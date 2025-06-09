With reference to our letter dated August 6, 2025 on the above subject, and in accordance with Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (the Listing Regulations) and the Dividend Distribution policy of the Company, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors, at its meeting held today, i.e., Monday, August 11, 2025, had approved the payment of the First Interim Dividend of ? 2.50 (Rupees Two and Fifty Paise), i.e., (125%) per equity share of ? 2/- each (Rupees Two Only) for the Financial Year 2025 (January 1, 2025 to December 31, 2025).