Company has made the required contributions during the year and there are no unspent amounts which are required to be transferred either to a Fund or to a Special Account as per the provisions of Section 135 of the Act read with schedule VII. Accordingly, reporting under Clause 3(xx)(a) and Clause 3(xx)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

xxi. The reporting under Clause 3(xxi) of the Order is not applicable in respect of audit of standalone financial statements. Accordingly, no comment in respect of the said clause has been included in the report.

For M S K A & Associates

Chartered Accountants

ICAI Firm Registration No. 105047W

Ankush Agrawal

Partner

Membership No. 159694

UDIN: 251 59694BMLWGF6326

Place: Mumbai

Date: February 28, 2025

ANNEXURE C TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT OF EVEN DATE ON THE STANDALONE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS OF INTERNATIONAL GEMMOLOGICAL INSTITUTE (INDIA) LIMITED (FORMERLY KNOWN AS INTERNATIONAL GEMMOLOGICAL INSTITUTE (INDIA) PRIVATE LIMITED)

[Referred to in paragraph 2(g) under Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Reguirements in the Independent Auditors Report of even date to the Members of International Gemmological Institute (India) Limited (formerly known as International Gemmological Institute (India) Private Limited) on the Standalone Financial Statements for the year ended December 31,2024]

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements of International Gemmological Institute (India) Limited (formerly known as International Gemmological Institute (India) Private Limited) ("the Company") as of December 31,2024 in conjunction with our audit ofthe standalonefinancial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

OPINION

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adeguate internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements and such internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements were operating effectively as at December 31, 2024, based on the internal control with reference to standalone financial statements criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) (the "Guidance Note").

MANAGEMENTS AND BOARD OF DIRECTORS RESPONSIBILITY FOR INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS

The Companys Management and the Board of Directors is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control with reference to standalonefinancial statements criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adeguate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to Companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as reguired under the Act.

AUDITORS RESPONSIBILITY

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Act, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls. Those Standards and the Guidance Note reguire that we comply with ethical reguirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adeguate internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adeguacy of the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment ofthe risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements.

MEANING OF INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS WITH REFERENCE TO STANDALONE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

A Companys internal financial control with reference to standalone financial statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of standalone financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A Companys internal financial control with reference to standalone financial statements includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions ofthe assets ofthe Company;

(2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of standalone financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acguisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the standalone financial statements.

INHERENT LIMITATIONS OF INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS WITH REFERENCE TO STANDALONE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any

evaluation of the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control with reference to standalone financial statements may become inadeguate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

For M S K A & Associates

Chartered Accountants

ICAI Firm Registration No. 105047W

Ankush Agrawal

Partner

Membership No. 159694

UDIN: 251 59694BMLWGF6326

Place: Mumbai Date: February 28, 2025