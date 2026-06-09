International Gemological Institute Limited Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Dec-2024
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
Equity Capital
86.43
0.4
0.4
0.39
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
2,101.06
515.66
341
247.84
Net Worth
2,187.49
516.06
341.4
248.23
Minority Interest
Debt
30.7
30.64
0
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
5.17
5.17
5.85
0
Total Liabilities
2,223.36
551.87
347.25
248.23
Fixed Assets
154.77
135.22
108.7
85.84
Intangible Assets
Investments
1,349.13
3.31
0.05
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
17.81
5.12
0
1.67
Networking Capital
394.04
172.04
40.14
-5.38
Inventories
0.65
0.75
0.14
0.16
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
143.89
107.89
63.25
34.12
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
484.57
126.63
41.31
38.4
Sundry Creditors
-48.37
-9.53
-5.21
-14.44
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-186.7
-53.7
-59.35
-63.62
Cash
307.61
236.18
198.35
166.1
Total Assets
2,223.36
551.87
347.24
248.23
No Record Found
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
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