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International Gemological Institute Limited Balance Sheet

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370.8
(1.51%)
Jun 9, 2026|08:04:59 PM

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FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Dec-2024Dec-2023Dec-2022Dec-2021

Equity Capital

86.43

0.4

0.4

0.39

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

2,101.06

515.66

341

247.84

Net Worth

2,187.49

516.06

341.4

248.23

Minority Interest

Debt

30.7

30.64

0

0

Deferred Tax Liability Net

5.17

5.17

5.85

0

Total Liabilities

2,223.36

551.87

347.25

248.23

Fixed Assets

154.77

135.22

108.7

85.84

Intangible Assets

Investments

1,349.13

3.31

0.05

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

17.81

5.12

0

1.67

Networking Capital

394.04

172.04

40.14

-5.38

Inventories

0.65

0.75

0.14

0.16

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

143.89

107.89

63.25

34.12

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

484.57

126.63

41.31

38.4

Sundry Creditors

-48.37

-9.53

-5.21

-14.44

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-186.7

-53.7

-59.35

-63.62

Cash

307.61

236.18

198.35

166.1

Total Assets

2,223.36

551.87

347.24

248.23

International Gemological Institute Limited : related Articles

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