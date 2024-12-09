Invest wise with Expert advice
No Record Found
No Record Found
SectorMiscellaneous
Open₹365.3
Prev. Close₹365.3
Turnover(Lac.)₹1.99
Day's High₹365.3
Day's Low₹365.3
52 Week's High₹442
52 Week's Low₹287
Book Value₹67.31
Face Value₹2
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)15,786.79
P/E27.1
EPS13.47
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Dec-2024
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
Equity Capital
86.43
0.4
0.4
0.39
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
2,101.06
515.66
341
247.84
Net Worth
2,187.49
516.06
341.4
248.23
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2026
|Dec-2025
|Dec-2024
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
Gross Sales
1,597.66
1,229.1
1,053.16
898.01
490.99
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
1,597.66
1,229.1
1,053.16
898.01
490.99
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
64.22
45.99
35.33
11.7
8.34
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
GMR Airports Ltd
GMRAIRPORT
100.32
|0
|1,05,959.32
|402.97
|0
|1,580.51
|56.41
Max Financial Services Ltd
MFSL
1,577.5
|0
|54,469.46
|10.17
|0
|17
|195.55
NBCC (India) Ltd
NBCC
103.46
|43.45
|27,918
|220.06
|0.99
|3,913.75
|10.53
Central Mine Planning & Design Institute Ltd
CMPDI
234.75
|27.31
|16,746.87
|187.82
|0
|826.88
|31.97
International Gemological Institute Limited
IGIL
365.3
|27.1
|15,778.15
|174.23
|0
|296.28
|59.95
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Independent Directo
Bimal Manu Tanna
Independent Non Exe. Director
SANGEETA SANDEEP PENDURKAR
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Mukesh Mehta
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Prateek Roongta
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Tejas Naphade
Managing Director & CEO
TEHMASP PRINTER NARIMAN
Independent Non Exe. Director
ANOOP VRAJLAL MEHTA
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
HARDIK JITENDRA DESAI
702 7th Floor The Capital,
Bandra Kurla Complex Bandra(E),
Maharashtra - 400051
Tel: +91 22 4035 2550
Website: https://www.igi.org/
Email: investor.relations@igi.org
Karvy Selenium Tow-B,
31&32 Financial Dist, Nanakramguda,
Hyderabad-500032
Tel: 91-40-67162222
Website: www.kfintech.com
Email: einward.ris@karvy.com
Summary
International Gemological Institute India Limited was incorporated as International Gemmological Institute (India) Private Limited at Mumbai, Maharashtra as a Private Limited Company, pursuant to a Ce...
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Reports by International Gemological Institute Limited
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
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