|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|30 Jun 2025
|7 Jun 2025
|Notice of 27th Annual General Meeting and Annual Report for the financial year ending December 31, 2024 Newspaper Advertisement - 27th Annual General Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on :11.06.2025) AGM 30/06/2025 (As Per BSE Bulletin Dated on 13.06.2025) Revised Annual Report 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 26.06.2025) Proceedings of the Annual General Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 30.06.2025) Voting Results of 27th Annual General Meeting and Scrutinizers Report (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 02.07.2025)
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