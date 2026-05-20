|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|20 May 2026
|14 May 2026
|International Gemological Institute Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 20/05/2026 ,inter alia, to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter and financial year ended March 31, 2026 (i.e., January 1, 2025 to March 31, 2026) Outcome of the Meeting of Board of Directors of the Company held on May 20, 2026 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 20/05/2026)
|Board Meeting
|11 Feb 2026
|6 Feb 2026
|International Gemmological Institute India Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/02/2026 inter alia to consider and approve the declaration of interim dividend for the FY 2025-26 i.e. January 1 2025 to March 31 2026 Outcome of the Meeting of Board of Directors of the Company held on February 11, 2026 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 11.02.2026)
|Board Meeting
|31 Jan 2026
|31 Jan 2026
|Outcome of Meeting of Board of Directors of the Company held on Saturday, January 31, 2026
|Board Meeting
|27 Jan 2026
|20 Jan 2026
|Quarterly Results International Gemmological Institute India Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/01/2026 ,inter alia, to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter and twelve months ended December 31, 2025 Outcome of Board Meeting held on January 27, 2026 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on:27.01.2026)
|Board Meeting
|5 Nov 2025
|30 Oct 2025
|International Gemmological Institute India Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 05/11/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended September 30 2025 Outcome of the Meeting of Board of Directors (As Per Bse Announcement dated on 05/11/2025)
|Board Meeting
|11 Aug 2025
|6 Aug 2025
|International Gemmological Institute India Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/08/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board Meeting to be held on August 11 2025 Outcome of the Board Meeting - Declaration of First Interim Dividend for FY 2025 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 11/08/2025)
|Board Meeting
|29 Jul 2025
|22 Jul 2025
|International Gemmological Institute India Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/07/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board Meeting Scheduled on July 29 2025 Outcome of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 29/07/2025)
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