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International Gemological Institute Limited Share Price Live

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365.3
(0.00%)
Jun 9, 2026|02:37:48 PM

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Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open365.3
  • Day's High365.3
  • 52 Wk High442
  • Prev. Close365.3
  • Day's Low365.3
  • 52 Wk Low 287
  • Turnover (lac)1.99
  • P/E27.1
  • Face Value2
  • Book Value67.31
  • EPS13.47
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)15,786.79
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data

No Record Found

No Record Found

International Gemological Institute Limited KEY RATIOS

Sector

Miscellaneous

Open

₹365.3

Prev. Close

₹365.3

Turnover(Lac.)

₹1.99

Day's High

₹365.3

Day's Low

₹365.3

52 Week's High

₹442

52 Week's Low

₹287

Book Value

₹67.31

Face Value

₹2

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

15,786.79

P/E

27.1

EPS

13.47

Divi. Yield

0

International Gemological Institute Limited Corporate Action

7 Jun 2025

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 07 Jun, 2025

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14 May 2026

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

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11 Feb 2026

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 2.5

Record Date: 17 Feb, 2026

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International Gemological Institute Limited NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

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Trading Account

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International Gemological Institute Limited SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

09 Jun, 2026|09:37 AM
Mar-2026Dec-2025Sep-2025Jun-2025
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 76.55%

Foreign: 76.55%

Indian: 0.00%

Non-Promoter- 14.99%

Institutions: 14.98%

Non-Institutions: 8.46%

Custodian: 0.00%

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Share PriceShare Price

International Gemological Institute Limited FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Dec-2024Dec-2023Dec-2022Dec-2021

Equity Capital

86.43

0.4

0.4

0.39

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

2,101.06

515.66

341

247.84

Net Worth

2,187.49

516.06

341.4

248.23

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2026Dec-2025Dec-2024Dec-2023Dec-2022

Gross Sales

1,597.66

1,229.1

1,053.16

898.01

490.99

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

1,597.66

1,229.1

1,053.16

898.01

490.99

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

64.22

45.99

35.33

11.7

8.34

International Gemological Institute Limited Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

GMR Airports Ltd

GMRAIRPORT

100.32

01,05,959.32402.9701,580.5156.41

Max Financial Services Ltd

MFSL

1,577.5

054,469.4610.17017195.55

NBCC (India) Ltd

NBCC

103.46

43.4527,918220.060.993,913.7510.53

Central Mine Planning & Design Institute Ltd

CMPDI

234.75

27.3116,746.87187.820826.8831.97

International Gemological Institute Limited

IGIL

365.3

27.115,778.15174.230296.2859.95

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT International Gemological Institute Limited

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Independent Directo

Bimal Manu Tanna

Independent Non Exe. Director

SANGEETA SANDEEP PENDURKAR

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Mukesh Mehta

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Prateek Roongta

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Tejas Naphade

Managing Director & CEO

TEHMASP PRINTER NARIMAN

Independent Non Exe. Director

ANOOP VRAJLAL MEHTA

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

HARDIK JITENDRA DESAI

Registered Office

702 7th Floor The Capital,

Bandra Kurla Complex Bandra(E),

Maharashtra - 400051

Tel: +91 22 4035 2550

Website: https://www.igi.org/

Email: investor.relations@igi.org

Registrar Office

Karvy Selenium Tow-B,

31&32 Financial Dist, Nanakramguda,

Hyderabad-500032

Tel: 91-40-67162222

Website: www.kfintech.com

Email: einward.ris@karvy.com

Summary

International Gemological Institute India Limited was incorporated as International Gemmological Institute (India) Private Limited at Mumbai, Maharashtra as a Private Limited Company, pursuant to a Ce...
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Reports by International Gemological Institute Limited

Company FAQs

What is the International Gemological Institute Limited share price today?

The International Gemological Institute Limited shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹365.3 today.

What is the Market Cap of International Gemological Institute Limited?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of International Gemological Institute Limited is ₹15786.79 Cr. as of 09 Jun ‘26

What is the PE and PB ratio of International Gemological Institute Limited?

The PE and PB ratios of International Gemological Institute Limited is 27.1 and 6.09 as of 09 Jun ‘26

What is the 52 Week High and Low of International Gemological Institute Limited?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a International Gemological Institute Limited stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of International Gemological Institute Limited is ₹287 and ₹442 as of 09 Jun ‘26

What is the CAGR of International Gemological Institute Limited?

International Gemological Institute Limited's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at -9.74%, 6 Month at 15.86%, 3 Month at 9.55% and 1 Month at 3.12%.

What is the shareholding pattern of International Gemological Institute Limited?

The shareholding pattern of International Gemological Institute Limited is as follows:
Promoters - 76.55 %
Institutions - 14.98 %
Public - 8.46 %

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