International Gemological Institute Limited Summary

International Gemological Institute India Limited was incorporated as International Gemmological Institute (India) Private Limited at Mumbai, Maharashtra as a Private Limited Company, pursuant to a Certificate of Incorporation dated February 23, 1999, issued by the Registrar of Companies, Maharashtra at Mumbai, which subsequently got converted to Public Limited Company and the name of Company has changed to International Gemmological Institute (India) Limited vide fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated July 10, 2024 issued by the RoC.IGI India is part of the International Gemmological Institute (IGI) Group. The primary business is the provision of services related to the certification and accreditation of natural diamonds, laboratory grown diamonds, studded jewelry and colored stones as well as educational programs.IGIs operations first started in Belgium in 1975 through the establishment of IGI Belgium, and as of March 31, 2024, IGI has a global network of 31 branches which are equipped with IGI laboratories across 10 countries and 18 schools of gemology across 6 countries. In 1980, IGI USA was the first to issue jewelry identification reports among its global peers.



IGI was the first to provide certification and accreditation services among global peers in 1999 and was the first international laboratory for diamonds, studded jewelry and colored stones certification to be established. The Company started providing certification services for laboratory-grown diamonds in 2005 through IGI USA. Additionally, in 2018, the Company introduced the Dcheck System to differentiate between laboratory-grown diamonds and natural diamonds.In May 2019, Alpha Yu, who was holding 80% of the then outstanding equity share capital of the Company and Lorie Holding, who was holding 20% of the then outstanding equity share capital of the Company, transferred their entire shareholding in the Company to BCP TopCo from Hattron (India) Limited.In 2021, the Company launched in-factory laboratory set-ups for laboratory-grown diamond growers in India to deliver on-site certification services to customers.



Since May 2023, BCP Asia II TopCo Pte. Ltd., which is the Promoter, and is an affiliate of funds managed and/or advised by affiliates of Blackstone, currently holds 100% of its pre-Offer issued, subscribed and paid-up Equity Share Capital.The Company came up with the initial public offer by issuing 101,323,893 equity shares of face value of Rs 2 each by raising funds aggregating to Rs 4225 Cr, comprising a fresh issue of 35,376,651 equity shares aggregating to Rs 1475 Cr and offer for sale of 65,947,242 equity shares aggregating to Rs 2750 Cr in December, 2024.