|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Ex-Date
|Record Date
|Dividend Amount
|Dividend per Share
|Remark
|Dividend
|11 Feb 2026
|17 Feb 2026
|17 Feb 2026
|2.5
|125
|Interim 2
|Declared and approved the payment of the Second Interim Dividend of Rs. 2.50 (Rupees Two and Paise Fifty only) per equity share of Rs. 2/- (Rupees Two Only) each fully paid up i.e., 125% on 43,21,59,696 equity shares of the Company for the financial year 2025-26 i.e., January 1, 2025 to March 31, 2026, in line with the Dividend Distribution Policy of the Company.
|Dividend
|11 Aug 2025
|14 Aug 2025
|15 Aug 2025
|2.5
|125
|Interim 1
|With reference to our letter dated August 6, 2025 on the above subject, and in accordance with Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (the Listing Regulations) and the Dividend Distribution policy of the Company, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors, at its meeting held today, i.e., Monday, August 11, 2025, had approved the payment of the First Interim Dividend of ? 2.50 (Rupees Two and Fifty Paise), i.e., (125%) per equity share of ? 2/- each (Rupees Two Only) for the Financial Year 2025 (January 1, 2025 to December 31, 2025).
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