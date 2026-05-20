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International Gemological Institute Limited Board Meeting

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365.3
(-0.84%)
Jun 8, 2026|05:30:00 AM

CORPORATE ACTIONS

09/06/2025calendar-icon
09/06/2026calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting20 May 202614 May 2026
International Gemological Institute Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 20/05/2026 ,inter alia, to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter and financial year ended March 31, 2026 (i.e., January 1, 2025 to March 31, 2026) Outcome of the Meeting of Board of Directors of the Company held on May 20, 2026 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 20/05/2026)
Board Meeting11 Feb 20266 Feb 2026
International Gemmological Institute India Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/02/2026 inter alia to consider and approve the declaration of interim dividend for the FY 2025-26 i.e. January 1 2025 to March 31 2026 Outcome of the Meeting of Board of Directors of the Company held on February 11, 2026 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 11.02.2026)
Board Meeting31 Jan 202631 Jan 2026
Outcome of Meeting of Board of Directors of the Company held on Saturday, January 31, 2026
Board Meeting27 Jan 202620 Jan 2026
Quarterly Results International Gemmological Institute India Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/01/2026 ,inter alia, to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter and twelve months ended December 31, 2025 Outcome of Board Meeting held on January 27, 2026 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on:27.01.2026)
Board Meeting5 Nov 202530 Oct 2025
International Gemmological Institute India Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 05/11/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended September 30 2025 Outcome of the Meeting of Board of Directors (As Per Bse Announcement dated on 05/11/2025)
Board Meeting11 Aug 20256 Aug 2025
International Gemmological Institute India Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/08/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board Meeting to be held on August 11 2025 Outcome of the Board Meeting - Declaration of First Interim Dividend for FY 2025 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 11/08/2025)
Board Meeting29 Jul 202522 Jul 2025
International Gemmological Institute India Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/07/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board Meeting Scheduled on July 29 2025 Outcome of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 29/07/2025)

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